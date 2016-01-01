Additional Options
ClickHouse Connect provides a number of additional options for advanced use cases
Global Settings
There are a small number of settings that control ClickHouse Connect behavior globally. They are accessed from the top
level
common package:
from clickhouse_connect import common
common.set_setting('autogenerate_session_id', False)
common.get_setting('invalid_setting_action')
'drop'
Four global settings are currently defined:
|Setting Name
|Default
|Options
|Description
|autogenerate_session_id
|True
|True, False
|Autogenerate a new UUID(1) session id (if not provided) for each client session. If no session id is provided (either at the client or query level, ClickHouse will generate random internal id for each query
|invalid_setting_action
|'error'
|'drop', 'send', 'error'
|Action to take when an invalid or readonly setting is provided (either for the client session or query). If
drop, the setting will be ignored, if
send, the setting will be sent to ClickHouse, if
error a client side ProgrammingError will be raised
|dict_parameter_format
|'json'
|'json', 'map'
|This controls whether parameterized queries convert a Python dictionary to JSON or ClickHouse Map syntax.
json should be used for inserts into JSON columns,
map for ClickHouse Map columns
|product_name
|A string that is passed with the query to clickhouse for tracking the app using ClickHouse Connect. Should be in the form <product name;&gl/<product version>
Compression
ClickHouse Connect supports lz4, zstd, brotli, and gzip compression for both query results and inserts. Always keep in mind that using compression usually involves a tradeoff between network bandwidth/transfer speed against CPU usage (both on the client and the server.)
To receive compressed data, the ClickHouse server
enable_http_compression must be set to 1, or the user must have
permission to change the setting on a "per query" basis.
Compression is controlled by the
compress parameter when calling the
clickhouse_connect.get_client factory method.
By default,
compress is set to
True, which will trigger the default compression settings. For queries executed
with the
query,
query_np, and
query_df client methods, ClickHouse Connect will add the
Accept-Encoding header with
the
lz4,
zstd,
br (brotli, if the brotli library is installed),
gzip, and
deflate encodings to queries executed
with the
query client method (and indirectly,
query_np and
query_df. (For the majority of requests the ClickHouse
server will return with a
zstd compressed payload.) For inserts, by default ClickHouse Connect will compress insert
blocks with
lz4 compression, and send the
Content-Encoding: lz4 HTTP header.
The
get_client
compress parameter can also be set to a specific compression method, one of
lz4,
zstd,
br, or
gzip. That method will then be used for both inserts and query results (if supported by the ClickHouse server.) The required
zstd and
lz4 compression libraries are now installed by default with ClickHouse Connect. If
br/brotli is specified,
the brotli library must be installed separately.
Note that the
raw* client methods don't use the compression specified by the client configuration.
We also recommend against using
gzip compression, as it is significantly slower than the alternatives for both compressing
and decompressing data.
HTTP Proxy Support
ClickHouse Connect adds basic HTTP proxy support using the urllib3 library. It recognizes the standard
HTTP_PROXY and
HTTPS_PROXY environment variables. Note that using these environment variables will apply to any client created with the
clickhouse_connect.get_client method. Alternatively, to configure per client, you can use the
http_proxy or
https_proxy
arguments to the get_client method. For details on the implementation of HTTP Proxy support, see the urllib3
documentation.
To use a Socks proxy, you can send a urllib3 SOCKSProxyManager as the
pool_mgr argument to
get_client. Note that
this will require installing the PySocks library either directly or using the
[socks] option for the urllib3 dependency.