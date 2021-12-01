Pivot Data from Redshift to ClickHouse using S3
In this scenario, we export data to S3 in an intermediary pivot format and, in a second step, load the data from S3 into ClickHouse.
Pros
- Both Redshift and ClickHouse have powerful S3 integration features.
- Leverages the existing features such as the Redshift
UNLOADcommand and ClickHouse S3 table function / table engine.
- Scales seamlessly thanks to parallel reads and high throughput capabilities from/to S3 in ClickHouse.
- Can leverage sophisticated and compressed formats like Apache Parquet.
Cons
- Two steps in the process (unload from Redshift then load into ClickHouse).
Tutorial
Using Redshift's UNLOAD feature, export the data into a an existing private S3 bucket:
It will generate part files containing the raw data in S3
Load the S3 files into ClickHouse using an
INSERT INTO ... SELECTstatement:
INSERT INTO users_imported (*) SELECT *
FROM s3('https://ryadh-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/unload/users/*', '<aws_access_key>', '<aws_secret_access_key>', 'CSV', 'username String, firstname String, lastname String')
Query id: 2e7e219a-6124-461c-8d75-e4f5002c8557
Ok.
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.545 sec. Processed 49.99 thousand rows, 2.34 MB (91.72 thousand rows/s., 4.30 MB/s.)
note
This example used CSV as the pivot format. However, for production workloads we recommend Apache Parquet as the best option for large migrations since it comes with compression and can save some storage costs while reducing transfer times. (By default, each row group is compressed using SNAPPY). ClickHouse also leverages Parquet's column orientation to speed up data ingestion.