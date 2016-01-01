On this page

clickhouse-client and clickhouse-local

clickhouse-client is a client application that is used to connecto to ClickHouse from the command line. clickhouse-local is a client application that is used to query files on disk and across the network. Many of the guides in the ClickHouse documentation will have you examine the schema of a file (CSV, TSV, Parquet, etc.) with clickhouse-local , query the file, and even manipulate the data from the file in order to prepare it for insertion into ClickHouse. We will often have you query a file with clickhouse-local and pipe the output to clickhouse-client to stream the data into ClickHouse. There are example datasets with example use of both clickhouse-client and clickhouse-local in the Next Steps section at the end of this document.

tip If you have already installed ClickHouse server locally you may have clickhouse-client and clickhouse local installed. Check by running clickhouse client and clickhouse local at the commandline. Otherwise follow the instructions for your operating system.

Linux

macOS

Microsoft Windows with WSL 2 sudo apt-get install -y apt-transport-https ca-certificates dirmgr

sudo apt-key adv --keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com:80 --recv 8919F6BD2B48D754

echo "deb https://packages.clickhouse.com/deb stable main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/clickhouse.list

sudo apt-get update

sudo apt-get install -y clickhouse-client

which clickhouse-client

which clickhouse-local

We do not provide an installer for macOS. Download the binary build for your architecture (x86_64 or Apple Silicon). macOS x86_64 curl -O 'https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/macos/clickhouse' \

&& chmod a+x ./clickhouse

macOS Aarch64 (Apple Silicon) curl -O 'https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/macos-aarch64/clickhouse' \

&& chmod a+x ./clickhouse

Optionally you might want to add the clickhouse binary to your path. sudo cp ./clickhouse /usr/local/bin/

In Microsoft Windows 10 or 11 with the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) version 2 (WSL 2) you can run Ubuntu Linux, and then install clickhouse-client and clickhouse-local by following the Debian install instructions. Install WSL by following Microsoft's WSL documentation. By running the bash command from your terminal you will enter WSL: bash

sudo apt-get install -y apt-transport-https ca-certificates dirmgr

sudo apt-key adv --keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com:80 --recv 8919F6BD2B48D754

echo "deb https://packages.clickhouse.com/deb stable main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/clickhouse.list

sudo apt-get update

sudo apt-get install -y clickhouse-client

which clickhouse-client

which clickhouse-local



See the NYPD Complaint dataset for example use of both clickhouse-client and clickhouse-local .

See the clickhouse-client docs.