Connect DBeaver to ClickHouse

DBeaver is available in multiple offerings. In this guide DBeaver Community is used. See the various offerings and capabilities here. DBeaver will connect to ClickHouse using JDBC.

1. Gather your ClickHouse details

DBeaver uses JDBC over HTTP(S) to connect to ClickHouse; you will need:

  • endpoint
  • port number
  • username
  • password

2. Download DBeaver

DBeaver is available at https://dbeaver.io/download/

3. Add a database

  • Either use the Database > New Database Connection menu or the New Database Connection icon in the Database Navigator to bring up the Connect to a database dialog:

    Add a new database

  • Select ClickHouse, this will add the ClickHouse JDBC driver to DBeaver:

    Select ClickHouse as a new database

  • By default the Driver properties > SSL will be set to false, if you are connecting to a ClickHouse server that requires SSL on the HTTP port, then set Driver properties > SSL to true:

    Set SSL as true or false

  • Build the JDBC URL. On the Main tab set the Host, Port, Username, and Password:

    Set endpoint, user, password, port

  • Test the connection and click Finish.

4. Query ClickHouse

Open a query editor and run a query.

  • Right click on your connection and choose SQL Editor > Open SQL Script to open a query editor:

    Open a SQL Script connected to ClickHouse

  • An example query against system.query_log:

    Query the system log

Next Steps

See the DBeaver wiki to learn about the capabilities of DBeaver, and the ClickHouse documentation to learn about the capabilities of ClickHouse.