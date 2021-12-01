On this page

Connecting Kafka

Apache Kafka is an open-source distributed event streaming platform used by thousands of companies for high-performance data pipelines, streaming analytics, data integration, and mission-critical applications. In most cases, users will wish to insert Kafka based data into ClickHouse - although the reverse is supported. Below we outline several options for both use cases, identifying the pros and cons of each approach.

For those who do not have a Kafka instance to hand, we recommend Confluent Cloud, which offers a free tier adequate for testing these examples. For self-managed alternatives, consider the Confluent for Kubernetes or here for non-Kubernetes environments.