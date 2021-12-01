Migrating Data from Redshift to ClickHouse
Amazon Redshift is a popular cloud data warehousing solution that is part of the Amazon Web Services offerings. This guide presents different approaches to migrating data from a Redshift instance to ClickHouse. We will cover three options:
From the ClickHouse instance standpoint, you can either:
PUSH data to ClickHouse using a third party ETL/ELT tool or service
PULL data from ClickHouse leveraging the ClickHouse JDBC Bridge
PIVOT using S3 object storage using an “Unload then load” logic
note
We used Redshift as a data source in this tutorial. However, the migration approaches presented here are not exclusive to Redshift, and similar steps can be derived for any compatible data source.