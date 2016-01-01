Users can integrate with Redis via the table function.

This table function allows integrating ClickHouse with Redis.

Syntax

Arguments

host:port — Redis server address, you can ignore port and default Redis port 6379 will be used.

key — any column name in the column list.

structure — The schema for the ClickHouse table returned from this function.

db_index — Redis db index range from 0 to 15, default is 0.

password — User password, default is blank string.

pool_size — Redis max connection pool size, default is 16.

primary must be specified, it supports only one column in the primary key. The primary key will be serialized in binary as a Redis key.

columns other than the primary key will be serialized in binary as Redis value in corresponding order.