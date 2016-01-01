Skip to main content

JDBC driver

Provides the most flexible and performant way to integrate your app with ClickHouse.

Environment requirements

Compatibility with ClickHouse

Client versionClickHouse
0.4.020.7+

Installation

<dependency>
    <groupId>com.clickhouse</groupId>
    <!-- or clickhouse-grpc-client if you prefer gRPC -->
    <artifactId>clickhouse-http-client</artifactId>
    <version>0.4.0</version>
</dependency>

Supported data types

FormatSupportComment
AggregatedFunctionlimited to groupBitmap, and known to have issue with 64bit bitmap
Array(*)
Bool
Date*
DateTime*
Decimal*SET output_format_decimal_trailing_zeros=1 in 21.9+ for consistency
Enum*can be treated as both string and integer
Geo TypesPoint, Ring, Polygon, and MultiPolygon
Int*, UInt*UInt64 is mapped to long
IPv*
Map(*)
Nested(*)
Object('JSON')
SimpleAggregateFunction
*String
Tuple(*)
UUID

Driver API

Connect to ClickHouse

URL Syntax: protocol://host[:port][/database][?param[=value][&param[=value]][#tag[,tag]], for example:

  • http://localhost:8443?ssl=true&sslmode=NONE
  • http://(https://[email protected]:443
  • tcp://localhost?!auto_discovery#experimental),(grpc://localhost#experimental)?failover=3#test
ClickHouseNodes servers = ClickHouseNodes.of(
    "jdbc:ch:http://server1.domain,server2.domain,server3.domain/my_db"
    + "?load_balancing_policy=random&health_check_interval=5000&failover=2");

Query

ClickHouseResponse response = client.connect(endpoint) // or client.connect(endpoints)
    // you'll have to parse response manually if using a different format
    .format(ClickHouseFormat.RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes)
    .query("select * from numbers(:limit)")
    .params(1000).executeAndWait()) {
            ClickHouseResponseSummary summary = response.getSummary();
            long totalRows = summary.getTotalRowsToRead();

Streaming Query

ClickHouseResponse response = client.connect(endpoint) // or client.connect(endpoints)
    // you'll have to parse response manually if using a different format
    .format(ClickHouseFormat.RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes)
    .query("select * from numbers(:limit)")
    .params(1000).executeAndWait()) {
    for (ClickHouseRecord r : response.records()) {
        int num = r.getValue(0).asInteger();
        // type conversion
        String str = r.getValue(0).asString();
        LocalDate date = r.getValue(0).asDate();
    }

Insert

try (ClickHouseClient client = ClickHouseClient.newInstance(ClickHouseProtocol.HTTP)) {
    ClickHouseRequest<?> request = client.connect(servers).format(ClickHouseFormat.RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes);
    // load data into a table and wait until it's completed
    request.write()
        .query("insert into my_table select c2, c3 from input('c1 UInt8, c2 String, c3 Int32')")
        .data(myInputStream).execute().thenAccept(response -> {
            response.close();
        });

Multiple queries

Execute multiple queries in a worker thread one after another within same session:

CompletableFuture<List<ClickHouseResponseSummary>> future = ClickHouseClient.send(servers.get(),
    "create database if not exists my_base",
    "use my_base",
    "create table if not exists test_table(s String) engine=Memory",
    "insert into test_table values('1')('2')('3')",
    "select * from test_table limit 1",
    "truncate table test_table",
    "drop table if exists test_table");

// block current thread until queries completed, and then retrieve summaries
List<ClickHouseResponseSummary> results = future.get();