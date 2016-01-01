Confluent Platform intro
We assume you are familiar with the Confluent Platform, specifically Kafka Connect. We recommend the Getting Started guide for Kafka Connect and the Kafka Connect 101 guide.
Pre-requisites
- Download and install the Confluent platform. This main Confluent package contains the tested version of Kafka Connect v7.0.1.
- Java is required for the Confluent Platform. Refer to their documentation for the currently supported java versions.
- Ensure you have a ClickHouse instance available.
- Kafka instance - Confluent cloud is the easiest for this; otherwise, set up a self-managed instance using the above Confluent package. The setup of Kafka is beyond the scope of these docs.