qstudio

qStudio is a free SQL GUI, it allows running SQL scripts, easy browsing of tables, charting and exporting of results. It works on every operating system, with every database.

Connect QStudio to ClickHouse

QStudio connects to ClickHouse using JDBC.

QStudio uses JDBC over HTTP(S) to connect to ClickHouse; you need:

endpoint

port number

username

password

QStudio is available at https://www.timestored.com/qstudio/download/

When you first open qStudio click on the menu options Server->Add Server or on the add server button on the toolbar.

or on the add server button on the toolbar. Then set the details:

Server Type: Clickhouse.com Note for Host you MUST include https:// Host: https://abc.def.clickhouse.cloud Port: 8443 Username: default Password: XXXXXXXXXXX Click Add

If qStudio detects that you do not have the ClickHouse JDBC driver installed, it will offer to download them for you:

Open a query editor and run a query. You can run queries by

Ctrl + e - Runs highlighted text

Ctrl + Enter - Runs the current line

An example query:

See QStudio to learn about the capabilities of QStudio, and the ClickHouse documentation to learn about the capabilities of ClickHouse.