JSON
Description
Outputs data in JSON format. Besides data tables, it also outputs column names and types, along with some additional information: the total number of output rows, and the number of rows that could have been output if there weren’t a LIMIT. Example:
SELECT SearchPhrase, count() AS c FROM test.hits GROUP BY SearchPhrase WITH TOTALS ORDER BY c DESC LIMIT 5 FORMAT JSON
{
"meta":
[
{
"name": "num",
"type": "Int32"
},
{
"name": "str",
"type": "String"
},
{
"name": "arr",
"type": "Array(UInt8)"
}
],
"data":
[
{
"num": 42,
"str": "hello",
"arr": [0,1]
},
{
"num": 43,
"str": "hello",
"arr": [0,1,2]
},
{
"num": 44,
"str": "hello",
"arr": [0,1,2,3]
}
],
"rows": 3,
"rows_before_limit_at_least": 3,
"statistics":
{
"elapsed": 0.001137687,
"rows_read": 3,
"bytes_read": 24
}
}
The JSON is compatible with JavaScript. To ensure this, some characters are additionally escaped: the slash
/ is escaped as
\/; alternative line breaks
U+2028 and
U+2029, which break some browsers, are escaped as
\uXXXX. ASCII control characters are escaped: backspace, form feed, line feed, carriage return, and horizontal tab are replaced with
\b,
\f,
\n,
\r,
\t , as well as the remaining bytes in the 00-1F range using
\uXXXX sequences. Invalid UTF-8 sequences are changed to the replacement character � so the output text will consist of valid UTF-8 sequences. For compatibility with JavaScript, Int64 and UInt64 integers are enclosed in double quotes by default. To remove the quotes, you can set the configuration parameter output_format_json_quote_64bit_integers to 0.
rows – The total number of output rows.
rows_before_limit_at_least The minimal number of rows there would have been without LIMIT. Output only if the query contains LIMIT.
If the query contains GROUP BY, rows_before_limit_at_least is the exact number of rows there would have been without a LIMIT.
totals – Total values (when using WITH TOTALS).
extremes – Extreme values (when extremes are set to 1).
ClickHouse supports NULL, which is displayed as
null in the JSON output. To enable
+nan,
-nan,
+inf,
-inf values in output, set the output_format_json_quote_denormals to 1.
Example Usage
Format Settings
See Also
- JSONEachRow format
- output_format_json_array_of_rows setting
For JSON input format, if setting input_format_json_validate_types_from_metadata is set to 1, the types from metadata in input data will be compared with the types of the corresponding columns from the table.