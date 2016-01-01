SQLite

The engine allows to import and export data to SQLite and supports queries to SQLite tables directly from ClickHouse.

CREATE TABLE [ IF NOT EXISTS ] [ db . ] table_name

(

name1 [ type1 ] ,

name2 [ type2 ] , . . .

) ENGINE = SQLite ( 'db_path' , 'table' )



Engine Parameters

db_path — Path to SQLite file with a database.

— Path to SQLite file with a database. table — Name of a table in the SQLite database.

Shows a query creating the SQLite table:

SHOW CREATE TABLE sqlite_db . table2 ;



CREATE TABLE SQLite.table2

(

`col1` Nullable(Int32),

`col2` Nullable(String)

)

ENGINE = SQLite('sqlite.db','table2');



Returns the data from the table:

SELECT * FROM sqlite_db . table2 ORDER BY col1 ;



┌─col1─┬─col2──┐

│ 1 │ text1 │

│ 2 │ text2 │

│ 3 │ text3 │

└──────┴───────┘



