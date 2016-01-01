AvroConfluent

AvroConfluent supports decoding single-object Avro messages commonly used with Kafka and Confluent Schema Registry. Each Avro message embeds a schema ID that can be resolved to the actual schema with the help of the Schema Registry. Schemas are cached once resolved.

The data types matching for the ClickHouse format are the same as for Avro.

To quickly verify schema resolution you can use kafkacat with clickhouse-local:

$ kafkacat -b kafka-broker -C -t topic1 -o beginning -f '%s' -c 3 | clickhouse-local --input-format AvroConfluent --format_avro_schema_registry_url 'http://schema-registry' -S "field1 Int64, field2 String" -q 'select * from table'

1 a

2 b

3 c



To use AvroConfluent with Kafka:

CREATE TABLE topic1_stream

(

field1 String ,

field2 String

)

ENGINE = Kafka ( )

SETTINGS

kafka_broker_list = 'kafka-broker' ,

kafka_topic_list = 'topic1' ,

kafka_group_name = 'group1' ,

kafka_format = 'AvroConfluent' ;







SET format_avro_schema_registry_url = 'http://schema-registry' ;



SELECT * FROM topic1_stream ;



The Schema Registry URL is configured with format_avro_schema_registry_url.