S3 Table Engines

While the s3 functions allow ad-hoc queries to be performed on data stored in S3, they are syntactically verbose for more complex queries. Users may naturally wish to treat an S3 bucket as a table, utilizing this within existing queries. To address this, ClickHouse provides the S3 table engine.

Creating tables backed by this engine uses the DDL syntax shown below:

CREATE TABLE s3_engine_table ( name String , value UInt32 )

ENGINE = S3 ( path , [ aws_access_key_id , aws_secret_access_key , ] format , [ compression ] )

[ SETTINGS . . . ]



where,

path — Bucket URL with a path to the file. Supports following wildcards in read-only mode: *, ?, {abc,def} and {N..M} where N, M — numbers, 'abc', 'def' — strings. For more information, see here.

format — The format of the file.

aws_access_key_id, aws_secret_access_key - Long-term credentials for the AWS account user. You can use these to authenticate your requests. The parameter is optional. If credentials are not specified, configuration file values are used. For more information, see Managing credentials.

compression — Compression type. Supported values: none, gzip/gz, brotli/br, xz/LZMA, zstd/zst. The parameter is optional. By default, it will autodetect compression by file extension.

In the following example, we create a table trips_raw using the first ten tsv files located within the nyc-taxi bucket. Each of these contains 1m rows each.

CREATE TABLE trips_raw

(

` trip_id ` UInt32 ,

` vendor_id ` Enum8 ( '1' = 1 , '2' = 2 , '3' = 3 , '4' = 4 , 'CMT' = 5 , 'VTS' = 6 , 'DDS' = 7 , 'B02512' = 10 , 'B02598' = 11 , 'B02617' = 12 , 'B02682' = 13 , 'B02764' = 14 , '' = 15 ) ,

` pickup_date ` Date ,

` pickup_datetime ` DateTime ,

` dropoff_date ` Date ,

` dropoff_datetime ` DateTime ,

` store_and_fwd_flag ` UInt8 ,

` rate_code_id ` UInt8 ,

` pickup_longitude ` Float64 ,

` pickup_latitude ` Float64 ,

` dropoff_longitude ` Float64 ,

` dropoff_latitude ` Float64 ,

` passenger_count ` UInt8 ,

` trip_distance ` Float64 ,

` fare_amount ` Float32 ,

` extra ` Float32 ,

` mta_tax ` Float32 ,

` tip_amount ` Float32 ,

` tolls_amount ` Float32 ,

` ehail_fee ` Float32 ,

` improvement_surcharge ` Float32 ,

` total_amount ` Float32 ,

` payment_type_ ` Enum8 ( 'UNK' = 0 , 'CSH' = 1 , 'CRE' = 2 , 'NOC' = 3 , 'DIS' = 4 ) ,

` trip_type ` UInt8 ,

` pickup ` FixedString ( 25 ) ,

` dropoff ` FixedString ( 25 ) ,

` cab_type ` Enum8 ( 'yellow' = 1 , 'green' = 2 , 'uber' = 3 ) ,

` pickup_nyct2010_gid ` Int8 ,

` pickup_ctlabel ` Float32 ,

` pickup_borocode ` Int8 ,

` pickup_ct2010 ` String ,

` pickup_boroct2010 ` FixedString ( 7 ) ,

` pickup_cdeligibil ` String ,

` pickup_ntacode ` FixedString ( 4 ) ,

` pickup_ntaname ` String ,

` pickup_puma ` UInt16 ,

` dropoff_nyct2010_gid ` UInt8 ,

` dropoff_ctlabel ` Float32 ,

` dropoff_borocode ` UInt8 ,

` dropoff_ct2010 ` String ,

` dropoff_boroct2010 ` FixedString ( 7 ) ,

` dropoff_cdeligibil ` String ,

` dropoff_ntacode ` FixedString ( 4 ) ,

` dropoff_ntaname ` String ,

` dropoff_puma ` UInt16

) ENGINE = S3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/nyc-taxi/trips_{0..9}.tsv.gz' , 'TabSeparatedWithNames' , 'gzip' ) ;



Notice the use of the {0..9} pattern to limit to the first ten files.

Once created, we can query this table like any other e.g.

_ path _ file trip _ id pickup _ date total _ amount datasets-documentation/nyc-taxi/trips _ 0.gz trips _ 0.gz 1199999902 2015-07-07 19.56 datasets-documentation/nyc-taxi/trips _ 0.gz trips _ 0.gz 1199999919 2015-07-07 10.3 datasets-documentation/nyc-taxi/trips _ 0.gz trips _ 0.gz 1199999944 2015-07-07 24.3 datasets-documentation/nyc-taxi/trips _ 0.gz trips _ 0.gz 1199999969 2015-07-07 9.95 datasets-documentation/nyc-taxi/trips _ 0.gz trips _ 0.gz 1199999990 2015-07-08 9.8

SELECT payment_type , max ( tip_amount ) as max_tip FROM trips_raw GROUP BY payment_type ;



payment _ type max _ tip UNK 0 CSH 800 CRE 53.06 NOC 100 DIS 100

Whilst this table engine supports parallel reads, writes are only supported if the table definition does not contain glob patterns. The above table, therefore, would block writes.

