DWARF

Parses DWARF debug symbols from an ELF file (executable, library, or object file). Similar to dwarfdump , but much faster (hundreds of MB/s) and with SQL. Produces one row for each Debug Information Entry (DIE) in the .debug_info section. Includes "null" entries that the DWARF encoding uses to terminate lists of children in the tree. Quick background: .debug_info consists of units, corresponding to compilation units. Each unit is a tree of DIEs, with a compile_unit DIE as its root. Each DIE has a tag and a list of attributes. Each attribute has a name and a value (and also a form, which specifies how the value is encoded). The DIEs represent things from the source code, and their tag tells what kind of thing it is. E.g. there are functions (tag = subprogram ), classes/structs/enums ( class_type / structure_type / enumeration_type ), variables ( variable ), function arguments ( formal_parameter ). The tree structure mirrors the corresponding source code. E.g. a class_type DIE can contain subprogram DIEs representing methods of the class.

Outputs the following columns:

offset - position of the DIE in the .debug_info section

- position of the DIE in the section size - number of bytes in the encoded DIE (including attributes)

- number of bytes in the encoded DIE (including attributes) tag - type of the DIE; the conventional "DW_TAG_" prefix is omitted

- type of the DIE; the conventional "DW_TAG_" prefix is omitted unit_name - name of the compilation unit containing this DIE

- name of the compilation unit containing this DIE unit_offset - position of the compilation unit containing this DIE in the .debug_info section

- position of the compilation unit containing this DIE in the section ancestor_tags - array of tags of the ancestors of the current DIE in the tree, in order from innermost to outermost

- array of tags of the ancestors of the current DIE in the tree, in order from innermost to outermost ancestor_offsets - offsets of ancestors, parallel to ancestor_tags

- offsets of ancestors, parallel to a few common attributes duplicated from the attributes array for convenience: name linkage_name - mangled fully-qualified name; typically only functions have it (but not all functions) decl_file - name of the source code file where this entity was declared decl_line - line number in the source code where this entity was declared

parallel arrays describing attributes: attr_name - name of the attribute; the conventional "DW_AT_" prefix is omitted attr_form - how the attribute is encoded and interpreted; the conventional DW_FORM_ prefix is omitted attr_int - integer value of the attribute; 0 if the attribute doesn't have a numeric value attr_str - string value of the attribute; empty if the attribute doesn't have a string value



Example: find compilation units that have the most function definitions (including template instantiations and functions from included header files):

SELECT

unit_name ,

count ( ) AS c

FROM file ( 'programs/clickhouse' , DWARF )

WHERE tag = 'subprogram' AND NOT has ( attr_name , 'declaration' )

GROUP BY unit_name

ORDER BY c DESC

LIMIT 3

