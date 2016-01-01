clickhouse-client and clickhouse-local
clickhouse-client is a client application that is used to connecto to ClickHouse from the command line.
clickhouse-local is a client application that is used to query files on disk and across the network. Many of the guides in the ClickHouse documentation will have you examine the schema of a file (CSV, TSV, Parquet, etc.) with
clickhouse-local, query the file, and even manipulate the data from the file in order to prepare it for insertion into ClickHouse. We will often have you query a file with
clickhouse-local and pipe the output to
clickhouse-client to stream the data into ClickHouse. There are example datasets with example use of both
clickhouse-client and
clickhouse-local in the Next Steps section at the end of this document.
tip
If you have already installed ClickHouse server locally you may have clickhouse-client and clickhouse local installed. Check by running clickhouse client and clickhouse local at the commandline. Otherwise follow the instructions for your operating system.
Install clickhouse-client and clickhouse-local
- Linux
- macOS
- Microsoft Windows with WSL 2
Install the clickhouse-client package:
sudo apt-get install -y apt-transport-https ca-certificates dirmgr
sudo apt-key adv --keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com:80 --recv 8919F6BD2B48D754
echo "deb https://packages.clickhouse.com/deb stable main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/clickhouse.list
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install -y clickhouse-client
Verify that the commands are in your path
which clickhouse-client
which clickhouse-local
Download ClickHouse:
We do not provide an installer for macOS. Download the binary build for your architecture (x86_64 or Apple Silicon).
curl -O 'https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/macos/clickhouse' \
&& chmod a+x ./clickhouse
curl -O 'https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/macos-aarch64/clickhouse' \
&& chmod a+x ./clickhouse
Add clickhouse to your path
Optionally you might want to add the
clickhouse binary to your path.
sudo cp ./clickhouse /usr/local/bin/
In Microsoft Windows 10 or 11 with the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) version 2 (WSL 2) you can run Ubuntu Linux, and then install
clickhouse-client and
clickhouse-local by following the Debian install instructions.
Install WSL by following Microsoft's WSL documentation.
Open a shell in WSL 2
By running the
bash command from your terminal you will enter WSL:
bash
Install the clickhouse-client package:
sudo apt-get install -y apt-transport-https ca-certificates dirmgr
sudo apt-key adv --keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com:80 --recv 8919F6BD2B48D754
echo "deb https://packages.clickhouse.com/deb stable main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/clickhouse.list
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install -y clickhouse-client
Verify that the commands are in your path
which clickhouse-client
which clickhouse-local
Next Steps
See the NYPD Complaint dataset for example use of both
clickhouse-client and
clickhouse-local.
See the
clickhouse-client docs.
See the
clickhouse-local docs.