Migrating Data from Redshift to ClickHouse

Amazon Redshift is a popular cloud data warehousing solution that is part of the Amazon Web Services offerings. This guide presents different approaches to migrating data from a Redshift instance to ClickHouse. We will cover three options:

From the ClickHouse instance standpoint, you can either:

PUSH data to ClickHouse using a third party ETL/ELT tool or service PULL data from ClickHouse leveraging the ClickHouse JDBC Bridge PIVOT using S3 object storage using an “Unload then load” logic