BSONEachRow
Description
In this format, ClickHouse formats/parses data as a sequence of BSON documents without any separator between them. Each row is formatted as a single document and each column is formatted as a single BSON document field with column name as a key.
Data Types Matching
For output it uses the following correspondence between ClickHouse types and BSON types:
|ClickHouse type
|BSON Type
|Bool
\x08 boolean
|Int8/UInt8/Enum8
\x10 int32
|Int16/UInt16/Enum16
\x10 int32
|Int32
\x10 int32
|UInt32
\x12 int64
|Int64/UInt64
\x12 int64
|Float32/Float64
\x01 double
|Date/Date32
\x10 int32
|DateTime
\x12 int64
|DateTime64
\x09 datetime
|Decimal32
\x10 int32
|Decimal64
\x12 int64
|Decimal128
\x05 binary,
\x00 binary subtype, size = 16
|Decimal256
\x05 binary,
\x00 binary subtype, size = 32
|Int128/UInt128
\x05 binary,
\x00 binary subtype, size = 16
|Int256/UInt256
\x05 binary,
\x00 binary subtype, size = 32
|String/FixedString
\x05 binary,
\x00 binary subtype or \x02 string if setting output_format_bson_string_as_string is enabled
|UUID
\x05 binary,
\x04 uuid subtype, size = 16
|Array
\x04 array
|Tuple
\x04 array
|Named Tuple
\x03 document
|Map
\x03 document
|IPv4
\x10 int32
|IPv6
\x05 binary,
\x00 binary subtype
For input it uses the following correspondence between BSON types and ClickHouse types:
|BSON Type
|ClickHouse Type
\x01 double
|Float32/Float64
\x02 string
|String/FixedString
\x03 document
|Map/Named Tuple
\x04 array
|Array/Tuple
\x05 binary,
\x00 binary subtype
|String/FixedString/IPv6
\x05 binary,
\x02 old binary subtype
|String/FixedString
\x05 binary,
\x03 old uuid subtype
|UUID
\x05 binary,
\x04 uuid subtype
|UUID
\x07 ObjectId
|String/FixedString
\x08 boolean
|Bool
\x09 datetime
|DateTime64
\x0A null value
|NULL
\x0D JavaScript code
|String/FixedString
\x0E symbol
|String/FixedString
\x10 int32
|Int32/UInt32/Decimal32/IPv4/Enum8/Enum16
\x12 int64
|Int64/UInt64/Decimal64/DateTime64
Other BSON types are not supported. Also, it performs conversion between different integer types (for example, you can insert BSON int32 value into ClickHouse UInt8).
Big integers and decimals (Int128/UInt128/Int256/UInt256/Decimal128/Decimal256) can be parsed from BSON Binary value with
\x00 binary subtype. In this case this format will validate that the size of binary data equals the size of expected value.
This format does not work properly on Big-Endian platforms.
Format Settings
- output_format_bson_string_as_string - use BSON String type instead of Binary for String columns. Default value -
false.
- input_format_bson_skip_fields_with_unsupported_types_in_schema_inference - allow skipping columns with unsupported types while schema inference for format BSONEachRow. Default value -
false.