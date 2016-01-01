Data Type Mappings for PostgreSQL
The following table shows the equivalent ClickHouse data types for Postgres.
|Postgres Data Type
|ClickHouse Type
|DATE
|Date
|TIMESTAMP
|DateTime
|REAL
|Float32
|DOUBLE
|Float64
|DECIMAL, NUMERIC
|Decimal
|SMALLINT
|Int16
|INTEGER
|Int32
|BIGINT
|Int64
|SERIAL
|UInt32
|BIGSERIAL
|UInt64
|TEXT, CHAR
|String
|INTEGER
|Nullable(Int32)
|ARRAY
|Array
|FLOAT4
|Float32
|BOOLEAN
|Bool
|VARCHAR
|String
|BIT
|String
|BIT VARYING
|String
|BYTEA
|String
|NUMERIC
|Decimal
|GEOGRAPHY
|Point, Ring, Polygon, MultiPolygon
|GEOMETRY
|Point, Ring, Polygon, MultiPolygon
|INET
|IPv4, IPv6
|MACADDR
|String
|CIDR
|String
|HSTORE
|Map(K, V), Map(K,Variant)
|UUID
|UUID
|ARRAY<T>
|ARRAY(T)
|JSON*
|String, Variant, Nested, Tuple
|JSONB
|String
* Production support for JSON in ClickHouse is under development. Currently users can either map JSON as String, and use JSON functions, or map the JSON directly to Tuples and Nested if the structure is predictable. Read more about JSON here.