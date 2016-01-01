On this page

JDBC driver

clickhouse-jdbc implements the standard JDBC interface. Being built on top of clickhouse-client, it provides additional features like custom type mapping, transaction support, and standard synchronous UPDATE and DELETE statements, etc., so that it can be easily used with legacy applications and tools.

clickhouse-jdbc API is synchronous, and generally, it has more overheads(e.g., SQL parsing and type mapping/conversion, etc.). Consider clickhouse-client when performance is critical or if you prefer a more direct way to access ClickHouse.

OpenJDK version >= 17

Client version ClickHouse 0.4.0 20.7+

< dependency >

< groupId > com.clickhouse </ groupId >

< artifactId > clickhouse-jdbc </ artifactId >

< version > 0.4.0 </ version >



< classifier > all </ classifier >

< exclusions >

< exclusion >

< groupId > * </ groupId >

< artifactId > * </ artifactId >

</ exclusion >

</ exclusions >

</ dependency >



Driver Class: com.clickhouse.jdbc.ClickHouseDriver

URL Syntax: jdbc:(ch|clickhouse)[:<protocol>]://endpoint1[,endpoint2,...][/<database>][?param1=value1¶m2=value2][#tag1,tag2,...] , for example:

jdbc:ch://localhost is same as jdbc:clickhouse:http://localhost:8123

is same as jdbc:ch:https://localhost is same as jdbc:clickhouse:http://localhost:8443?ssl=true&sslmode=STRICT

is same as jdbc:ch:grpc://localhost is same as jdbc:clickhouse:grpc://localhost:9100

Connection Properties:

Property Default Description continueBatchOnError false Whether to continue batch processing when error occurred createDatabaseIfNotExist false Whether to create database if it does not exist custom_http_headers comma separated custom http headers, for example: User-Agent=client1,X-Gateway-Id=123 custom_http_params comma separated custom http query parameters, for example: extremes=0,max_result_rows=100 nullAsDefault 0 0 - treat null value as is and throw exception when inserting null into non-nullable column; 1 - treat null value as is and disable null-check for inserting; 2 - replace null to default value of corresponding data type for both query and insert jdbcCompliance true Whether to support standard synchronous UPDATE/DELETE and fake transaction typeMappings Customize mapping between ClickHouse data type and Java class, which will affect result of both getColumnType() and getObject(Class<?>). For example: UInt128=java.lang.String,UInt256=java.lang.String wrapperObject false Whether getObject() should return java.sql.Array / java.sql.Struct for Array / Tuple.

Note: please refer to JDBC specific configuration for more.

Format Support Comment AggregatedFunction ❌ limited to groupBitmap , and known to have issue with 64bit bitmap Array( * ) ✅ Bool ✅ Date * ✅ DateTime * ✅ Decimal * ✅ SET output_format_decimal_trailing_zeros=1 in 21.9+ for consistency Enum * ✅ can be treated as both string and integer Geo Types ✅ Point, Ring, Polygon, and MultiPolygon Int * , UInt * ✅ UInt64 is mapped to long IPv * ✅ Map( * ) ✅ Nested( * ) ✅ Object('JSON') ✅ SimpleAggregateFunction ✅ * String ✅ Tuple( * ) ✅ UUID ✅

String url = "jdbc:ch://my-server/system" ;



Properties properties = new Properties ( ) ;





ClickHouseDataSource dataSource = new ClickHouseDataSource ( url , new Properties ( ) ) ;

try ( Connection conn = dataSource . getConnection ( "default" , "password" ) ;

Statement stmt = conn . createStatement ( ) ) {

}





try ( Connection conn = dataSource . getConnection ( . . . ) ;

Statement stmt = conn . createStatement ( ) ) {

ResultSet rs = stmt . executeQuery ( "select * from numbers(50000)" ) ;

while ( rs . next ( ) ) {



}

}



note Use PreparedStatement instead of Statement

instead of Use input function whenever possible

Recommended way with the best performance

try ( PreparedStatement ps = conn . prepareStatement (

"insert into mytable select col1, col2 from input('col1 String, col2 DateTime64(3), col3 Int32')" ) ) {



ps . setString ( 1 , "test" ) ;

ps . setObject ( 2 , LocalDateTime . now ( ) ) ;

ps . setInt ( 3 , 123 ) ;

ps . addBatch ( ) ;

. . .

ps . executeBatch ( ) ;

}



It's easier to use but slower performance compare to input function

try ( PreparedStatement ps = conn . prepareStatement ( "insert into mytable(* except (description))" ) ) {





ps . setString ( 1 , "test" ) ;

ps . setObject ( 2 , LocalDateTime . now ( ) ) ;

ps . addBatch ( ) ;

. . .

ps . executeBatch ( ) ;

}



Not recommended as it's based on a large SQL



try ( PreparedStatement ps = conn . prepareStatement ( "insert into mytable values(trim(?),?,?)" ) ) {

ps . setString ( 1 , "test" ) ;

ps . setObject ( 2 , LocalDateTime . now ( ) ) ;

ps . setString ( 3 , null ) ;

ps . addBatch ( ) ;

. . .

ps . executeBatch ( ) ;

}



Please to use java.time.LocalDateTime or java.time.OffsetDateTime instead of java.sql.Timestamp , and java.time.LocalDate instead of java.sql.Date .

try ( PreparedStatement ps = conn . prepareStatement ( "select date_time from mytable where date_time > ?" ) ) {

ps . setObject ( 2 , LocalDateTime . now ( ) ) ;

ResultSet rs = ps . executeQuery ( ) ;

while ( rs . next ( ) ) {

LocalDateTime dateTime = ( LocalDateTime ) rs . getObject ( 1 ) ;

}

. . .

}



note As of now, only groupBitmap is supported.