JDBC driver
Provides the most flexible and performant way to integrate your app with ClickHouse.
Environment requirements
- OpenJDK version >= 17
Compatibility with ClickHouse
|Client version
|ClickHouse
|0.4.0
|20.7+
Installation
<dependency>
<groupId>com.clickhouse</groupId>
<!-- or clickhouse-grpc-client if you prefer gRPC -->
<artifactId>clickhouse-http-client</artifactId>
<version>0.4.0</version>
</dependency>
Supported data types
|Format
|Support
|Comment
|AggregatedFunction
|❌
|limited to
groupBitmap, and known to have issue with 64bit bitmap
|Array(*)
|✅
|Bool
|✅
|Date*
|✅
|DateTime*
|✅
|Decimal*
|✅
SET output_format_decimal_trailing_zeros=1 in 21.9+ for consistency
|Enum*
|✅
|can be treated as both string and integer
|Geo Types
|✅
|Point, Ring, Polygon, and MultiPolygon
|Int*, UInt*
|✅
|UInt64 is mapped to
long
|IPv*
|✅
|Map(*)
|✅
|Nested(*)
|✅
|Object('JSON')
|✅
|SimpleAggregateFunction
|✅
|*String
|✅
|Tuple(*)
|✅
|UUID
|✅
Driver API
Connect to ClickHouse
URL Syntax:
protocol://host[:port][/database][?param[=value][¶m[=value]][#tag[,tag]], for example:
http://localhost:8443?ssl=true&sslmode=NONE
http://(https://[email protected]:443
tcp://localhost?!auto_discovery#experimental),(grpc://localhost#experimental)?failover=3#test
ClickHouseNodes servers = ClickHouseNodes.of(
"jdbc:ch:http://server1.domain,server2.domain,server3.domain/my_db"
+ "?load_balancing_policy=random&health_check_interval=5000&failover=2");
Query
ClickHouseResponse response = client.connect(endpoint) // or client.connect(endpoints)
// you'll have to parse response manually if using a different format
.format(ClickHouseFormat.RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes)
.query("select * from numbers(:limit)")
.params(1000).executeAndWait()) {
ClickHouseResponseSummary summary = response.getSummary();
long totalRows = summary.getTotalRowsToRead();
Streaming Query
ClickHouseResponse response = client.connect(endpoint) // or client.connect(endpoints)
// you'll have to parse response manually if using a different format
.format(ClickHouseFormat.RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes)
.query("select * from numbers(:limit)")
.params(1000).executeAndWait()) {
for (ClickHouseRecord r : response.records()) {
int num = r.getValue(0).asInteger();
// type conversion
String str = r.getValue(0).asString();
LocalDate date = r.getValue(0).asDate();
}
Insert
try (ClickHouseClient client = ClickHouseClient.newInstance(ClickHouseProtocol.HTTP)) {
ClickHouseRequest<?> request = client.connect(servers).format(ClickHouseFormat.RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes);
// load data into a table and wait until it's completed
request.write()
.query("insert into my_table select c2, c3 from input('c1 UInt8, c2 String, c3 Int32')")
.data(myInputStream).execute().thenAccept(response -> {
response.close();
});
Multiple queries
Execute multiple queries in a worker thread one after another within same session:
CompletableFuture<List<ClickHouseResponseSummary>> future = ClickHouseClient.send(servers.get(),
"create database if not exists my_base",
"use my_base",
"create table if not exists test_table(s String) engine=Memory",
"insert into test_table values('1')('2')('3')",
"select * from test_table limit 1",
"truncate table test_table",
"drop table if exists test_table");
// block current thread until queries completed, and then retrieve summaries
List<ClickHouseResponseSummary> results = future.get();