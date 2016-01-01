Arrow

Apache Arrow comes with two built-in columnar storage formats. ClickHouse supports read and write operations for these formats. Arrow is Apache Arrow’s "file mode" format. It is designed for in-memory random access.

The table below shows supported data types and how they match ClickHouse data types in INSERT and SELECT queries.

Arrow data type ( INSERT ) ClickHouse data type Arrow data type ( SELECT ) BOOL Bool BOOL UINT8 , BOOL UInt8 UINT8 INT8 Int8/Enum8 INT8 UINT16 UInt16 UINT16 INT16 Int16/Enum16 INT16 UINT32 UInt32 UINT32 INT32 Int32 INT32 UINT64 UInt64 UINT64 INT64 Int64 INT64 FLOAT , HALF_FLOAT Float32 FLOAT32 DOUBLE Float64 FLOAT64 DATE32 Date32 UINT16 DATE64 DateTime UINT32 TIMESTAMP , TIME32 , TIME64 DateTime64 UINT32 STRING , BINARY String BINARY STRING , BINARY , FIXED_SIZE_BINARY FixedString FIXED_SIZE_BINARY DECIMAL Decimal DECIMAL DECIMAL256 Decimal256 DECIMAL256 LIST Array LIST STRUCT Tuple STRUCT MAP Map MAP UINT32 IPv4 UINT32 FIXED_SIZE_BINARY , BINARY IPv6 FIXED_SIZE_BINARY FIXED_SIZE_BINARY , BINARY Int128/UInt128/Int256/UInt256 FIXED_SIZE_BINARY

Arrays can be nested and can have a value of the Nullable type as an argument. Tuple and Map types also can be nested.

The DICTIONARY type is supported for INSERT queries, and for SELECT queries there is an output_format_arrow_low_cardinality_as_dictionary setting that allows to output LowCardinality type as a DICTIONARY type.

Unsupported Arrow data types: FIXED_SIZE_BINARY , JSON , UUID , ENUM .

The data types of ClickHouse table columns do not have to match the corresponding Arrow data fields. When inserting data, ClickHouse interprets data types according to the table above and then casts the data to the data type set for the ClickHouse table column.

You can insert Arrow data from a file into ClickHouse table by the following command:

$ cat filename.arrow | clickhouse-client --query="INSERT INTO some_table FORMAT Arrow"



You can select data from a ClickHouse table and save them into some file in the Arrow format by the following command:

$ clickhouse-client --query="SELECT * FROM {some_table} FORMAT Arrow" > {filename.arrow}

