JDBC driver
R2DBC wrapper of async Java client for ClickHouse.
Environment requirements
- OpenJDK version >= 17
Compatibility with ClickHouse
|Client version
|ClickHouse
|0.4.0
|20.7+
Installation
<dependency>
<groupId>com.clickhouse</groupId>
<!-- change to clickhouse-r2dbc_0.9.1 for SPI 0.9.1.RELEASE -->
<artifactId>clickhouse-r2dbc</artifactId>
<version>0.4.0</version>
<!-- use uber jar with all dependencies included, change classifier to http or grpc for smaller jar -->
<classifier>all</classifier>
<exclusions>
<exclusion>
<groupId>*</groupId>
<artifactId>*</artifactId>
</exclusion>
</exclusions>
</dependency>
Supported data types
|Format
|Support
|Comment
|AggregatedFunction
|❌
|limited to
groupBitmap, and known to have issue with 64bit bitmap
|Array(*)
|✅
|Bool
|✅
|Date*
|✅
|DateTime*
|✅
|Decimal*
|✅
SET output_format_decimal_trailing_zeros=1 in 21.9+ for consistency
|Enum*
|✅
|can be treated as both string and integer
|Geo Types
|✅
|Point, Ring, Polygon, and MultiPolygon
|Int*, UInt*
|✅
|UInt64 is mapped to
long
|IPv*
|✅
|Map(*)
|✅
|Nested(*)
|✅
|Object('JSON')
|✅
|SimpleAggregateFunction
|✅
|*String
|✅
|Tuple(*)
|✅
|UUID
|✅
Driver API
Connect to ClickHouse
ConnectionFactory connectionFactory = ConnectionFactories
.get("r2dbc:clickhouse:http://{username}:{password}@{host}:{port}/{database}");
Mono.from(connectionFactory.create())
.flatMapMany(connection -> connection
Query
connection
.createStatement("select domain, path, toDate(cdate) as d, count(1) as count from clickdb.clicks where domain = :domain group by domain, path, d")
.bind("domain", domain)
.execute())
.flatMap(result -> result
.map((row, rowMetadata) -> String.format("%s%s[%s]:%d", row.get("domain", String.class),
row.get("path", String.class),
row.get("d", LocalDate.class),
row.get("count", Long.class)))
)
.doOnNext(System.out::println)
.subscribe();
Insert
connection
.createStatement("insert into clickdb.clicks values (:domain, :path, :cdate, :count)")
.bind("domain", click.getDomain())
.bind("path", click.getPath())
.bind("cdate", LocalDateTime.now())
.bind("count", 1)
.execute();