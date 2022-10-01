On this page

ClickHouse Connect Driver API

The clickhouse_connect.driver.client class provides the primary interface between a Python application and the ClickHouse database server. Use the clickhouse_connect.get_client function to obtain a Client instance, which accepts the following parameters:

Parameter Type Default Description interface str http Must be http or https. host str localhost The hostname or IP address of the ClickHouse server port int 8123 or 8443 The ClickHouse HTTP or HTTPS port. If not set will default to 8123, or to 8443 if secure=True or interface=https. username str None The ClickHouse user name. If not set, the default ClickHouse user will be used. password str <empty string> The password for username. database str None The default database for the connection. If not set, ClickHouse Connect will use the default database for username. compress bool True Request gzip compression from ClickHouse HTTP requests. Either the ClickHouse server must have the setting enable_http_compression=1 , or the username must have permission to send settings with the request. query_limit int 5000 Maximum number of rows to return for any query response. Set this to zero to return unlimited rows. Note that large query limits may result in out of memory exceptions, as all results are loaded into memory at once. query_retries int 2 Maximum number of retries for a query request. Only "retryable" HTTP responses will be retried. command or insert requests are not automatically retried by the driver to prevent unintended duplicate requests. connect_timeout int 10 HTTP connection timeout in seconds. send_receive_timeout int 300 Send/receive timeout for the HTTP connection in seconds. client_name str clickhouse-connect HTTP User agent string. Modify this to track client queries in the ClickHouse system.query_log. send_progress bool True This sets the ClickHouse settings send_progress_in_http_headers=1 and wait_end_of_query=1 . This ensures that the summary information returned by ClickHouse on query completion is populated, and also prevents ClickHouse from closing the connection on long queries.

Parameter Type Default Description verify bool True Validate the ClickHouse server TLS/SSL certificate (hostname, expiration, etc.) if using HTTPS/TLS. ca_cert str None If verify=True, the file path to Certificate Authority root to validate ClickHouse server certificate, in .pem format. Ignored if verify is False. This is not necessary if the ClickHouse server certificate is a globally trusted root as verified by the operating system. client_cert str None File path to a TLS Client certificate in .pem format (for mutual TLS authentication). The file should contain a full certificate chain, including any intermediate certificates. client_cert_key str None File path to the private key for the Client Certificate. Required if the private key is not included the Client Certificate key file.

Additional keyword args to clickhouse_connect.get_client not listed above are used as query parameters for all requests to the ClickHouse server. Because they are sent as query parameters, all values for these additional arguments are converted to strings.

The following parameters are related to the actual query or command:

Parameter Description buffer_size Buffer size (in bytes) used by ClickHouse Server before writing to the HTTP channel. session_id A unique session id to associate related queries on the server. Required for temporary tables. compress Whether the ClickHouse server should compress the POST response data. This setting should only be used for "raw" requests. decompress Whether the data sent to ClickHouse server must be decompressed. This setting is should only be used for "raw" requests. quota_key The quota key associated with this requests. See the ClickHouse server documentation on quotas. session_check Used to check the session status. session_timeout Number of seconds of inactivity before the identified by the session id will timeout and no longer be considered valid. Defaults to 60 seconds. wait_end_of_query Buffers the entire response on the ClickHouse server. This setting is necessary to return summary information. It is set automatically when send_progress=True.

All other keyword args and interpreted as ClickHouse user settings for each request. Please see the full ClickHouse documentation for a complete list. Note that in most cases, users with readonly=1 access cannot alter settings sent with a query, so ClickHouse Connect will drop such settings in the final request and log a warning.

Without any parameters, a ClickHouse Connect client will connect to the default HTTP port on localhost with the default user and no password:

import clickhouse_connect



client = clickhouse_connect . get_client ( )

client . server_version

Out [ 2 ] : '22.10.1.98'



Connecting to a secure (https) external ClickHouse server

import clickhouse_connect



client = clickhouse_connect . get_client ( host = 'play.clickhouse.com' , secure = True , port = 443 , user = 'play' , password = 'clickhouse' )

client . command ( 'SELECT timezone()' )

Out [ 2 ] : 'Etc/UTC'



Connecting with a session id and other custom connection parameters

import clickhouse_connect



client = clickhouse_connect . get_client ( host = 'play.clickhouse.com' ,

user = 'play' ,

password = 'clickhouse' ,

port = 443 ,

session_id = 'example_session_1' ,

connect_timeout = 15 ,

database = 'github' ,

distributed_ddl_task_timeout = 300 )

client . database

Out [ 2 ] : 'github'



Several client methods use one or both of the common parameters and settings arguments. These keyword arguments are described below.

ClickHouse Connect Client query* and command methods accept an optional parameters keyword argument used for binding Python expressions to a ClickHouse value expression in the rendered SQL. The parameters argument should be a dictionary or a sequence. ClickHouse Connect currently uses the Python "printf" style string formatting for parameter substitution.

Example with Python Dictionary, DateTime value and string escaping

import datetime



my_date = datetime . datetime ( 2022 , 10 , 01 , 15 , 20 , 5 )



parameters = { 'v1' : my_date , 'v2' : "a string with a single quote'" }

client . query ( 'SELECT * FROM some_table WHERE date >= %(v1)s AND string ILIKE %(v2)s' , parameters = parameters )









Example with Python Sequence (Tuple), Float64, and IPv4Address

import ipaddress



parameters = ( 35200.44 , ipaddress . IPv4Address ( 0x443d04fe ) )

client . query ( 'SELECT * FROM some_table WHERE metric >= %s AND ip_address = %s' , parameters = parameters )









All the core SQL Client ClickHouse database server accept an optional settings keyword argument used for passing ClickHouse server user settings for the included SQL statement. The settings argument should be a dictionary. Each item should be a ClickHouse setting name and its associated value. Note that values will be converted to strings when sent to the server as query parameters.

As with client level settings, ClickHouse Connect will drop any settings that the server marks as readonly=1, with an associated log message. Settings that apply only to queries via the ClickHouse HTTP interface are always valid. Currently those include buffer_size , session_id , compress , decompress , session_timeout , session_check , query_id , quota_key , and wait_end_of_query .

Example of using ClickHouse settings:

settings = { 'merge_tree_min_rows_for_concurrent_read' : 65535 ,

'session_id' : 'session_1234' ,

'use_skip_indexes' : False }

client . query ( "SELECT event_type, sum(timeout) FROM event_errors WHERE event_time > '2022-08-01'" , settings = settings )



Use the Client.command method to send SQL queries to the ClickHouse Server that do not normally return data or return a simple single value rather than a full dataset. This method takes the following parameters:

Parameter Type Default Description cmd str Required A ClickHouse SQL statement that returns a single value or a single row of values. parameters dict or iterable None See parameters description. data str or bytes None Optional data to include with the command as the POST body. settings dict None See settings description. use_database bool True Use the client database (specified when creating the client). False means the command will use the default ClickHouse Server database for the connected user.

command can be used for DDL statements

client . command ( 'CREATE TABLE test_command (col_1 String, col_2 DateTime) Engine MergeTree ORDER BY tuple()' )

client . command ( 'SHOW CREATE TABLE test_command' )

Out [ 6 ] : 'CREATE TABLE default.test_command\

(\

`col_1` String,\

`col_2` DateTime\

)\

ENGINE = MergeTree\

ORDER BY tuple()\

SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192'



command can also be used for simple queries that return only a single row

result = client . command ( 'SELECT count() FROM system.tables' )

result

Out [ 7 ] : 110



The Client.query method is the primary way to retrieve data from the ClickHouse Server. It utilizes the Native ClickHouse format over HTTP to transmit large datasets (up to approximately one million rows) efficiently. This method takes the following parameters:

Parameter Type Default Description query str Required The ClickHouse SQL SELECT or DESCRIBE query. parameters dict or iterable None See parameters description. settings dict None See settings description. encoding str None Encoding used to encode ClickHouse String columns into Python strings. use_none bool True Use Python None type for ClickHouse nulls. If False, use a datatype default (such as 0) for ClickHouse nulls. This is useful forsome library data structures that don't accept NULL type values. context QueryContext None A QueryContext object can be used to encapsulate all of the above method arguments. This is useful forreusing the same group of settings.

The base query method returns a QueryResult object with the following properties:

result_set -- A matrix representing the data returned. It consists of a Sequence of rows, with each row being a sequence of column values

-- A matrix representing the data returned. It consists of a Sequence of rows, with each row being a sequence of column values column_names -- A tuple of strings representing the column names in the result_set

-- A tuple of strings representing the column names in the column_types -- A tuple of ClickHouseType instances representing the ClickHouse data type for column in the result_set

-- A tuple of ClickHouseType instances representing the ClickHouse data type for column in the query_id -- The ClickHouse query_id (useful for examining the query in the system.query_log table)

-- The ClickHouse query_id (useful for examining the query in the table) summary -- Any data returned by the X-ClickHouse-Summary HTTP response header

There are three specialized versions of the main query method:

query_np -- This version returns a Numpy Array instead a ClickHouse Connect QueryResult. The same method arguments are available (except use_none , which is always False for Numpy Arrays).

-- This version returns a Numpy Array instead a ClickHouse Connect QueryResult. The same method arguments are available (except , which is always False for Numpy Arrays). query_df -- This version returns a Pandas Dataframe instead of a ClickHouse Connect QueryResult. Again the same method arguments are available, except use_none .

-- This version returns a Pandas Dataframe instead of a ClickHouse Connect QueryResult. Again the same method arguments are available, except . query_arrow -- This version returns a PyArrow Table. It utilizes the ClickHouse Arrow format directly, so it only accepts three arguments in common with the main query method : query , parameters , and settings . In addition there is additional argument use_strings which determines whether the Arrow Table will render ClickHouse String types as strings (if True) or bytes (if False).

For the common use case of inserting multiple records into ClickHouse, there is the Client.insert method. It takes the following parameters:

Parameter Type Default Description table str Required The ClickHouse table to insert into. The full table name (including database) is permitted. data Sequence of Sequences Required The matrix of data to insert, either a Sequence of rows, each of which is a sequence of column values, or a Sequence of columns, each of which is a sequence of row values. column_names Sequence of str, or str '*' A list of column_names for the data matrix. If '*' is used instead, ClickHouse Connect will execute a "pre-query" to retrieve all of the column names for the table. database str '' The target database of the insert. If not specified, the database for the client will be assumed. column_types Sequence of ClickHouseType None A list of ClickHouseType instances. If neither column_types or column_type_names is specified, ClickHouse Connect will execute a "pre-query" to retrieve all the column types for the table. column_type_names Sequence of ClickHouse type names None A list of ClickHouse datatype names. If neither column_types or column_type_names is specified, ClickHouse Connect will execute a "pre-query" to retrieve all the column types for the table. column_oriented bool False If True, the data argument is assume to be a Sequence of columns (and no "pivot" will be necessary to insert the data). Otherwise data is interpreted as a Sequence of rows. settings dict None See settings description.

This method does not return a value. An exception will be raised if the insert fails for any reason.

There are two specialized versions of the main query method:

insert_df -- This method requires a data_frame argument that must be a Pandas Dataframe instance. In addition to data_frame , the destination table argument is required, and the optional database and settings arguments may also be specified.

-- This method requires a argument that must be a Pandas Dataframe instance. In addition to , the destination argument is required, and the optional and arguments may also be specified. insert_arrow -- This method requires an arrow_table argument that must be a PyArrow Table instance. In addition to arrow_table , the destination table argument is required, and the optional database and settings arguments may also be specified.