Connecting Applications to ClickHouse with JDBC

Overview: The ClickHouse JDBC driver enables a Java application to interact with ClickHouse:

In this lesson we will create a minimal Java application that uses the ClickHouse JDBC driver for querying a ClickHouse database.

Let's get started!

Prerequisites You have access to a machine that has: a Unix shell and internet access wget installed a current version of Java (e.g. OpenJDK Version >= 17) installed a current version of ClickHouse installed and running

Let's start by connecting to a Unix shell on your machine where Java is installed and create a project directory for our minimal Java application (feel free to name the folder anything you like and put it anywhere you like):

mkdir ~/hello-clickhouse-java-app



Now we download the current version of the ClickHouse JDBC driver into a subfolder of the project directory:

cd ~/hello-clickhouse-java-app

mkdir lib

wget -P lib https://repo1.maven.org/maven2/com/clickhouse/clickhouse-jdbc/0.3.2-patch7/clickhouse-jdbc-0.3.2-patch7-shaded.jar



Next we create a file for the Java main class of our minimal Java application in a subdirectory structure:

cd ~/hello-clickhouse-java-app

mkdir -p src/main/java/helloclickhouse

touch src/main/java/helloclickhouse/HelloClickHouse.java



You can now copy and paste the following Java code into the file ~/hello-clickhouse-java-app/src/main/java/helloclickhouse/HelloClickHouse.java :

import com . clickhouse . jdbc . * ;

import java . sql . * ;

import java . util . * ;



public class HelloClickHouse {

public static void main ( String [ ] args ) throws Exception {



String url = "jdbc:ch://<host>:<port>" ;

Properties properties = new Properties ( ) ;







ClickHouseDataSource dataSource = new ClickHouseDataSource ( url , properties ) ;

try ( Connection connection = dataSource . getConnection ( < username > , < password > ) ;

Statement statement = connection . createStatement ( ) ;

ResultSet resultSet = statement . executeQuery ( "select * from system.tables limit 10" ) ) {

ResultSetMetaData resultSetMetaData = resultSet . getMetaData ( ) ;

int columns = resultSetMetaData . getColumnCount ( ) ;

while ( resultSet . next ( ) ) {

for ( int c = 1 ; c <= columns ; c ++ ) {

System . out . print ( resultSetMetaData . getColumnName ( c ) + ":" + resultSet . getString ( c ) + ( c < columns ? ", " : "

" ) ) ;

}

}

}

}

}



note in the Java class file above in the first code line inside the main method you need to replace <host> , and <port> with values matching your running ClickHouse instance, e.g. "jdbc:ch://localhost:8123"

, and with values matching your running ClickHouse instance, e.g. you also need to replace <username> and <password> with your ClickHouse instance credentials, if you don't use a password, you can replace <password> with null

That was all! Now we are ready to start our minimal Java application from the Unix shell: