Migrating Data from Redshift to ClickHouse

Amazon Redshift is a popular cloud data warehousing solution that is part of the Amazon Web Services offerings. This guide presents different approaches to migrating data from a Redshift instance to ClickHouse. We will cover three options:

Redshit to ClickHouse Migration Options

From the ClickHouse instance standpoint, you can either:

  1. PUSH data to ClickHouse using a third party ETL/ELT tool or service

  2. PULL data from ClickHouse leveraging the ClickHouse JDBC Bridge

  3. PIVOT using S3 object storage using an “Unload then load” logic

note

We used Redshift as a data source in this tutorial. However, the migration approaches presented here are not exclusive to Redshift, and similar steps can be derived for any compatible data source.