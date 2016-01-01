On this page

JDBC driver

Provides the most flexible and performant way to integrate your app with ClickHouse.

OpenJDK version >= 17

Client version ClickHouse 0.4.0 20.7+

< dependency >

< groupId > com.clickhouse </ groupId >



< artifactId > clickhouse-http-client </ artifactId >

< version > 0.4.0 </ version >

</ dependency >



Format Support Comment AggregatedFunction ❌ limited to groupBitmap , and known to have issue with 64bit bitmap Array( * ) ✅ Bool ✅ Date * ✅ DateTime * ✅ Decimal * ✅ SET output_format_decimal_trailing_zeros=1 in 21.9+ for consistency Enum * ✅ can be treated as both string and integer Geo Types ✅ Point, Ring, Polygon, and MultiPolygon Int * , UInt * ✅ UInt64 is mapped to long IPv * ✅ Map( * ) ✅ Nested( * ) ✅ Object('JSON') ✅ SimpleAggregateFunction ✅ * String ✅ Tuple( * ) ✅ UUID ✅

URL Syntax: protocol://host[:port][/database][?param[=value][¶m[=value]][#tag[,tag]] , for example:

ClickHouseNodes servers = ClickHouseNodes . of (

"jdbc:ch:http://server1.domain,server2.domain,server3.domain/my_db"

+ "?load_balancing_policy=random&health_check_interval=5000&failover=2" ) ;



ClickHouseResponse response = client . connect ( endpoint )



. format ( ClickHouseFormat . RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes )

. query ( "select * from numbers(:limit)" )

. params ( 1000 ) . executeAndWait ( ) ) {

ClickHouseResponseSummary summary = response . getSummary ( ) ;

long totalRows = summary . getTotalRowsToRead ( ) ;



ClickHouseResponse response = client . connect ( endpoint )



. format ( ClickHouseFormat . RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes )

. query ( "select * from numbers(:limit)" )

. params ( 1000 ) . executeAndWait ( ) ) {

for ( ClickHouseRecord r : response . records ( ) ) {

int num = r . getValue ( 0 ) . asInteger ( ) ;



String str = r . getValue ( 0 ) . asString ( ) ;

LocalDate date = r . getValue ( 0 ) . asDate ( ) ;

}



try ( ClickHouseClient client = ClickHouseClient . newInstance ( ClickHouseProtocol . HTTP ) ) {

ClickHouseRequest < ? > request = client . connect ( servers ) . format ( ClickHouseFormat . RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes ) ;



request . write ( )

. query ( "insert into my_table select c2, c3 from input('c1 UInt8, c2 String, c3 Int32')" )

. data ( myInputStream ) . execute ( ) . thenAccept ( response -> {

response . close ( ) ;

} ) ;



Execute multiple queries in a worker thread one after another within same session: