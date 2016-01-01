JDBC driver

connection

. createStatement ( "select domain, path, toDate(cdate) as d, count(1) as count from clickdb.clicks where domain = :domain group by domain, path, d" )

. bind ( "domain" , domain )

. execute ( ) )

. flatMap ( result -> result

. map ( ( row , rowMetadata ) -> String . format ( "%s%s[%s]:%d" , row . get ( "domain" , String . class ) ,

row . get ( "path" , String . class ) ,

row . get ( "d" , LocalDate . class ) ,

row . get ( "count" , Long . class ) ) )

)

. doOnNext ( System . out :: println )

. subscribe ( ) ;

