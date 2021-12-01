Pull Data from Redshift to ClickHouse
In the pull scenario, the idea is to leverage the ClickHouse JDBC Bridge to connect to a Redshift cluster directly from a ClickHouse instance and perform
INSERT INTO ... SELECT queries:
Pros
- Generic to all JDBC compatible tools
- Elegant solution to allow querying multiple external datasources from within ClickHouse
Cons
- Requires a ClickHouse JDBC Bridge instance which can turn into a potential scalability bottleneck
note
Even though Redshift is based on PostgreSQL, using the ClickHouse PostgreSQL table function or table engine is not possible since ClickHouse requires PostgreSQL version 9 or above and the Redshift API is based on an earlier version (8.x).
Tutorial
To use this option, you need to set up a ClickHouse JDBC Bridge. ClickHouse JDBC Bridge is a standalone Java application that handles JDBC connectivity and acts as a proxy between the ClickHouse instance and the datasources. For this tutorial, we used a pre-populated Redshift instance with a sample database.
- Deploy the ClickHouse JDBC Bridge. For more details, see our user guide on JDBC for External Datasources
Configure your Redshift datasource for ClickHouse JDBC Bridge. For example,
/etc/clickhouse-jdbc-bridge/config/datasources/redshift.json
{
"redshift-server": {
"aliases": [
"redshift"
],
"driverUrls": [
"https://s3.amazonaws.com/redshift-downloads/drivers/jdbc/2.1.0.4/redshift-jdbc42-2.1.0.4.jar"
],
"driverClassName": "com.amazon.redshift.jdbc.Driver",
"jdbcUrl": "jdbc:redshift://redshift-cluster-1.ckubnplpz1uv.us-east-1.redshift.amazonaws.com:5439/dev",
"username": "awsuser",
"password": "<password>",
"maximumPoolSize": 5
}
}
Once ClickHouse JDBC Bridge deployed and running, you can start querying your Redshift instance from ClickHouse
SELECT *
FROM jdbc('redshift', 'select username, firstname, lastname from users limit 5')
Query id: 1b7de211-c0f6-4117-86a2-276484f9f4c0
┌─username─┬─firstname─┬─lastname─┐
│ PGL08LJI │ Vladimir │ Humphrey │
│ XDZ38RDD │ Barry │ Roy │
│ AEB55QTM │ Reagan │ Hodge │
│ OWY35QYB │ Tamekah │ Juarez │
│ MSD36KVR │ Mufutau │ Watkins │
└──────────┴───────────┴──────────┘
5 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.438 sec.
SELECT *
FROM jdbc('redshift', 'select count(*) from sales')
Query id: 2d0f957c-8f4e-43b2-a66a-cc48cc96237b
┌──count─┐
│ 172456 │
└────────┘
1 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.304 sec.
In the following, we display importing data using an
INSERT INTO ... SELECTstatement
# TABLE CREATION with 3 columns
CREATE TABLE users_imported
(
`username` String,
`firstname` String,
`lastname` String
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY firstname
Query id: c7c4c44b-cdb2-49cf-b319-4e569976ab05
Ok.
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.233 sec.
# IMPORTING DATA
INSERT INTO users_imported (*) SELECT *
FROM jdbc('redshift', 'select username, firstname, lastname from users')
Query id: 9d3a688d-b45a-40f4-a7c7-97d93d7149f1
Ok.
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 4.498 sec. Processed 49.99 thousand rows, 2.49 MB (11.11 thousand rows/s., 554.27 KB/s.)