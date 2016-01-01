JSON

Outputs data in JSON format. Besides data tables, it also outputs column names and types, along with some additional information: the total number of output rows, and the number of rows that could have been output if there weren’t a LIMIT. Example:

SELECT SearchPhrase , count ( ) AS c FROM test . hits GROUP BY SearchPhrase WITH TOTALS ORDER BY c DESC LIMIT 5 FORMAT JSON



{

"meta" :

[

{

"name" : "num" ,

"type" : "Int32"

} ,

{

"name" : "str" ,

"type" : "String"

} ,

{

"name" : "arr" ,

"type" : "Array(UInt8)"

}

] ,



"data" :

[

{

"num" : 42 ,

"str" : "hello" ,

"arr" : [ 0 , 1 ]

} ,

{

"num" : 43 ,

"str" : "hello" ,

"arr" : [ 0 , 1 , 2 ]

} ,

{

"num" : 44 ,

"str" : "hello" ,

"arr" : [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ]

}

] ,



"rows" : 3 ,



"rows_before_limit_at_least" : 3 ,



"statistics" :

{

"elapsed" : 0.001137687 ,

"rows_read" : 3 ,

"bytes_read" : 24

}

}



The JSON is compatible with JavaScript. To ensure this, some characters are additionally escaped: the slash / is escaped as \/ ; alternative line breaks U+2028 and U+2029 , which break some browsers, are escaped as \uXXXX . ASCII control characters are escaped: backspace, form feed, line feed, carriage return, and horizontal tab are replaced with \b , \f ,

, \r , \t , as well as the remaining bytes in the 00-1F range using \uXXXX sequences. Invalid UTF-8 sequences are changed to the replacement character � so the output text will consist of valid UTF-8 sequences. For compatibility with JavaScript, Int64 and UInt64 integers are enclosed in double quotes by default. To remove the quotes, you can set the configuration parameter output_format_json_quote_64bit_integers to 0.

rows – The total number of output rows.

rows_before_limit_at_least The minimal number of rows there would have been without LIMIT. Output only if the query contains LIMIT. If the query contains GROUP BY, rows_before_limit_at_least is the exact number of rows there would have been without a LIMIT.

totals – Total values (when using WITH TOTALS).

extremes – Extreme values (when extremes are set to 1).

ClickHouse supports NULL, which is displayed as null in the JSON output. To enable +nan , -nan , +inf , -inf values in output, set the output_format_json_quote_denormals to 1.

For JSON input format, if setting input_format_json_validate_types_from_metadata is set to 1, the types from metadata in input data will be compared with the types of the corresponding columns from the table.