EmbeddedRocksDB Engine
This engine allows integrating ClickHouse with RocksDB.
Creating a Table
CREATE TABLE [IF NOT EXISTS] [db.]table_name [ON CLUSTER cluster]
(
name1 [type1] [DEFAULT|MATERIALIZED|ALIAS expr1],
name2 [type2] [DEFAULT|MATERIALIZED|ALIAS expr2],
...
) ENGINE = EmbeddedRocksDB([ttl, rocksdb_dir, read_only]) PRIMARY KEY(primary_key_name)
[ SETTINGS name=value, ... ]
Engine parameters:
ttl- time to live for values. TTL is accepted in seconds. If TTL is 0, regular RocksDB instance is used (without TTL).
rocksdb_dir- path to the directory of an existed RocksDB or the destination path of the created RocksDB. Open the table with the specified
rocksdb_dir.
read_only- when
read_onlyis set to true, read-only mode is used. For storage with TTL, compaction will not be triggered (neither manual nor automatic), so no expired entries are removed.
primary_key_name– any column name in the column list.
primary keymust be specified, it supports only one column in the primary key. The primary key will be serialized in binary as a
rocksdb key.
- columns other than the primary key will be serialized in binary as
rocksdbvalue in corresponding order.
- queries with key
equalsor
infiltering will be optimized to multi keys lookup from
rocksdb.
Engine settings:
optimize_for_bulk_insert– Table is optimized for bulk insertions (insert pipeline will create SST files and import to rocksdb database instead of writing to memtables); default value:
1.
bulk_insert_block_size- Minimum size of SST files (in term of rows) created by bulk insertion; default value:
1048449.
Example:
CREATE TABLE test
(
`key` String,
`v1` UInt32,
`v2` String,
`v3` Float32
)
ENGINE = EmbeddedRocksDB
PRIMARY KEY key
Metrics
There is also
system.rocksdb table, that expose rocksdb statistics:
SELECT
name,
value
FROM system.rocksdb
┌─name──────────────────────┬─value─┐
│ no.file.opens │ 1 │
│ number.block.decompressed │ 1 │
└───────────────────────────┴───────┘
Configuration
You can also change any rocksdb options using config:
<rocksdb>
<options>
<max_background_jobs>8</max_background_jobs>
</options>
<column_family_options>
<num_levels>2</num_levels>
</column_family_options>
<tables>
<table>
<name>TABLE</name>
<options>
<max_background_jobs>8</max_background_jobs>
</options>
<column_family_options>
<num_levels>2</num_levels>
</column_family_options>
</table>
</tables>
</rocksdb>
By default trivial approximate count optimization is turned off, which might affect the performance
count() queries. To enable this
optimization set up
optimize_trivial_approximate_count_query = 1. Also, this setting affects
system.tables for EmbeddedRocksDB engine,
turn on the settings to see approximate values for
total_rows and
total_bytes.
Supported operations
Inserts
When new rows are inserted into
EmbeddedRocksDB, if the key already exists, the value will be updated, otherwise a new key is created.
Example:
INSERT INTO test VALUES ('some key', 1, 'value', 3.2);
Deletes
Rows can be deleted using
DELETE query or
TRUNCATE.
DELETE FROM test WHERE key LIKE 'some%' AND v1 > 1;
ALTER TABLE test DELETE WHERE key LIKE 'some%' AND v1 > 1;
TRUNCATE TABLE test;
Updates
Values can be updated using the
ALTER TABLE query. The primary key cannot be updated.
ALTER TABLE test UPDATE v1 = v1 * 10 + 2 WHERE key LIKE 'some%' AND v3 > 3.1;
Joins
A special
direct join with EmbeddedRocksDB tables is supported.
This direct join avoids forming a hash table in memory and accesses
the data directly from the EmbeddedRocksDB.
With large joins you may see much lower memory usage with direct joins because the hash table is not created.
To enable direct joins:
SET join_algorithm = 'direct, hash'
When the
join_algorithm is set to
direct, hash, direct joins will be used
when possible, and hash otherwise.
Example
Create and populate an EmbeddedRocksDB table:
CREATE TABLE rdb
(
`key` UInt32,
`value` Array(UInt32),
`value2` String
)
ENGINE = EmbeddedRocksDB
PRIMARY KEY key
INSERT INTO rdb
SELECT
toUInt32(sipHash64(number) % 10) as key,
[key, key+1] as value,
('val2' || toString(key)) as value2
FROM numbers_mt(10);
Create and populate a table to join with table
rdb:
CREATE TABLE t2
(
`k` UInt16
)
ENGINE = TinyLog
INSERT INTO t2 SELECT number AS k
FROM numbers_mt(10)
Set the join algorithm to
direct:
SET join_algorithm = 'direct'
An INNER JOIN:
SELECT *
FROM
(
SELECT k AS key
FROM t2
) AS t2
INNER JOIN rdb ON rdb.key = t2.key
ORDER BY key ASC
┌─key─┬─rdb.key─┬─value──┬─value2─┐
│ 0 │ 0 │ [0,1] │ val20 │
│ 2 │ 2 │ [2,3] │ val22 │
│ 3 │ 3 │ [3,4] │ val23 │
│ 6 │ 6 │ [6,7] │ val26 │
│ 7 │ 7 │ [7,8] │ val27 │
│ 8 │ 8 │ [8,9] │ val28 │
│ 9 │ 9 │ [9,10] │ val29 │
└─────┴─────────┴────────┴────────┘