Avro
Description
Apache Avro is a row-oriented data serialization framework developed within Apache’s Hadoop project. ClickHouse Avro format supports reading and writing Avro data files.
Data Types Matching
The table below shows supported data types and how they match ClickHouse data types in
INSERT and
SELECT queries.
|Avro data type
INSERT
|ClickHouse data type
|Avro data type
SELECT
boolean,
int,
long,
float,
double
|Int(8\16\32), UInt(8\16\32)
int
boolean,
int,
long,
float,
double
|Int64, UInt64
long
boolean,
int,
long,
float,
double
|Float32
float
boolean,
int,
long,
float,
double
|Float64
double
bytes,
string,
fixed,
enum
|String
bytes or
string *
bytes,
string,
fixed
|FixedString(N)
fixed(N)
enum
|Enum(8\16)
enum
array(T)
|Array(T)
array(T)
map(V, K)
|Map(V, K)
map(string, K)
union(null, T),
union(T, null)
|Nullable(T)
union(null, T)
union(T1, T2, …) **
|Variant(T1, T2, …)
union(T1, T2, …) **
null
|Nullable(Nothing)
null
int (date) ***
|Date, Date32
int (date) ***
long (timestamp-millis) ***
|DateTime64(3)
long (timestamp-millis) ***
long (timestamp-micros) ***
|DateTime64(6)
long (timestamp-micros) ***
bytes (decimal) ***
|DateTime64(N)
bytes (decimal) ***
int
|IPv4
int
fixed(16)
|IPv6
fixed(16)
bytes (decimal) ***
|Decimal(P, S)
bytes (decimal) ***
string (uuid) ***
|UUID
string (uuid) ***
fixed(16)
|Int128/UInt128
fixed(16)
fixed(32)
|Int256/UInt256
fixed(32)
record
|Tuple
record
*
bytes is default, controlled by output_format_avro_string_column_pattern
** Variant type implicitly accepts
null as a field value, so for example the Avro
union(T1, T2, null) will be converted to
Variant(T1, T2).
As a result, when producing Avro from ClickHouse, we have to always include the
null type to the Avro
union type set as we don't know if any value is actually
null during the schema inference.
Unsupported Avro logical data types:
time-millis,
time-micros,
duration
Example Usage
Inserting Data
To insert data from an Avro file into ClickHouse table:
$ cat file.avro | clickhouse-client --query="INSERT INTO {some_table} FORMAT Avro"
The root schema of input Avro file must be of
record type.
To find the correspondence between table columns and fields of Avro schema ClickHouse compares their names. This comparison is case-sensitive. Unused fields are skipped.
Data types of ClickHouse table columns can differ from the corresponding fields of the Avro data inserted. When inserting data, ClickHouse interprets data types according to the table above and then casts the data to corresponding column type.
While importing data, when field is not found in schema and setting input_format_avro_allow_missing_fields is enabled, default value will be used instead of error.
Selecting Data
To select data from ClickHouse table into an Avro file:
$ clickhouse-client --query="SELECT * FROM {some_table} FORMAT Avro" > file.avro
Column names must:
- start with
[A-Za-z_]
- subsequently contain only
[A-Za-z0-9_]
Output Avro file compression and sync interval can be configured with output_format_avro_codec and output_format_avro_sync_interval respectively.
Example Data
Using the ClickHouse DESCRIBE function, you can quickly view the inferred format of an Avro file like the following example. This example includes the URL of a publicly accessible Avro file in the ClickHouse S3 public bucket:
DESCRIBE url('https://clickhouse-public-datasets.s3.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/hits.avro','Avro);
┌─name───────────────────────┬─type────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ WatchID │ Int64 │ │ │ │ │ │
│ JavaEnable │ Int32 │ │ │ │ │ │
│ Title │ String │ │ │ │ │ │
│ GoodEvent │ Int32 │ │ │ │ │ │
│ EventTime │ Int32 │ │ │ │ │ │
│ EventDate │ Date32 │ │ │ │ │ │
│ CounterID │ Int32 │ │ │ │ │ │
│ ClientIP │ Int32 │ │ │ │ │ │
│ ClientIP6 │ FixedString(16) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ RegionID │ Int32 │ │ │ │ │ │
...
│ IslandID │ FixedString(16) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ RequestNum │ Int32 │ │ │ │ │ │
│ RequestTry │ Int32 │ │ │ │ │ │
└────────────────────────────┴─────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