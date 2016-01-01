On this page

Additional Options

ClickHouse Connect provides a number of additional options for advanced use cases

There are a small number of settings that control ClickHouse Connect behavior globally. They are accessed from the top level common package:

from clickhouse_connect import common



common . set_setting ( 'autogenerate_session_id' , False )

common . get_setting ( 'invalid_setting_action' )

'drop'



Four global settings are currently defined:

Setting Name Default Options Description autogenerate_session_id True True, False Autogenerate a new UUID(1) session id (if not provided) for each client session. If no session id is provided (either at the client or query level, ClickHouse will generate random internal id for each query invalid_setting_action 'error' 'drop', 'send', 'error' Action to take when an invalid or readonly setting is provided (either for the client session or query). If drop , the setting will be ignored, if send , the setting will be sent to ClickHouse, if error a client side ProgrammingError will be raised dict_parameter_format 'json' 'json', 'map' This controls whether parameterized queries convert a Python dictionary to JSON or ClickHouse Map syntax. json should be used for inserts into JSON columns, map for ClickHouse Map columns product_name A string that is passed with the query to clickhouse for tracking the app using ClickHouse Connect. Should be in the form < product name;&gl/ < product version >

ClickHouse Connect supports lz4, zstd, brotli, and gzip compression for both query results and inserts. Always keep in mind that using compression usually involves a tradeoff between network bandwidth/transfer speed against CPU usage (both on the client and the server.)

To receive compressed data, the ClickHouse server enable_http_compression must be set to 1, or the user must have permission to change the setting on a "per query" basis.

Compression is controlled by the compress parameter when calling the clickhouse_connect.get_client factory method. By default, compress is set to True , which will trigger the default compression settings. For queries executed with the query , query_np , and query_df client methods, ClickHouse Connect will add the Accept-Encoding header with the lz4 , zstd , br (brotli, if the brotli library is installed), gzip , and deflate encodings to queries executed with the query client method (and indirectly, query_np and query_df . (For the majority of requests the ClickHouse server will return with a zstd compressed payload.) For inserts, by default ClickHouse Connect will compress insert blocks with lz4 compression, and send the Content-Encoding: lz4 HTTP header.

The get_client compress parameter can also be set to a specific compression method, one of lz4 , zstd , br , or gzip . That method will then be used for both inserts and query results (if supported by the ClickHouse server.) The required zstd and lz4 compression libraries are now installed by default with ClickHouse Connect. If br /brotli is specified, the brotli library must be installed separately.

Note that the raw* client methods don't use the compression specified by the client configuration.

We also recommend against using gzip compression, as it is significantly slower than the alternatives for both compressing and decompressing data.

ClickHouse Connect adds basic HTTP proxy support using the urllib3 library. It recognizes the standard HTTP_PROXY and HTTPS_PROXY environment variables. Note that using these environment variables will apply to any client created with the clickhouse_connect.get_client method. Alternatively, to configure per client, you can use the http_proxy or https_proxy arguments to the get_client method. For details on the implementation of HTTP Proxy support, see the urllib3 documentation.