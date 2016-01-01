Prometheus Integration (Private Preview)

note Note: Please raise a support ticket to request access to this feature.

The feature supports integrating Prometheus to monitor ClickHouse Cloud services. Access to Prometheus metrics is exposed via the ClickHouse Cloud API endpoint that allows users to securely connect and export metrics into their Prometheus metrics collector. These metrics can be integrated with dashboards e.g., Grafana, Datadog for visualization.

To get started, generate an API key.

Method Path GET https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId/prometheus

Request Parameters

Name Type Organization ID uuid Service ID uuid

Use your ClickHouse Cloud API key for basic authentication:

Username: < KEY_ID >

Password: < KEY_SECRET >

Example request

export KEY_SECRET = < key_secret >

export KEY_ID = < key_id >

export ORG_ID = < org_id >

export SERVICE_ID = < service_id >

curl --silent --user $KEY_ID : $KEY_SECRET https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/ $ORG_ID /services/ $SERVICE_ID /prometheus



# HELP ClickHouse_ServiceInfo Information about service, including cluster status and ClickHouse version

# TYPE ClickHouse_ServiceInfo untyped

ClickHouse_ServiceInfo{clickhouse_org="c2ba4799-a76e-456f-a71a-b021b1fafe60",clickhouse_service="12f4a114-9746-4a75-9ce5-161ec3a73c4c",clickhouse_service_name="test service",clickhouse_cluster_status="running",clickhouse_version="24.5",scrape="full"} 1



# HELP ClickHouseProfileEvents_Query Number of queries to be interpreted and potentially executed. Does not include queries that failed to parse or were rejected due to AST size limits, quota limits or limits on the number of simultaneously running queries. May include internal queries initiated by ClickHouse itself. Does not count subqueries.

# TYPE ClickHouseProfileEvents_Query counter

ClickHouseProfileEvents_Query{clickhouse_org="c2ba4799-a76e-456f-a71a-b021b1fafe60",clickhouse_service="12f4a114-9746-4a75-9ce5-161ec3a73c4c",clickhouse_service_name="test service",hostname="c-cream-ma-20-server-3vd2ehh-0",instance="c-cream-ma-20-server-3vd2ehh-0",table="system.events"} 6



# HELP ClickHouseProfileEvents_QueriesWithSubqueries Count queries with all subqueries

# TYPE ClickHouseProfileEvents_QueriesWithSubqueries counter

ClickHouseProfileEvents_QueriesWithSubqueries{clickhouse_org="c2ba4799-a76e-456f-a71a-b021b1fafe60",clickhouse_service="12f4a114-9746-4a75-9ce5-161ec3a73c4c",clickhouse_service_name="test service",hostname="c-cream-ma-20-server-3vd2ehh-0",instance="c-cream-ma-20-server-3vd2ehh-0",table="system.events"} 230



# HELP ClickHouseProfileEvents_SelectQueriesWithSubqueries Count SELECT queries with all subqueries

# TYPE ClickHouseProfileEvents_SelectQueriesWithSubqueries counter

ClickHouseProfileEvents_SelectQueriesWithSubqueries{clickhouse_org="c2ba4799-a76e-456f-a71a-b021b1fafe60",clickhouse_service="12f4a114-9746-4a75-9ce5-161ec3a73c4c",clickhouse_service_name="test service",hostname="c-cream-ma-20-server-3vd2ehh-0",instance="c-cream-ma-20-server-3vd2ehh-0",table="system.events"} 224



# HELP ClickHouseProfileEvents_FileOpen Number of files opened.

# TYPE ClickHouseProfileEvents_FileOpen counter

ClickHouseProfileEvents_FileOpen{clickhouse_org="c2ba4799-a76e-456f-a71a-b021b1fafe60",clickhouse_service="12f4a114-9746-4a75-9ce5-161ec3a73c4c",clickhouse_service_name="test service",hostname="c-cream-ma-20-server-3vd2ehh-0",instance="c-cream-ma-20-server-3vd2ehh-0",table="system.events"} 4157



# HELP ClickHouseProfileEvents_Seek Number of times the 'lseek' function was called.

# TYPE ClickHouseProfileEvents_Seek counter

ClickHouseProfileEvents_Seek{clickhouse_org="c2ba4799-a76e-456f-a71a-b021b1fafe60",clickhouse_service="12f4a114-9746-4a75-9ce5-161ec3a73c4c",clickhouse_service_name="test service",hostname="c-cream-ma-20-server-3vd2ehh-0",instance="c-cream-ma-20-server-3vd2ehh-0",table="system.events"} 1840



All metrics have the following labels:

Label Description clickhouse_org Organization ID clickhouse_service Service ID clickhouse_service_name Service name

ClickHouse Cloud provides a special metric ClickHouse_ServiceInfo which is a gauge that always has the value of 1 . This metric contains all the Metric Labels as well as the following labels:

Label Description clickhouse_cluster_status Status of the service. Could be one of the following: [ running | degraded | idle | stopped ] clickhouse_version Version of the ClickHouse server that the service is running scrape Indicates the status of the last scrape. Could be either full or partial full Indicates that there were no errors during the last metrics scrape partial Indicates that there were some errors during the last metrics scrape and only ClickHouse_ServiceInfo metric was returned.

