MongoDB

MongoDB engine is read-only table engine which allows to read data from remote MongoDB collection.

Only MongoDB v3.6+ servers are supported. Seed list( mongodb+srv ) is not yet supported.

Note If you're facing troubles, please report the issue, and try to use the legacy implementation. Keep in mind that it is deprecated, and will be removed in next releases.

CREATE TABLE [ IF NOT EXISTS ] [ db . ] table_name

(

name1 [ type1 ] ,

name2 [ type2 ] ,

. . .

) ENGINE = MongoDB ( host:port , database , collection , user , password [ , options ] ) ;



Engine Parameters

host:port — MongoDB server address.

database — Remote database name.

collection — Remote collection name.

user — MongoDB user.

password — User password.

options — MongoDB connection string options (optional parameter).

Tip If you are using the MongoDB Atlas cloud offering connection url can be obtained from 'Atlas SQL' option. Seed list( mongodb**+srv** ) is not yet supported, but will be added in future releases.

Also, you can simply pass a URI:

ENGINE = MongoDB ( uri , collection ) ;



Engine Parameters

uri — MongoDB server's connection URI

collection — Remote collection name.

MongoDB ClickHouse bool, int32, int64 any numeric type, String double Float64, String date Date, Date32, DateTime, DateTime64, String string String, UUID document String(as JSON) array Array, String(as JSON) oid String binary String if in column, base64 encoded string if in an array or document any other String

If key is not found in MongoDB document (for example, column name doesn't match), default value or NULL (if the column is nullable) will be inserted.

Only queries with simple expressions are supported (for example, WHERE field = <constant> ORDER BY field2 LIMIT <constant> ). Such expressions are translated to MongoDB query language and executed on the server side. You can disable all these restriction, using mongodb_throw_on_unsupported_query. In that case ClickHouse tries to convert query on best effort basis, but it can lead to full table scan and processing on ClickHouse side.

Note It's always better to explicitly set type of literal because Mongo requires strict typed filters.\ For example you want to filter by Date : SELECT * FROM mongo_table WHERE date = '2024-01-01'

This will not work because Mongo will not cast string to Date , so you need to cast it manually: SELECT * FROM mongo_table WHERE date = '2024-01-01' :: Date OR date = toDate ( '2024-01-01' )

This applied for Date , Date32 , DateTime , Bool , UUID .

Assuming MongoDB has sample_mflix dataset loaded

Create a table in ClickHouse which allows to read data from MongoDB collection:

CREATE TABLE sample_mflix_table

(

_id String ,

title String ,

plot String ,

genres Array ( String ) ,

directors Array ( String ) ,

writers Array ( String ) ,

released Date ,

imdb String ,

year String ,

) ENGINE = MongoDB ( 'mongodb://<USERNAME>:<PASSWORD>@atlas-sql-6634be87cefd3876070caf96-98lxs.a.query.mongodb.net/sample_mflix?ssl=true&authSource=admin' , 'movies' ) ;



Query:

SELECT count ( ) FROM sample_mflix_table



┌─count()─┐

1. │ 21349 │

└─────────┘



-- JSONExtractString cannot be pushed down to MongoDB

SET mongodb_throw_on_unsupported_query = 0;



-- Find all 'Back to the Future' sequels with rating > 7.5

SELECT title, plot, genres, directors, released FROM sample_mflix_table

WHERE title IN ('Back to the Future', 'Back to the Future Part II', 'Back to the Future Part III')

AND toFloat32(JSONExtractString(imdb, 'rating')) > 7.5

ORDER BY year

FORMAT Vertical;



Row 1:

──────

title: Back to the Future

plot: A young man is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown, and must make sure his high-school-age parents unite in order to save his own existence.

genres: ['Adventure','Comedy','Sci-Fi']

directors: ['Robert Zemeckis']

released: 1985-07-03



Row 2:

──────

title: Back to the Future Part II

plot: After visiting 2015, Marty McFly must repeat his visit to 1955 to prevent disastrous changes to 1985... without interfering with his first trip.

genres: ['Action','Adventure','Comedy']

directors: ['Robert Zemeckis']

released: 1989-11-22



-- Find top 3 movies based on Cormac McCarthy's books

SELECT title, toFloat32(JSONExtractString(imdb, 'rating')) as rating

FROM sample_mflix_table

WHERE arrayExists(x -> x like 'Cormac McCarthy%', writers)

ORDER BY rating DESC

LIMIT 3;



┌─title──────────────────┬─rating─┐

1. │ No Country for Old Men │ 8.1 │

2. │ The Sunset Limited │ 7.4 │

3. │ The Road │ 7.3 │

└────────────────────────┴────────┘



You can see the generated MongoDB query in DEBUG level logs.

Implementation details can be found in mongocxx and mongoc documentations.