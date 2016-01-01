On this page

Querying Data with ClickHouse Connect: Advanced Usage

ClickHouse Connect executes standard queries within a QueryContext. The QueryContext contains the key structures that are used to build queries against the ClickHouse database, and the configuration used to process the result into a QueryResult or other response data structure. That includes the query itself, parameters, settings, read formats, and other properties.

A QueryContext can be acquired using the client create_query_context method. This method takes the same parameters as the core query method. This query context can then be passed to the query , query_df , or query_np methods as the context keyword argument instead of any or all of the other arguments to those methods. Note that additional arguments specified for the method call will override any properties of QueryContext.

The clearest use case for a QueryContext is to send the same query with different binding parameter values. All parameter values can be updated by calling the QueryContext.set_parameters method with a dictionary, or any single value can be updated by calling QueryContext.set_parameter with the desired key , value pair.

client . create_query_context ( query = 'SELECT value1, value2 FROM data_table WHERE key = {k:Int32}' ,

parameters = { 'k' : 2 } ,

column_oriented = True )

result = client . query ( context = qc )

assert result . result_set [ 1 ] [ 0 ] == 'second_value2'

qc . set_parameter ( 'k' , 1 )

result = test_client . query ( context = qc )

assert result . result_set [ 1 ] [ 0 ] == 'first_value2'



Note that QueryContexts are not thread safe, but a copy can be obtained in a multithreaded environment by calling the QueryContext.updated_copy method.

ClickHouse Connect processes all data from the primary query method as a stream of blocks received from the ClickHouse server. These blocks are transmitted in the custom "Native" format to and from ClickHouse. A "block" is simply a sequence of columns of binary data, where each column contains an equal number of data values of the specified data type. (As a columnar database, ClickHouse stores this data in a similar form.) The size of a block returned from a query is governed by two user settings that can be set at several levels (user profile, user, session, or query). They are:

max_block_size -- Limit on the size of the block in rows. Default 65536.

preferred_block_size_bytes -- Soft limit on the size of the block in bytes. Default 1,000,0000.

Regardless of the preferred_block_size_setting , each block will never be more than max_block_size rows. Depending on the type of query, the actual blocks returned can be of any size. For example, queries to a distributed table covering many shards may contain smaller blocks retrieved directly from each shard.

When using one of the Client query_*_stream methods, results are returned on a block by block basis. ClickHouse Connect only loads a single block at a time. This allows processing large amounts of data without the need to load all of a large result set into memory. Note the application should be prepared to process any number of blocks and the exact size of each block cannot be controlled.

Each of the query_*_stream methods (like query_row_block_stream ) returns a ClickHouse StreamContext object, which is a combined Python context/generator. This is the basic usage:

with client . query_row_block_stream ( 'SELECT pickup, dropoff, pickup_longitude, pickup_latitude FROM taxi_trips' ) as stream :

for block in stream :

for row in block :

< do something with each row of Python trip data >



Note that trying to use a StreamContext without a with statement will raise an error. The use of a Python context ensures that the stream (in this case, a streaming HTTP response) will be properly closed even if not all the data is consumed and/or an exception is raised during processing. Also, StreamContexts can only be used once to consume the stream. Trying to use a StreamContext after it has exited will produce a StreamClosedError .

You can use the source property of the StreamContext to access the parent QueryResult object, which includes column names and types.

The query_column_block_stream method returns the block as a sequence of column data stored as native Python data types. Using the above taxi_trips queries, the data returned will be a list where each element of the list is another list (or tuple) containing all the data for the associated column. So block[0] would be a tuple containing nothing but strings. Column oriented formats are most used for doing aggregate operations for all the values in a column, like adding up total fairs.

The query_row_block_stream method returns the block as a sequence of rows like a traditional relational database. For taxi trips, the data returned will be a list where each element of the list is another list representing a row of data. So block[0] would contain all the fields (in order) for the first taxi trip , block[1] would contain a row for all the fields in the second taxi trip, and so on. Row oriented results are normally used for display or transformation processes.

The query_row_stream is a convenience method that automatically moves to the next block when iterating through the stream. Otherwise, it is identical to query_row_block_stream .

The query_np_stream method return each block as a two-dimensional Numpy Array. Internally Numpy arrays are (usually) stored as columns, so no distinct row or column methods are needed. The "shape" of the numpy array will be expressed as (columns, rows). The Numpy library provides many methods of manipulating numpy arrays. Note that if all columns in the query share the same Numpy dtype, the returned numpy array will only have one dtype as well, and can be reshaped/rotated without actually changing its internal structure.

Finally, the query_df_stream method returns each ClickHouse Block as a two-dimensional Pandas Dataframe. Here's an example which shows that the StreamContext object can be used as a context in a deferred fashion (but only once).

df_stream = client . query_df_stream ( 'SELECT * FROM hits' )

column_names = df_stream . source . column_names

with df_stream :

for df in df_stream :

< do something with the pandas DataFrame >



Read formats control the data types of values returned from the client query , query_np , and query_df methods. (The raw_query and query_arrow do not modify incoming data from ClickHouse, so format control does not apply.) For example, if the read format for a UUID is changed from the default native format to the alternative string format, a ClickHouse query of UUID column will be returned as string values (using the standard 8-4-4-4-12 RFC 1422 format) instead of Python UUID objects.

The "data type" argument for any formatting function can include wildcards. The format is a single lower case string.

Read formats can be set at several levels:

Globally, using the methods defined in the clickhouse_connect.datatypes.format package. This will control the format of the configured datatype for all queries.

from clickhouse_connect . datatypes . format import set_read_format





set_read_format ( 'IPv*' , 'string' )





set_read_format ( 'Date*' , 'int' )



For an entire query, using the optional query_formats dictionary argument. In that case any column (or subcolumn) of the specified data types(s) will use the configured format.



client . query ( 'SELECT user_id, user_uuid, device_uuid from users' , query_formats = { 'UUID' : 'string' } )



For the values in a specific column, using the optional column_formats dictionary argument. The key is the column named as return by ClickHouse, and format for the data column or a second level "format" dictionary of a ClickHouse type name and a value of query formats. This secondary dictionary can be used for nested column types such as Tuples or Maps.



client . query ( 'SELECT device_id, dev_address, gw_address from devices' , column_formats = { 'dev_address' , 'string' } )

