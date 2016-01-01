Clickhouse tutorial

In this guide we'll show an integration with Clickhouse.

We will use Jupysql to run queries on top of Clickhouse. Once the data is loaded, we'll visualize it via SQL plotting.

The integration between Jupysql and Clickhouse is made possible by the use of the clickhouse_sqlalchemy library. This library allows for easy communication between the two systems, and enables users to connect to Clickhouse and pass the SQL dialect. Once connected, users can run SQL queries directly from the Clickhouse native UI, or from the Jupyter notebook directly.



% pip install - - quiet jupysql clickhouse_sqlalchemy



Note: you may need to restart the kernel to use updated packages.



import pandas as pd

from sklearn_evaluation import plot





% load_ext sql

% config SqlMagic . autocommit = False



You'd need to make sure your Clickhouse is up and reachable for the next stages. You can use either the local or the cloud version.

Note: you will need to adjust the connection string according to the instance type you're trying to connect to (url, user, password). In the example below we've used a local instance. To learn more about it, check out this guide.

% sql clickhouse : // default : @localhost : 8123 / default



% % sql

CREATE TABLE trips

(

` trip_id ` UInt32 ,

` vendor_id ` Enum8 ( '1' = 1 , '2' = 2 , '3' = 3 , '4' = 4 , 'CMT' = 5 , 'VTS' = 6 , 'DDS' = 7 , 'B02512' = 10 , 'B02598' = 11 , 'B02617' = 12 , 'B02682' = 13 , 'B02764' = 14 , '' = 15 ) ,

` pickup_date ` Date ,

` pickup_datetime ` DateTime ,

` dropoff_date ` Date ,

` dropoff_datetime ` DateTime ,

` store_and_fwd_flag ` UInt8 ,

` rate_code_id ` UInt8 ,

` pickup_longitude ` Float64 ,

` pickup_latitude ` Float64 ,

` dropoff_longitude ` Float64 ,

` dropoff_latitude ` Float64 ,

` passenger_count ` UInt8 ,

` trip_distance ` Float64 ,

` fare_amount ` Float32 ,

` extra ` Float32 ,

` mta_tax ` Float32 ,

` tip_amount ` Float32 ,

` tolls_amount ` Float32 ,

` ehail_fee ` Float32 ,

` improvement_surcharge ` Float32 ,

` total_amount ` Float32 ,

` payment_type ` Enum8 ( 'UNK' = 0 , 'CSH' = 1 , 'CRE' = 2 , 'NOC' = 3 , 'DIS' = 4 ) ,

` trip_type ` UInt8 ,

` pickup ` FixedString ( 25 ) ,

` dropoff ` FixedString ( 25 ) ,

` cab_type ` Enum8 ( 'yellow' = 1 , 'green' = 2 , 'uber' = 3 ) ,

` pickup_nyct2010_gid ` Int8 ,

` pickup_ctlabel ` Float32 ,

` pickup_borocode ` Int8 ,

` pickup_ct2010 ` String ,

` pickup_boroct2010 ` String ,

` pickup_cdeligibil ` String ,

` pickup_ntacode ` FixedString ( 4 ) ,

` pickup_ntaname ` String ,

` pickup_puma ` UInt16 ,

` dropoff_nyct2010_gid ` UInt8 ,

` dropoff_ctlabel ` Float32 ,

` dropoff_borocode ` UInt8 ,

` dropoff_ct2010 ` String ,

` dropoff_boroct2010 ` String ,

` dropoff_cdeligibil ` String ,

` dropoff_ntacode ` FixedString ( 4 ) ,

` dropoff_ntaname ` String ,

` dropoff_puma ` UInt16

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

PARTITION BY toYYYYMM ( pickup_date )

ORDER BY pickup_datetime ;



* clickhouse://default:***@localhost:8123/default

Done.



% % sql

INSERT INTO trips

SELECT * FROM s3 (

'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/nyc-taxi/trips_{1..2}.gz' ,

'TabSeparatedWithNames' , "

`trip_id` UInt32,

`vendor_id` Enum8('1' = 1, '2' = 2, '3' = 3, '4' = 4, 'CMT' = 5, 'VTS' = 6, 'DDS' = 7, 'B02512' = 10, 'B02598' = 11, 'B02617' = 12, 'B02682' = 13, 'B02764' = 14, '' = 15),

`pickup_date` Date,

`pickup_datetime` DateTime,

`dropoff_date` Date,

`dropoff_datetime` DateTime,

`store_and_fwd_flag` UInt8,

`rate_code_id` UInt8,

`pickup_longitude` Float64,

`pickup_latitude` Float64,

`dropoff_longitude` Float64,

`dropoff_latitude` Float64,

`passenger_count` UInt8,

`trip_distance` Float64,

`fare_amount` Float32,

`extra` Float32,

`mta_tax` Float32,

`tip_amount` Float32,

`tolls_amount` Float32,

`ehail_fee` Float32,

`improvement_surcharge` Float32,

`total_amount` Float32,

`payment_type` Enum8('UNK' = 0, 'CSH' = 1, 'CRE' = 2, 'NOC' = 3, 'DIS' = 4),

`trip_type` UInt8,

`pickup` FixedString(25),

`dropoff` FixedString(25),

`cab_type` Enum8('yellow' = 1, 'green' = 2, 'uber' = 3),

`pickup_nyct2010_gid` Int8,

`pickup_ctlabel` Float32,

`pickup_borocode` Int8,

`pickup_ct2010` String,

`pickup_boroct2010` String,

`pickup_cdeligibil` String,

`pickup_ntacode` FixedString(4),

`pickup_ntaname` String,

`pickup_puma` UInt16,

`dropoff_nyct2010_gid` UInt8,

`dropoff_ctlabel` Float32,

`dropoff_borocode` UInt8,

`dropoff_ct2010` String,

`dropoff_boroct2010` String,

`dropoff_cdeligibil` String,

`dropoff_ntacode` FixedString(4),

`dropoff_ntaname` String,

`dropoff_puma` UInt16

" ) SETTINGS input_format_try_infer_datetimes = 0



* clickhouse://default:***@localhost:8123/default

Done.



% sql SELECT count ( ) FROM trips limit 5 ;



* clickhouse://default:***@localhost:8123/default

Done.



count() 1999657

% sql SELECT DISTINCT ( pickup_ntaname ) FROM trips limit 5 ;



* clickhouse://default:***@localhost:8123/default

Done.



pickup_ntaname Morningside Heights Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square Midtown-Midtown South SoHo-TriBeCa-Civic Center-Little Italy Murray Hill-Kips Bay

% sql SELECT round ( avg ( tip_amount ) , 2 ) FROM trips



* clickhouse://default:***@localhost:8123/default

Done.



round(avg(tip_amount), 2) 1.68

% % sql

SELECT

passenger_count ,

ceil ( avg ( total_amount ) , 2 ) AS average_total_amount

FROM trips

GROUP BY passenger_count



* clickhouse://default:***@localhost:8123/default

Done.



passenger_count average_total_amount 0 22.69 1 15.97 2 17.15 3 16.76 4 17.33 5 16.35 6 16.04 7 59.8 8 36.41 9 9.81

% % sql

SELECT

pickup_date ,

pickup_ntaname ,

SUM ( 1 ) AS number_of_trips

FROM trips

GROUP BY pickup_date , pickup_ntaname

ORDER BY pickup_date ASC

limit 5 ;



* clickhouse://default:***@localhost:8123/default

Done.



pickup_date pickup_ntaname number_of_trips 2015-07-01 Bushwick North 2 2015-07-01 Brighton Beach 1 2015-07-01 Briarwood-Jamaica Hills 3 2015-07-01 Williamsburg 1 2015-07-01 Queensbridge-Ravenswood-Long Island City 9









% % sql

SELECT *

FROM trips

WHERE trip_distance < 6.3



* clickhouse://default:***@localhost:8123/default

Skipping execution...



% sqlplot histogram - - table short - trips - - column trip_distance - - bins 10 - - with short - trips



<AxesSubplot: title={'center': "'trip_distance' from 'short-trips'"}, xlabel='trip_distance', ylabel='Count'>

