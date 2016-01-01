DWARF
Description
Parses DWARF debug symbols from an ELF file (executable, library, or object file). Similar to
dwarfdump, but much faster (hundreds of MB/s) and with SQL. Produces one row for each Debug Information Entry (DIE) in the
.debug_info section. Includes "null" entries that the DWARF encoding uses to terminate lists of children in the tree.
Quick background:
.debug_info consists of units, corresponding to compilation units. Each unit is a tree of DIEs, with a
compile_unit DIE as its root. Each DIE has a tag and a list of attributes. Each attribute has a name and a value (and also a form, which specifies how the value is encoded). The DIEs represent things from the source code, and their tag tells what kind of thing it is. E.g. there are functions (tag =
subprogram), classes/structs/enums (
class_type/
structure_type/
enumeration_type), variables (
variable), function arguments (
formal_parameter). The tree structure mirrors the corresponding source code. E.g. a
class_type DIE can contain
subprogram DIEs representing methods of the class.
Outputs the following columns:
offset- position of the DIE in the
.debug_infosection
size- number of bytes in the encoded DIE (including attributes)
tag- type of the DIE; the conventional "DW_TAG_" prefix is omitted
unit_name- name of the compilation unit containing this DIE
unit_offset- position of the compilation unit containing this DIE in the
.debug_infosection
ancestor_tags- array of tags of the ancestors of the current DIE in the tree, in order from innermost to outermost
ancestor_offsets- offsets of ancestors, parallel to
ancestor_tags
- a few common attributes duplicated from the attributes array for convenience:
name
linkage_name- mangled fully-qualified name; typically only functions have it (but not all functions)
decl_file- name of the source code file where this entity was declared
decl_line- line number in the source code where this entity was declared
-
- parallel arrays describing attributes:
attr_name- name of the attribute; the conventional "DW_AT_" prefix is omitted
attr_form- how the attribute is encoded and interpreted; the conventional DW_FORM_ prefix is omitted
attr_int- integer value of the attribute; 0 if the attribute doesn't have a numeric value
attr_str- string value of the attribute; empty if the attribute doesn't have a string value
-
Example Usage
Example: find compilation units that have the most function definitions (including template instantiations and functions from included header files):
SELECT
unit_name,
count() AS c
FROM file('programs/clickhouse', DWARF)
WHERE tag = 'subprogram' AND NOT has(attr_name, 'declaration')
GROUP BY unit_name
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 3
┌─unit_name──────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─────c─┐
│ ./src/Core/Settings.cpp │ 28939 │
│ ./src/AggregateFunctions/AggregateFunctionSumMap.cpp │ 23327 │
│ ./src/AggregateFunctions/AggregateFunctionUniqCombined.cpp │ 22649 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────┘
3 rows in set. Elapsed: 1.487 sec. Processed 139.76 million rows, 1.12 GB (93.97 million rows/s., 752.77 MB/s.)
Peak memory usage: 271.92 MiB.