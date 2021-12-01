Connecting ClickHouse to PostgreSQL using the PostgreSQL Table Engine
The
PostgreSQL table engine allows SELECT and INSERT operations on data stored on the remote PostgreSQL server from ClickHouse.
This article is to illustrate basic methods of integration using one table.
1. Setting up PostgreSQL
In
postgresql.conf, add the following entry to enable PostgreSQL to listen on the network interfaces:
listen_addresses = '*'
Create a user to connect from ClickHouse. For demonstration purposes, this example grants full superuser rights.
CREATE ROLE clickhouse_user SUPERUSER LOGIN PASSWORD 'ClickHouse_123';
Create a new database in PostgreSQL:
CREATE DATABASE db_in_psg;
Create a new table:
CREATE TABLE table1 (
id integer primary key,
column1 varchar(10)
);
Let's add a few rows for testing:
INSERT INTO table1
(id, column1)
VALUES
(1, 'abc'),
(2, 'def');
To configure PostgreSQL to allow connections to the new database with the new user for replication, add the following entry to the
pg_hba.conffile. Update the address line with either the subnet or IP address of your PostgreSQL server:
# TYPE DATABASE USER ADDRESS METHOD
host db_in_psg clickhouse_user 192.168.1.0/24 password
Reload the
pg_hba.confconfiguration (adjust this command depending on your version):
/usr/pgsql-12/bin/pg_ctl reload
Verify the new
clickhouse_usercan login:
psql -U clickhouse_user -W -d db_in_psg -h <your_postgresql_host>
2. Define a Table in ClickHouse
Login to the
clickhouse-client:
clickhouse-client --user default --password ClickHouse123!
Let's create a new database:
CREATE DATABASE db_in_ch;
Create a table that uses the
PostgreSQL:
CREATE TABLE db_in_ch.table1
(
id UInt64,
column1 String
)
ENGINE = PostgreSQL('postgres-host.domain.com:5432', 'db_in_psg', 'table1', 'clickhouse_user', 'ClickHouse_123');
The minimum parameters needed are:
parameter Description example host:port hostname or IP and port postgres-host.domain.com:5432 database PostgreSQL database name db_in_psg user username to connect to postgres clickhouse_user password password to connect to postgres ClickHouse_123
note
View the PostgreSQL table engine doc page for a complete list of parameters.
3 Test the Integration
In ClickHouse, view initial rows:
SELECT * FROM db_in_ch.table1
The ClickHouse table should automatically be populated with the two rows that already existed in the table in PostgreSQL:
Query id: 34193d31-fe21-44ac-a182-36aaefbd78bf
┌─id─┬─column1─┐
│ 1 │ abc │
│ 2 │ def │
└────┴─────────┘
Back in PostgreSQL, add a couple of rows to the table:
INSERT INTO table1
(id, column1)
VALUES
(3, 'ghi'),
(4, 'jkl');
Those two new rows should appear in your ClickHouse table:
SELECT * FROM db_in_ch.table1
The response should be:
Query id: 86fa2c62-d320-4e47-b564-47ebf3d5d27b
┌─id─┬─column1─┐
│ 1 │ abc │
│ 2 │ def │
│ 3 │ ghi │
│ 4 │ jkl │
└────┴─────────┘
Let's see what happens when you add rows to the ClickHouse table:
INSERT INTO db_in_ch.table1
(id, column1)
VALUES
(5, 'mno'),
(6, 'pqr');
The rows added in ClickHouse should appear in the table in PostgreSQL:
db_in_psg=# SELECT * FROM table1;
id | column1
----+---------
1 | abc
2 | def
3 | ghi
4 | jkl
5 | mno
6 | pqr
(6 rows)
Summary
This example demonstrated the basic integration between PostgreSQL and ClickHouse using the
PostrgeSQL table engine.
Check out the doc page for the PostgreSQL table engine for more features, such as specifying schemas, returning only a subset of columns, and connecting to multiple replicas.