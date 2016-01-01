Connecting Applications to ClickHouse with JDBC
Overview: The ClickHouse JDBC driver enables a Java application to interact with ClickHouse:
In this lesson we will create a minimal Java application that uses the ClickHouse JDBC driver for querying a ClickHouse database.
Let's get started!
Prerequisites
Let's start by connecting to a Unix shell on your machine where Java is installed and create a project directory for our minimal Java application (feel free to name the folder anything you like and put it anywhere you like):
mkdir ~/hello-clickhouse-java-app
Now we download the current version of the ClickHouse JDBC driver into a subfolder of the project directory:
cd ~/hello-clickhouse-java-app
mkdir lib
wget -P lib https://repo1.maven.org/maven2/com/clickhouse/clickhouse-jdbc/0.3.2-patch7/clickhouse-jdbc-0.3.2-patch7-shaded.jar
Next we create a file for the Java main class of our minimal Java application in a subdirectory structure:
cd ~/hello-clickhouse-java-app
mkdir -p src/main/java/helloclickhouse
touch src/main/java/helloclickhouse/HelloClickHouse.java
You can now copy and paste the following Java code into the file
~/hello-clickhouse-java-app/src/main/java/helloclickhouse/HelloClickHouse.java:
import com.clickhouse.jdbc.*;
import java.sql.*;
import java.util.*;
public class HelloClickHouse {
public static void main(String[] args) throws Exception {
String url = "jdbc:ch://<host>:<port>";
Properties properties = new Properties();
// properties.setProperty("ssl", "true");
// properties.setProperty("sslmode", "NONE"); // NONE to trust all servers; STRICT for trusted only
ClickHouseDataSource dataSource = new ClickHouseDataSource(url, properties);
try (Connection connection = dataSource.getConnection(<username>, <password>);
Statement statement = connection.createStatement();
ResultSet resultSet = statement.executeQuery("select * from system.tables limit 10")) {
ResultSetMetaData resultSetMetaData = resultSet.getMetaData();
int columns = resultSetMetaData.getColumnCount();
while (resultSet.next()) {
for (int c = 1; c <= columns; c++) {
System.out.print(resultSetMetaData.getColumnName(c) + ":" + resultSet.getString(c) + (c < columns ? ", " : "\n"));
}
}
}
}
}
note
in the Java class file above
- in the first code line inside the main method you need to replace
<host>, and
<port>with values matching your running ClickHouse instance, e.g.
"jdbc:ch://localhost:8123"
- you also need to replace
<username>and
<password>with your ClickHouse instance credentials, if you don't use a password, you can replace
<password>with
null
That was all! Now we are ready to start our minimal Java application from the Unix shell:
cd ~/hello-clickhouse-java-app
java -classpath lib/clickhouse-jdbc-0.3.2-patch7-shaded.jar src/main/java/helloclickhouse/HelloClickHouse.java