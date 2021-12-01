Skip to main content

Pull Data from Redshift to ClickHouse

In the pull scenario, the idea is to leverage the ClickHouse JDBC Bridge to connect to a Redshift cluster directly from a ClickHouse instance and perform INSERT INTO ... SELECT queries:

PULL from Redshit to ClickHouse

Pros

  • Generic to all JDBC compatible tools
  • Elegant solution to allow querying multiple external datasources from within ClickHouse

Cons

  • Requires a ClickHouse JDBC Bridge instance which can turn into a potential scalability bottleneck
note

Even though Redshift is based on PostgreSQL, using the ClickHouse PostgreSQL table function or table engine is not possible since ClickHouse requires PostgreSQL version 9 or above and the Redshift API is based on an earlier version (8.x).

Tutorial

To use this option, you need to set up a ClickHouse JDBC Bridge. ClickHouse JDBC Bridge is a standalone Java application that handles JDBC connectivity and acts as a proxy between the ClickHouse instance and the datasources. For this tutorial, we used a pre-populated Redshift instance with a sample database.

  1. Deploy the ClickHouse JDBC Bridge. For more details, see our user guide on JDBC for External Datasources

  1. Configure your Redshift datasource for ClickHouse JDBC Bridge. For example, /etc/clickhouse-jdbc-bridge/config/datasources/redshift.json 

    {
      "redshift-server": {
        "aliases": [
          "redshift"
        ],
        "driverUrls": [
        "https://s3.amazonaws.com/redshift-downloads/drivers/jdbc/2.1.0.4/redshift-jdbc42-2.1.0.4.jar"
        ],
        "driverClassName": "com.amazon.redshift.jdbc.Driver",
        "jdbcUrl": "jdbc:redshift://redshift-cluster-1.ckubnplpz1uv.us-east-1.redshift.amazonaws.com:5439/dev",
        "username": "awsuser",
        "password": "<password>",
        "maximumPoolSize": 5
      }
    }

  2. Once ClickHouse JDBC Bridge deployed and running, you can start querying your Redshift instance from ClickHouse

    SELECT *
    FROM jdbc('redshift', 'select username, firstname, lastname from users limit 5')
    Query id: 1b7de211-c0f6-4117-86a2-276484f9f4c0

    ┌─username─┬─firstname─┬─lastname─┐
    │ PGL08LJI │ Vladimir  │ Humphrey │
    │ XDZ38RDD │ Barry     │ Roy      │
    │ AEB55QTM │ Reagan    │ Hodge    │
    │ OWY35QYB │ Tamekah   │ Juarez   │
    │ MSD36KVR │ Mufutau   │ Watkins  │
    └──────────┴───────────┴──────────┘

    5 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.438 sec.
    SELECT *
    FROM jdbc('redshift', 'select count(*) from sales')
    Query id: 2d0f957c-8f4e-43b2-a66a-cc48cc96237b

    ┌──count─┐
    │ 172456 │
    └────────┘

    1 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.304 sec.

  1. In the following, we display importing data using an INSERT INTO ... SELECT statement

    # TABLE CREATION with 3 columns
    CREATE TABLE users_imported
    (
        `username` String,
        `firstname` String,
        `lastname` String
    )
    ENGINE = MergeTree
    ORDER BY firstname
    Query id: c7c4c44b-cdb2-49cf-b319-4e569976ab05

    Ok.

    0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.233 sec.
    # IMPORTING DATA
    INSERT INTO users_imported (*) SELECT *
    FROM jdbc('redshift', 'select username, firstname, lastname from users')
    Query id: 9d3a688d-b45a-40f4-a7c7-97d93d7149f1

    Ok.

    0 rows in set. Elapsed: 4.498 sec. Processed 49.99 thousand rows, 2.49 MB (11.11 thousand rows/s., 554.27 KB/s.)