To illustrate writes, create the following table:

CREATE TABLE trips_dest

(

` trip_id ` UInt32 ,

` pickup_date ` Date ,

` pickup_datetime ` DateTime ,

` dropoff_datetime ` DateTime ,

` tip_amount ` Float32 ,

` total_amount ` Float32

) ENGINE = S3 ( '<bucket path>/trips.bin' , 'Native' ) ;



This query requires write access to the bucket

INSERT INTO trips_dest SELECT trip_id , pickup_date , pickup_datetime , dropoff_datetime , tip_amount , total_amount FROM trips LIMIT 10 ;



SELECT * FROM trips_dest LIMIT 5 ;



trip _ id pickup _ date pickup _ datetime dropoff _ datetime tip _ amount total _ amount 14 2013-08-02 2013-08-02 09:43:58 2013-08-02 09:44:13 0 2 15 2013-08-02 2013-08-02 09:44:43 2013-08-02 09:45:15 0 2 21 2013-08-02 2013-08-02 11:30:00 2013-08-02 17:08:00 0 172 21 2013-08-02 2013-08-02 12:30:00 2013-08-02 18:08:00 0 172 23 2013-08-02 2013-08-02 18:00:50 2013-08-02 18:01:55 0 6.5

Note that rows can only be inserted into new files. There are no merge cycles or file split operations. Once a file is written, subsequent inserts will fail. Users have two options here:

Specify the setting s3_create_new_file_on_insert=1 . This will cause the creation of new files on each insert. A numeric suffix will be appended to the end of each file that will monotonically increase for each insert operation. For the above example, a subsequent insert would cause the creation of a trips_1.bin file.

. This will cause the creation of new files on each insert. A numeric suffix will be appended to the end of each file that will monotonically increase for each insert operation. For the above example, a subsequent insert would cause the creation of a trips_1.bin file. Specify the setting s3_truncate_on_insert=1 . This will cause a truncation of the file, i.e. it will only contain the newly inserted rows once complete.

Both of these settings default to 0 - thus forcing the user to set one of them. s3_truncate_on_insert will take precedence if both are set.

Unlike a traditional merge tree family table, dropping an s3 table will not delete the underlying data.

Full settings for this table type can be found here.

Be aware of the following caveats when using this engine:

ALTER queries are not supported

SAMPLE operations are not supported

There is no notion of indexes, i.e. primary or skip.

In the previous examples, we have passed credentials in the s3 function or table definition. Whilst this may be acceptable for occasional usage, users require less explicit authentication mechanisms in production. To address this, ClickHouse has several options:

Specify the connection details in the config.xml or an equivalent configuration file under conf.d. The contents of an example file are shown below, assuming installation using the debian package. [email protected] :/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d$ cat s3.xml

< clickhouse >

< s3 >

< endpoint-name >

< endpoint > https://dalem-files.s3.amazonaws.com/test/ </ endpoint >

< access_key_id > key </ access_key_id >

< secret_access_key > secret </ secret_access_key >





</ endpoint-name >

</ s3 >

</ clickhouse >

These credentials will be used for any requests where the endpoint above is an exact prefix match for the requested URL. Also, note the ability in this example to declare an authorization header as an alternative to access and secret keys. A complete list of supported settings can be found here.

The example above highlights the availability of the configuration parameter use_environment_credentials. This configuration parameter can also be set globally at the s3 level i.e. < clickhouse >

< s3 >

< use_environment_credentials > true </ use_environment_credentials >

< s3 >

</ clickhouse >

This setting turns on an attempt to retrieve s3 credentials from the environment, thus allowing access through IAM roles. Specifically, the following order of retrieval is performed:

* A lookup for the environment variables AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID, AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY and AWS_SESSION_TOKEN

* Check performed in $HOME/.aws

* Temporary credentials obtained via the AWS Security Token Service - i.e. vi[a AssumeRole](https://docs.aws.amazon.com/STS/latest/APIReference/API_AssumeRole.html) API

* Checks for credentials in the ECS environment variables AWS_CONTAINER_CREDENTIALS_RELATIVE_URI or AWS_CONTAINER_CREDENTIALS_FULL_URI and AWS_ECS_CONTAINER_AUTHORIZATION_TOKEN.

* Obtains the credentials via [Amazon EC2 instance metadata](https://docs.aws.amazon.com/cli/latest/userguide/cli-configure-metadata.html) provided [AWS_EC2_METADATA_DISABLED](https://docs.aws.amazon.com/cli/latest/userguide/cli-configure-envvars.html#envvars-list-AWS_EC2_METADATA_DISABLED) is not set to true.



These same settings can also be set for a specific endpoint, using the same prefix matching rule.