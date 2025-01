Form

The Form format can be used to read or write a single record in the application/x-www-form-urlencoded format in which data is formatted key1=value1&key2=value2 .

Given a file data.tmp placed in the user_files path with some URL encoded data:

t_page=116&c.e=ls7xfkpm&c.tti.m=raf&rt.start=navigation&rt.bmr=390%2C11%2C10



SELECT * FROM file ( data . tmp , Form ) FORMAT vertical ;



Result: