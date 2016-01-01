On this page

Advanced Usage

ClickHouse Connect provides a number of additional tools for advanced use cases and for simplifying many common or repetitive tasks when working with ClickHouse data.

There are a small number of settings that control ClickHouse Connect behavior globally. They are accessed from the top level common package:

from clickhouse_connect import common



common . set_setting ( 'autogenerate_session_id' , False )

common . get_setting ( 'invalid_setting_action' )

'drop'



Three global settings are currently defined:

Setting Name Default Options Description autogenerate_session_id True True, False Autogenerate a new UUID(1) session id (if not provided) for each client session. If no session id is provided (either at the client or query level, ClickHouse will generate random internal id for each query invalid_setting_action 'error' 'drop', 'send', 'error' Action to take when an invalid or readonly setting is provided (either for the client session or query). If drop , the setting will be ignored, if send , the setting will be sent to ClickHouse, if error a client side ProgrammingError will be raised dict_parameter_format 'json' 'json', 'map' This controls whether parameterized queries convert a Python dictionary to JSON or ClickHouse Map syntax. json should be used for inserts into JSON columns, map for ClickHouse Map columns

ClickHouse Connect executes standard queries within a QueryContext. The QueryContext contains the key structures that are used to build queries against the ClickHouse database, and the configuration used to process the result into a QueryResult or other response data structure. That includes the query itself, parameters, settings, read formats, and other properties.

A QueryContext can be acquired using the client create_query_context method. This method takes the same parameters as the core query method. This query context can then be passed to the query , query_df , or query_np methods as the context keyword argument instead of any or all of the other arguments to those methods. Note that additional arguments specified for the method call will override any properties of QueryContext.

The clearest use case for a QueryContext is to send the same query with different binding parameter values. All parameter values can be updated by calling the QueryContext.set_parameters method with a dictionary, or any single value can be updated by calling QueryContext.set_parameter with the desired key , value pair.

client . create_query_context ( query = 'SELECT value1, value2 FROM data_table WHERE key = {k:Int32}' ,

parameters = { 'k' : 2 } ,

column_oriented = True )

result = client . query ( context = qc )

assert result . result_set [ 1 ] [ 0 ] == 'second_value2'

qc . set_parameter ( 'k' , 1 )

result = test_client . query ( context = qc )

assert result . result_set [ 1 ] [ 0 ] == 'first_value2'



Note that QueryContexts are not thread safe, but a copy can be obtained in a multithreaded environment by calling the QueryContext.updated_copy method.

Similar to the QueryContext, ClickHouse Connect executes all inserts within an InsertContext. The InsertContext includes all the values sent as arguments to the client insert method. In addition, when an InsertContext is originally constructed, ClickHouse Connect retrieves the data types for the insert columns required for efficient Native format inserts. By reusing the InsertContext for multiple inserts, this "pre-query" is avoided and inserts are executed more quickly and efficiently.

An InsertContext can be acquired using the client get_insert_context method. The method takes the same arguments as the insert function. Unlike QueryContexts, currently only the data property of InsertContexts should be modified for reuse. This is consistent with its intended purpose of providing a reusable object for repeated inserts of new data to the same table.

test_data = [ [ 1 , 'v1' , 'v2' ] , [ 2 , 'v3' , 'v4' ] ]

ic = test_client . create_insert_context ( table = 'test_table' , data = 'test_data' )

client . insert ( context = ic )

assert client . command ( 'SELECT count() FROM test_table' ) == 2

new_data = [ [ 3 , 'v5' , 'v6' ] , [ 4 , 'v7' , 'v8' ] ]

ic . data = new_data

client . insert ( context = ic )

qr = test_client . query ( 'SELECT * FROM test_table ORDER BY key DESC' )

assert qr . row_count == 4

assert qr [ 0 ] [ 0 ] == 4



InsertContexts include mutable state that is updated during the insert process, so they are not thread safe.

In some cases the defaults used for translating ClickHouse data types to Python data types are not appropriate for the use case. Several more specialized data types can be returned from or sent to ClickHouse in multiple formats. While data can be transformed by pre- or post-processing, using formatting options can simplify the application code, and in some cases, such as epoch timestamps, can provide performance improvements.

Read formats control the data types of values returned from the client query , query_np , and query_df methods. (The raw_query and query_arrow do not modify incoming data from ClickHouse, so format control does not apply.) For example, if the read format for a UUID is changed from the default native format to the alternative string format, a ClickHouse query of UUID column will be returned as string values (using the standard 8-4-4-4-12 RFC 1422 format) instead of Python UUID objects.

The "data type" argument for any formatting function can include wildcards. The format is a single lower case string.

Read formats can be set at several levels:

Globally, using the methods defined in the clickhouse_connect.datatypes.format package. This will control the format of the configured datatype for all queries.

from clickhouse_connect . datatypes . format import set_read_format





set_read_format ( 'IPv*' , 'string' )





set_read_format ( 'Date*' , 'int' )



For an entire query, using the optional query_formats dictionary argument. In that case any column (or subcolumn) of the specified data types(s) will use the configured format.



client . query ( 'SELECT user_id, user_uuid, device_uuid from users' , query_formats = { 'UUID' : 'string' } )



For the values in a specific column, using the optional column_formats dictionary argument. The key is the column named as return by ClickHouse, and format for the data column or a second level "format" dictionary of a ClickHouse type name and a value of query formats. This secondary dictionary can be used for nested column types such as Tuples or Maps.



client . query ( 'SELECT device_id, dev_address, gw_address from devices' , column_formats = { 'dev_address' , 'string' } )



Write formats are currently implemented for limited number of types. In most cases ClickHouse Connect will attempt to automatically determine the correct write format for a column by checking the type of the first (non-null) data value. For example, if inserting into a DateTime column, and the first insert value of the column is a Python integer, ClickHouse Connect will directly insert the integer value under the assumption that it's actually an epoch second.

In most cases, it is unnecessary to override the write format for a data type, but the associated methods in the clickhouse_connect.datatypes.format package can be used to do so at a global level.