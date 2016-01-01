On this page

Connect Apache NiFi to ClickHouse

Apache NiFi is an open-source workflow management software designed to automate data flow between software systems. It allows the creation of ETL data pipelines and is shipped with more than 300 data processors. This step-by-step tutorial shows how to connect Apache NiFi to ClickHouse as both a source and destination, and to load a sample dataset.

To connect to ClickHouse with HTTP(S) you need this information:

The HOST and PORT: typically, the port is 8443 when using TLS or 8123 when not using TLS.

The DATABASE NAME: out of the box, there is a database named default , use the name of the database that you want to connect to.

The USERNAME and PASSWORD: out of the box, the username is default . Use the username appropriate for your use case.

The details for your ClickHouse Cloud service are available in the ClickHouse Cloud console. Select the service that you will connect to and click Connect:

Choose HTTPS, and the details are available in an example curl command.

If you are using self-managed ClickHouse, the connection details are set by your ClickHouse administrator.

For a new setup, download the binary from https://nifi.apache.org/download.html and start by running ./bin/nifi.sh start

Visit the ClickHouse JDBC driver release page on GitHub and look for the latest JDBC release version In the release version, click on "Show all xx assets" and look for the JAR file containing the keyword "shaded", for example, clickhouse-jdbc-0.3.2-patch11-shaded.jar Place the JAR file in a folder accessible by Apache NiFi and take note of the absolute path

To configure a Controller Service in Apache NiFi, visit the NiFi Flow Configuration page by clicking on the "gear" button Select the Controller Services tab and add a new Controller Service by clicking on the + button at the top right Search for DBCPConnectionPool and click on the "Add" button The newly added DBCPConnectionPool will be in an Invalid state by default. Click on the "gear" button to start configuring Under the "Properties" section, input the following values Property Value Remark Database Connection URL jdbc:ch:https://HOSTNAME:8443/default?ssl=true Replace HOSTNAME in the connection URL accordingly Database Driver Class Name com.clickhouse.jdbc.ClickHouseDriver Avoid using ru.yandex.clickhouse.ClickHouseDriver as it has been deprecated Database Driver Location(s) /etc/nifi/nifi-X.XX.X/lib/clickhouse-jdbc-0.X.X-patchXX-shaded.jar Absolute path to the ClickHouse JDBC driver JAR file Database User default ClickHouse username Password password ClickHouse password In the Settings section, change the name of the Controller Service to "ClickHouse JDBC" for easy reference Activate the DBCPConnectionPool Controller Service by clicking on the "lightning” button and then the "Enable" button

Check the Controller Services tab and ensure that the Controller Service is enabled

Add an ​​ExecuteSQL processor, along with the appropriate upstream and downstream processors Under the "Properties” section of the ​​ExecuteSQL processor, input the following values Property Value Remark Database Connection Pooling Service ClickHouse JDBC Select the Controller Service configured for ClickHouse SQL select query SELECT * FROM system.metrics Input your query here Start the ​​ExecuteSQL processor To confirm that the query has been processed successfully, inspect one of the FlowFile in the output queue Switch view to "formatted” to view the result of the output FlowFile