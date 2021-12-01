On this page

Pull Data from Redshift to ClickHouse

In the pull scenario, the idea is to leverage the ClickHouse JDBC Bridge to connect to a Redshift cluster directly from a ClickHouse instance and perform INSERT INTO ... SELECT queries:

Generic to all JDBC compatible tools

Elegant solution to allow querying multiple external datasources from within ClickHouse

Requires a ClickHouse JDBC Bridge instance which can turn into a potential scalability bottleneck

note Even though Redshift is based on PostgreSQL, using the ClickHouse PostgreSQL table function or table engine is not possible since ClickHouse requires PostgreSQL version 9 or above and the Redshift API is based on an earlier version (8.x).

To use this option, you need to set up a ClickHouse JDBC Bridge. ClickHouse JDBC Bridge is a standalone Java application that handles JDBC connectivity and acts as a proxy between the ClickHouse instance and the datasources. For this tutorial, we used a pre-populated Redshift instance with a sample database.

Deploy the ClickHouse JDBC Bridge. For more details, see our user guide on JDBC for External Datasources

Configure your Redshift datasource for ClickHouse JDBC Bridge. For example, /etc/clickhouse-jdbc-bridge/config/datasources/redshift.json {

"redshift-server" : {

"aliases" : [

"redshift"

] ,

"driverUrls" : [

"https://s3.amazonaws.com/redshift-downloads/drivers/jdbc/2.1.0.4/redshift-jdbc42-2.1.0.4.jar"

] ,

"driverClassName" : "com.amazon.redshift.jdbc.Driver" ,

"jdbcUrl" : "jdbc:redshift://redshift-cluster-1.ckubnplpz1uv.us-east-1.redshift.amazonaws.com:5439/dev" ,

"username" : "awsuser" ,

"password" : "<password>" ,

"maximumPoolSize" : 5

}

}

Once ClickHouse JDBC Bridge deployed and running, you can start querying your Redshift instance from ClickHouse SELECT *

FROM jdbc ( 'redshift' , 'select username, firstname, lastname from users limit 5' )

Query id: 1b7de211-c0f6-4117-86a2-276484f9f4c0



┌─username─┬─firstname─┬─lastname─┐

│ PGL08LJI │ Vladimir │ Humphrey │

│ XDZ38RDD │ Barry │ Roy │

│ AEB55QTM │ Reagan │ Hodge │

│ OWY35QYB │ Tamekah │ Juarez │

│ MSD36KVR │ Mufutau │ Watkins │

└──────────┴───────────┴──────────┘



5 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.438 sec.

SELECT *

FROM jdbc ( 'redshift' , 'select count(*) from sales' )

Query id: 2d0f957c-8f4e-43b2-a66a-cc48cc96237b



┌──count─┐

│ 172456 │

└────────┘



1 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.304 sec.

