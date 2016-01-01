Using MinIO

note This page is not applicable to ClickHouse Cloud. The feature documented here is not available in ClickHouse Cloud services. See the ClickHouse Cloud Compatibility guide for more information.

All S3 functions and tables and compatible with MinIO. Users may experience superior throughput on self-hosted MinIO stores, especially in the event of optimal network locality.

Also backed merge tree configuration is compatible too, with some minor changes in configuration:

< clickhouse >

< storage_configuration >

...

< disks >

< s3 >

< type > s3 </ type >

< endpoint > https://min.io/tables// </ endpoint >

< access_key_id > your_access_key_id </ access_key_id >

< secret_access_key > your_secret_access_key </ secret_access_key >

< region > </ region >

< metadata_path > /var/lib/clickhouse/disks/s3/ </ metadata_path >

</ s3 >

< s3_cache >

< type > cache </ type >

< disk > s3 </ disk >

< path > /var/lib/clickhouse/disks/s3_cache/ </ path >

< max_size > 10Gi </ max_size >

</ s3_cache >

</ disks >

...

</ storage_configuration >

</ clickhouse >