Requests to retrieve metrics will not resume an idled service. In the case that a service is in the idle state, only the ClickHouse_ServiceInfo metric will be returned.

The Prometheus server collects metrics from configured targets at the given intervals. Below is an example configuration for the Prometheus server to use the ClickHouse Cloud Prometheus Endpoint:

global :

scrape_interval : 15s



scrape_configs :

- job_name : "prometheus"

static_configs :

- targets : [ "localhost:9090" ]

- job_name : "clickhouse"

static_configs :

- targets : [ "api.clickhouse.cloud" ]

scheme : https

metrics_path : "/v1/organizations/<ORG_ID>/services/<INSTANCE_ID>/prometheus"

basic_auth :

username : <KEY_ID >

password : <KEY_SECRET >

honor_labels : true



Note the honor_labels configuration parameter needs to be set to true for the instance label to be properly populated.

Users have two primary ways to integrate with Grafana:

Metrics Endpoint – This approach has the advantage of not requiring any additional components or infrastructure. This offering is limited to Grafana Cloud and only requires the ClickHouse Cloud Prometheus Endpoint URL and credentials.

– This approach has the advantage of not requiring any additional components or infrastructure. This offering is limited to Grafana Cloud and only requires the ClickHouse Cloud Prometheus Endpoint URL and credentials. Grafana Alloy - Grafana Alloy is a vendor-neutral distribution of the OpenTelemetry (OTel) Collector, replacing the Grafana Agent. This can be used as a scraper, is deployable in your own infrastructure, and is compatible with any Prometheus endpoint.

We provide instructions on using these options below, focusing on the details specific to the ClickHouse Cloud Prometheus Endpoint.

Login to your Grafana Cloud account

Add a new connection by selecting the Metrics Endpoint

Configure the Scrape URL to point to the Prometheus endpoint and use basic auth to configure your connection with the API key/secret

Test the connection to ensure you are able to connect

Once configured, you should see the metrics in the dropdown that you can select to configure dashboards:

If you are using Grafana Cloud, Alloy can be installed by navigating to the Alloy menu in Grafana and following the onscreen instructions:

This should configure Alloy with a prometheus.remote_write component for sending data to a Grafana Cloud endpoint with an authentication token. Users then need to only modify the Alloy config (found in /etc/alloy/config.alloy for Linux) to include a scraper for the ClickHouse Cloud Prometheus Endpoint.

The following shows an example configuration for Alloy with a prometheus.scrape component for scraping metrics from the ClickHouse Cloud Endpoint, as well as the automatically configured prometheus.remote_write component. Note that the basic_auth configuration component contains our Cloud API key ID and secret as the username and password, respectively.

prometheus.scrape "clickhouse_cloud" {

// Collect metrics from the default listen address.

targets = [ {

__address__ = "https : //api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/ : organizationId/services/ : serviceId/Promethues" ,

// e.g. https : //api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/97a33bdb - 4db3 - 4067 - b14f - ce40f621aae1/services/f7fefb6e - 41a5 - 48fa - 9f5f - deaaa442d5d8/prometheus

} ]



honor_labels = true



basic_auth {

username = "KEY_ID"

password = "KEY_SECRET"

}



forward_to = [ prometheus.remote_write.metrics_service.receiver ]

// forward to metrics_service below

}



prometheus.remote_write "metrics_service" {

endpoint {

url = "https : //prometheus - prod - 10 - prod - us - central - 0.grafana.net/api/prom/push"

basic_auth {

username = "<Grafana API username > "

password = "<grafana API token > "

}

}

}



Note the honor_labels configuration parameter needs to be set to true for the instance label to be properly populated.

Self-managed users of Grafana can find the instructions for installing the Alloy agent here. We assume users have configured Alloy to send Prometheus metrics to their desired destination. The prometheus.scrape component below causes Alloy to scrape the ClickHouse Cloud Endpoint. We assume prometheus.remote_write receives the scraped metrics. Adjust the forward_to key to the target destination if this does not exist.

prometheus.scrape "clickhouse_cloud" {

// Collect metrics from the default listen address.

targets = [ {

__address__ = "https : //api.control - plane.clickhouse.com/v1/organizations/ : organizationId/services/ : serviceId/Promethues" ,

// e.g. https : //api.control - plane.clickhouse.com/v1/organizations/97a33bdb - 4db3 - 4067 - b14f - ce40f621aae1/services/f7fefb6e - 41a5 - 48fa - 9f5f - deaaa442d5d8/prometheus

} ]



honor_labels = true



basic_auth {

username = "KEY_ID"

password = "KEY_SECRET"

}



forward_to = [ prometheus.remote_write.metrics_service.receiver ]

// forward to metrics_service. Modify to your preferred receiver

}



Once configured, you should see ClickHouse related metrics in your metrics explorer:

Note the honor_labels configuration parameter needs to be set to true for the instance label to be properly populated.

You can use the Datadog Agent and OpenMetrics integration to collect metrics from the ClickHouse Cloud endpoint. Below is a simple example configuration for this agent and integration.