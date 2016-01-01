Connecting ClickHouse to PostgreSQL

This page covers following options for integrating PostgreSQL with ClickHouse:

using ClickPipes, the managed integration service for ClickHouse Cloud - now in Private Preview. Please sign up here

, a CDC tool specifically designed for PostgreSQL database replication to both self-hosted ClickHouse and ClickHouse Cloud using the PostgreSQL table engine, for reading from a PostgreSQL table

table engine, for reading from a PostgreSQL table using the experimental MaterializedPostgreSQL database engine, for syncing a database in PostgreSQL with a database in ClickHouse

The PostgreSQL table engine allows SELECT and INSERT operations on data stored on the remote PostgreSQL server from ClickHouse. This article is to illustrate basic methods of integration using one table.

In postgresql.conf , add the following entry to enable PostgreSQL to listen on the network interfaces: listen_addresses = '*'

Create a user to connect from ClickHouse. For demonstration purposes, this example grants full superuser rights. CREATE ROLE clickhouse_user SUPERUSER LOGIN PASSWORD 'ClickHouse_123' ;

Create a new database in PostgreSQL: CREATE DATABASE db_in_psg ;

Create a new table: CREATE TABLE table1 (

id integer primary key ,

column1 varchar ( 10 )

) ;

Let's add a few rows for testing: INSERT INTO table1

( id , column1 )

VALUES

( 1 , 'abc' ) ,

( 2 , 'def' ) ;

To configure PostgreSQL to allow connections to the new database with the new user for replication, add the following entry to the pg_hba.conf file. Update the address line with either the subnet or IP address of your PostgreSQL server: # TYPE DATABASE USER ADDRESS METHOD

host db_in_psg clickhouse_user 192.168.1.0/24 password

Reload the pg_hba.conf configuration (adjust this command depending on your version): /usr/pgsql-12/bin/pg_ctl reload

Verify the new clickhouse_user can login: psql -U clickhouse_user -W -d db_in_psg -h <your_postgresql_host>



Note If you are using this feaure in ClickHouse Cloud, you may need the to allow the ClickHouse Cloud IP addresses to access your PostgreSQL instance. Check the ClickHouse Cloud Endpoints API for egress traffic details.

Login to the clickhouse-client : clickhouse-client --user default --password ClickHouse123!

Let's create a new database: CREATE DATABASE db_in_ch ;

Create a table that uses the PostgreSQL : CREATE TABLE db_in_ch . table1

(

id UInt64 ,

column1 String

)

ENGINE = PostgreSQL ( 'postgres-host.domain.com:5432' , 'db_in_psg' , 'table1' , 'clickhouse_user' , 'ClickHouse_123' ) ;

The minimum parameters needed are: parameter Description example host:port hostname or IP and port postgres-host.domain.com:5432 database PostgreSQL database name db_in_psg user username to connect to postgres clickhouse_user password password to connect to postgres ClickHouse_123 Note View the PostgreSQL table engine doc page for a complete list of parameters.

In ClickHouse, view initial rows: SELECT * FROM db_in_ch . table1

The ClickHouse table should automatically be populated with the two rows that already existed in the table in PostgreSQL: Query id: 34193d31-fe21-44ac-a182-36aaefbd78bf



┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 1 │ abc │

│ 2 │ def │

└────┴─────────┘

Back in PostgreSQL, add a couple of rows to the table: INSERT INTO table1

( id , column1 )

VALUES

( 3 , 'ghi' ) ,

( 4 , 'jkl' ) ;

Those two new rows should appear in your ClickHouse table: SELECT * FROM db_in_ch . table1

The response should be: Query id: 86fa2c62-d320-4e47-b564-47ebf3d5d27b



┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 1 │ abc │

│ 2 │ def │

│ 3 │ ghi │

│ 4 │ jkl │

└────┴─────────┘

Let's see what happens when you add rows to the ClickHouse table: INSERT INTO db_in_ch . table1

( id , column1 )

VALUES

( 5 , 'mno' ) ,

( 6 , 'pqr' ) ;

The rows added in ClickHouse should appear in the table in PostgreSQL: db_in_psg =

id | column1



1 | abc

2 | def

3 | ghi

4 | jkl

5 | mno

6 | pqr

( 6 rows )



This example demonstrated the basic integration between PostgreSQL and ClickHouse using the PostrgeSQL table engine. Check out the doc page for the PostgreSQL table engine for more features, such as specifying schemas, returning only a subset of columns, and connecting to multiple replicas. Also check out the ClickHouse and PostgreSQL - a match made in data heaven - part 1 blog.

Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud

Experimental feature. Learn more. Experimental feature.

The PostgreSQL database engine uses the PostgreSQL replication features to create a replica of the database with all or a subset of schemas and tables. This article is to illustrate basic methods of integration using one database, one schema and one table.

In the following procedures, the PostgreSQL CLI (psql) and the ClickHouse CLI (clickhouse-client) are used. The PostgreSQL server is installed on linux. The following has minimum settings if the postgresql database is new test install

In postgresql.conf , set minimum listen levels, replication wal level and replication slots:

add the following entries:

listen_addresses = '*'

max_replication_slots = 10

wal_level = logical



*ClickHouse needs minimum of logical wal level and minimum 2 replication slots

Using an admin account, create a user to connect from ClickHouse:

CREATE ROLE clickhouse_user SUPERUSER LOGIN PASSWORD 'ClickHouse_123' ;



*for demonstration purposes, full superuser rights have been granted.

create a new database:

CREATE DATABASE db1 ;



connect to the new database in psql :

\connect db1



create a new table:

CREATE TABLE table1 (

id integer primary key ,

column1 varchar ( 10 )

) ;



add initial rows:

INSERT INTO table1

( id , column1 )

VALUES

( 1 , 'abc' ) ,

( 2 , 'def' ) ;



Configure the PostgreSQLto allow connections to the new database with the new user for replication: below is the minimum entry to add to the pg_hba.conf file:

# TYPE DATABASE USER ADDRESS METHOD

host db1 clickhouse_user 192.168.1.0/24 password



*for demonstration purposes, this is using clear text password authentication method. update the address line with either the subnet or the address of the server per PostgreSQL documentation

reload the pg_hba.conf configuration with something like this (adjust for your version):

/usr/pgsql-12/bin/pg_ctl reload



Test the login with new clickhouse_user :

psql -U clickhouse_user -W -d db1 -h <your_postgresql_host>



log into the ClickHouse CLI

clickhouse-client --user default --password ClickHouse123!



Enable the PosgreSQL experimental feature for the database engine:

SET allow_experimental_database_materialized_postgresql = 1



Create the new database to be replicated and define the intitial table:

CREATE DATABASE db1_postgres

ENGINE = MaterializedPostgreSQL ( 'postgres-host.domain.com:5432' , 'db1' , 'clickhouse_user' , 'ClickHouse_123' )

SETTINGS materialized_postgresql_tables_list = 'table1' ;



minimum options:

parameter Description example host:port hostname or IP and port postgres-host.domain.com:5432 database PostgreSQL database name db1 user username to connect to postgres clickhouse_user password password to connect to postgres ClickHouse_123 settings additional settings for the engine materialized_postgresql_tables_list = 'table1'

Info For complete guide to the PostgreSQL database engine, refer to https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/engines/database-engines/materialized-postgresql/#settings

Verify the initial table has data:

ch_env_2 : ) select * from db1_postgres . table1 ;



SELECT *

FROM db1_postgres . table1



Query id: df2381ac - 4 e30 - 4535 - b22e - 8 be3894aaafc



┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 1 │ abc │

└────┴─────────┘

┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 2 │ def │

└────┴─────────┘



In PostgreSQL, add new rows:

INSERT INTO table1

( id , column1 )

VALUES

( 3 , 'ghi' ) ,

( 4 , 'jkl' ) ;



In ClickHouse, verify the new rows are visible:

ch_env_2 : ) select * from db1_postgres . table1 ;



SELECT *

FROM db1_postgres . table1



Query id: b0729816 - 3917 - 44 d3 - 8 d1a - fed912fb59ce



┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 1 │ abc │

└────┴─────────┘

┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 4 │ jkl │

└────┴─────────┘

┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 3 │ ghi │

└────┴─────────┘

┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 2 │ def │

└────┴─────────┘



This integration guide focused on a simple example on how to replicate a database with a table, however, there exist more advanced options which include replicating the whole database or adding new tables and schemas to the existing replications. Although DDL commands are not supported for this replication, the engine can be set to detect changes and reload the tables when there are structural changes made.