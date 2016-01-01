SQLite
The engine allows to import and export data to SQLite and supports queries to SQLite tables directly from ClickHouse.
Creating a Table
CREATE TABLE [IF NOT EXISTS] [db.]table_name
(
name1 [type1],
name2 [type2], ...
) ENGINE = SQLite('db_path', 'table')
Engine Parameters
db_path— Path to SQLite file with a database.
table— Name of a table in the SQLite database.
Usage Example
Shows a query creating the SQLite table:
SHOW CREATE TABLE sqlite_db.table2;
CREATE TABLE SQLite.table2
(
`col1` Nullable(Int32),
`col2` Nullable(String)
)
ENGINE = SQLite('sqlite.db','table2');
Returns the data from the table:
SELECT * FROM sqlite_db.table2 ORDER BY col1;
┌─col1─┬─col2──┐
│ 1 │ text1 │
│ 2 │ text2 │
│ 3 │ text3 │
└──────┴───────┘
