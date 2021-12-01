On this page

Push Data from Redshift to ClickHouse

In the push scenario, the idea is to leverage a third-party tool or service (either custom code or an ETL/ELT) to send your data to your ClickHouse instance. For example, you can use a software like Airbyte to move data between your Redshift instance (as a source) and ClickHouse as a destination (see our integration guide for Airbyte)

It can leverage the existing catalog of connectors from the ETL/ELT software.

Built-in capabilities to keep data in sync (append/overwrite/increment logic).

Enable data transformation scenarios (for example, see our integration guide for dbt).