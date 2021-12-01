On this page

Replicate a MySQL Database in ClickHouse

The MaterializedMySQL database engine allows you to define a database in ClickHouse that contains all the existing tables in a MySQL database, along with all the data in those tables. On the MySQL side, DDL and DML operations can continue to made and ClickHouse detects the changes and acts as a replica to MySQL database.

This article demonstrates how to configure MySQL and ClickHouse to implement this replication.

Configure the MySQL database to allow for replication and native authentication. ClickHouse only works with native password authentication. Add the following entries to /etc/my.cnf : default-authentication-plugin = mysql_native_password

gtid-mode = ON

enforce-gtid-consistency = ON

Create a user to connect from ClickHouse: CREATE USER clickhouse_user IDENTIFIED BY 'ClickHouse_123' ;

Grant the needed permissions to the new user. For demonstration purposes, full admin rights have been granted here: GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON * . * TO 'clickhouse_user' @'%' ;

note The minimal permissions needed for the MySQL user are RELOAD, REPLICATION SLAVE, REPLICATION CLIENT and SELECT PRIVILEGE. Create a database in MySQL: CREATE DATABASE db1 ;

Create a table: CREATE TABLE db1 . table_1 (

id INT ,

column1 VARCHAR ( 10 ) ,

PRIMARY KEY ( ` id ` )

) ENGINE = InnoDB ;

Insert a few sample rows: INSERT INTO db1 . table_1

( id , column1 )

VALUES

( 1 , 'abc' ) ,

( 2 , 'def' ) ,

( 3 , 'ghi' ) ;



Set parameter to allow use of experimental feature: set allow_experimental_database_materialized_mysql = 1 ;

Create a database that uses the MaterializedMySQL database engine: CREATE DATABASE db1_mysql

ENGINE = MaterializedMySQL (

'mysql-host.domain.com:3306' ,

'db1' ,

'clickhouse_user' ,

'ClickHouse_123'

) ;

The minimum parameters are: parameter Description example host:port hostname or IP and port mysql-host.domain.com database mysql database name db1 user username to connect to mysql clickhouse_user password password to connect to mysql ClickHouse_123 note View the MaterializedMySQL database engine doc page for a complete list of parameters.

In MySQL, insert a sample row: INSERT INTO db1 . table_1

( id , column1 )

VALUES

( 4 , 'jkl' ) ;

Notice the new row appears in the ClickHouse table: SELECT

id ,

column1

FROM db1_mysql . table_1

The response looks like: Query id: d61a5840-63ca-4a3d-8fac-c93235985654



┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 1 │ abc │

└────┴─────────┘

┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 4 │ jkl │

└────┴─────────┘

┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 2 │ def │

└────┴─────────┘

┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 3 │ ghi │

└────┴─────────┘



4 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.030 sec.

Suppose the table in MySQL is modified. Let's a column to db1.table_1 in MySQL: alter table db1 . table_1 add column column2 varchar ( 10 ) after column1 ;

Now let's insert a row to the modified table: INSERT INTO db1 . table_1

( id , column1 , column2 )

VALUES

( 5 , 'mno' , 'pqr' ) ;

Notice the talbe in ClickHouse now has the new column and the new row: SELECT

id ,

column1 ,

column2

FROM db1_mysql . table_1

The previous rows will have NULL for column2 : Query id: 2c32fd15-3c83-480b-9bfc-cba5d932d674



Connecting to localhost:9000 as user default.

Connected to ClickHouse server version 22.2.2 revision 54455.



┌─id─┬─column1─┬─column2─┐

│ 3 │ ghi │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │

└────┴─────────┴─────────┘

┌─id─┬─column1─┬─column2─┐

│ 2 │ def │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │

└────┴─────────┴─────────┘

┌─id─┬─column1─┬─column2─┐

│ 1 │ abc │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │

│ 5 │ mno │ pqr │

└────┴─────────┴─────────┘

┌─id─┬─column1─┬─column2─┐

│ 4 │ jkl │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │

└────┴─────────┴─────────┘



5 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.017 sec.



That's it! The MaterializedMySQL database engine will keep the MySQL database synced on ClickHouse. There are a few details and limitations, so be sure to read the doc page for MaterializedMySQL for more details.