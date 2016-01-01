On this page

Inserting Data with ClickHouse Connect: Advanced Usage

ClickHouse Connect executes all inserts within an InsertContext. The InsertContext includes all the values sent as arguments to the client insert method. In addition, when an InsertContext is originally constructed, ClickHouse Connect retrieves the data types for the insert columns required for efficient Native format inserts. By reusing the InsertContext for multiple inserts, this "pre-query" is avoided and inserts are executed more quickly and efficiently.

An InsertContext can be acquired using the client get_insert_context method. The method takes the same arguments as the insert function. Note that only the data property of InsertContexts should be modified for reuse. This is consistent with its intended purpose of providing a reusable object for repeated inserts of new data to the same table.

test_data = [ [ 1 , 'v1' , 'v2' ] , [ 2 , 'v3' , 'v4' ] ]

ic = test_client . create_insert_context ( table = 'test_table' , data = 'test_data' )

client . insert ( context = ic )

assert client . command ( 'SELECT count() FROM test_table' ) == 2

new_data = [ [ 3 , 'v5' , 'v6' ] , [ 4 , 'v7' , 'v8' ] ]

ic . data = new_data

client . insert ( context = ic )

qr = test_client . query ( 'SELECT * FROM test_table ORDER BY key DESC' )

assert qr . row_count == 4

assert qr [ 0 ] [ 0 ] == 4



InsertContexts include mutable state that is updated during the insert process, so they are not thread safe.

Write formats are currently implemented for limited number of types. In most cases ClickHouse Connect will attempt to automatically determine the correct write format for a column by checking the type of the first (non-null) data value. For example, if inserting into a DateTime column, and the first insert value of the column is a Python integer, ClickHouse Connect will directly insert the integer value under the assumption that it's actually an epoch second.

In most cases, it is unnecessary to override the write format for a data type, but the associated methods in the clickhouse_connect.datatypes.format package can be used to do so at a global level.