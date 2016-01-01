Skip to main content

Inserting Data with ClickHouse Connect: Advanced Usage

InsertContexts

ClickHouse Connect executes all inserts within an InsertContext. The InsertContext includes all the values sent as arguments to the client insert method. In addition, when an InsertContext is originally constructed, ClickHouse Connect retrieves the data types for the insert columns required for efficient Native format inserts. By reusing the InsertContext for multiple inserts, this "pre-query" is avoided and inserts are executed more quickly and efficiently.

An InsertContext can be acquired using the client get_insert_context method. The method takes the same arguments as the insert function. Note that only the data property of InsertContexts should be modified for reuse. This is consistent with its intended purpose of providing a reusable object for repeated inserts of new data to the same table.

test_data = [[1, 'v1', 'v2'], [2, 'v3', 'v4']]
ic = test_client.create_insert_context(table='test_table', data='test_data')
client.insert(context=ic)
assert client.command('SELECT count() FROM test_table') == 2
new_data = [[3, 'v5', 'v6'], [4, 'v7', 'v8']]
ic.data = new_data
client.insert(context=ic)
qr = test_client.query('SELECT * FROM test_table ORDER BY key DESC')
assert qr.row_count == 4
assert qr[0][0] == 4

InsertContexts include mutable state that is updated during the insert process, so they are not thread safe.

Write Formats

Write formats are currently implemented for limited number of types. In most cases ClickHouse Connect will attempt to automatically determine the correct write format for a column by checking the type of the first (non-null) data value. For example, if inserting into a DateTime column, and the first insert value of the column is a Python integer, ClickHouse Connect will directly insert the integer value under the assumption that it's actually an epoch second.

In most cases, it is unnecessary to override the write format for a data type, but the associated methods in the clickhouse_connect.datatypes.format package can be used to do so at a global level.

Write Format Options

ClickHouse TypeNative Python TypeWrite FormatsComments
Int[8-64], UInt[8-32]int-
UInt64int
[U]Int[128,256]int
Float32float
Float64float
Decimaldecimal.Decimal
Stringstring
FixedStringbytesstringIf inserted as a string, additional bytes will be set to zeros
Enum[8,16]string
Datedatetime.dateintClickHouse stores Dates as days since 01/01/1970. int types will be assumed to be this "epoch date" value
Date32datetime.dateintSame as Date, but for a wider range of dates
DateTimedatetime.datetimeintClickHouse stores DateTime in epoch seconds. int types will be assumed to be this "epoch second" value
DateTime64datetime.datetimeintPython datetime.datetime is limited to microsecond precision. The raw 64 bit int value is available
IPv4ipaddress.IPv4AddressstringProperly formatted strings can be inserted as IPv4 addresses
IPv6ipaddress.IPv6AddressstringProperly formatted strings can be inserted as IPv6 addresses
Tupledict or tuple
Mapdict
NestedSequence[dict]
JSON/Object('json')dictstringEither dictionaries or JSON strings can be inserted into JSON Columns.
UUIDuuid.UUIDstringProperly formatted strings can be inserted as ClickHouse UUIDs