Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

JSON

Description

Outputs data in JSON format. Besides data tables, it also outputs column names and types, along with some additional information: the total number of output rows, and the number of rows that could have been output if there weren’t a LIMIT. Example:

SELECT SearchPhrase, count() AS c FROM test.hits GROUP BY SearchPhrase WITH TOTALS ORDER BY c DESC LIMIT 5 FORMAT JSON
{
        "meta":
        [
                {
                        "name": "num",
                        "type": "Int32"
                },
                {
                        "name": "str",
                        "type": "String"
                },
                {
                        "name": "arr",
                        "type": "Array(UInt8)"
                }
        ],

        "data":
        [
                {
                        "num": 42,
                        "str": "hello",
                        "arr": [0,1]
                },
                {
                        "num": 43,
                        "str": "hello",
                        "arr": [0,1,2]
                },
                {
                        "num": 44,
                        "str": "hello",
                        "arr": [0,1,2,3]
                }
        ],

        "rows": 3,

        "rows_before_limit_at_least": 3,

        "statistics":
        {
                "elapsed": 0.001137687,
                "rows_read": 3,
                "bytes_read": 24
        }
}

The JSON is compatible with JavaScript. To ensure this, some characters are additionally escaped: the slash / is escaped as \/; alternative line breaks U+2028 and U+2029, which break some browsers, are escaped as \uXXXX. ASCII control characters are escaped: backspace, form feed, line feed, carriage return, and horizontal tab are replaced with \b, \f, \n, \r, \t , as well as the remaining bytes in the 00-1F range using \uXXXX sequences. Invalid UTF-8 sequences are changed to the replacement character � so the output text will consist of valid UTF-8 sequences. For compatibility with JavaScript, Int64 and UInt64 integers are enclosed in double quotes by default. To remove the quotes, you can set the configuration parameter output_format_json_quote_64bit_integers to 0.

rows – The total number of output rows.

rows_before_limit_at_least The minimal number of rows there would have been without LIMIT. Output only if the query contains LIMIT. If the query contains GROUP BY, rows_before_limit_at_least is the exact number of rows there would have been without a LIMIT.

totals – Total values (when using WITH TOTALS).

extremes – Extreme values (when extremes are set to 1).

ClickHouse supports NULL, which is displayed as null in the JSON output. To enable +nan, -nan, +inf, -inf values in output, set the output_format_json_quote_denormals to 1.

Example Usage

Format Settings

See Also

For JSON input format, if setting input_format_json_validate_types_from_metadata is set to 1, the types from metadata in input data will be compared with the types of the corresponding columns from the table.