Connecting Applications to ClickHouse with JDBC

Overview: The ClickHouse JDBC driver enables a Java application to interact with ClickHouse:

ClickHouse JDBC Driver

In this lesson we will create a minimal Java application that uses the ClickHouse JDBC driver for querying a ClickHouse database.

Let's get started!

Prerequisites

You have access to a machine that has:

  1. a Unix shell and internet access
  2. wget installed
  3. a current version of Java (e.g. OpenJDK Version >= 17) installed
  4. a current version of ClickHouse installed and running

Let's start by connecting to a Unix shell on your machine where Java is installed and create a project directory for our minimal Java application (feel free to name the folder anything you like and put it anywhere you like):

mkdir ~/hello-clickhouse-java-app

Now we download the current version of the ClickHouse JDBC driver into a subfolder of the project directory:

cd ~/hello-clickhouse-java-app
mkdir lib
wget -P lib https://repo1.maven.org/maven2/com/clickhouse/clickhouse-jdbc/0.3.2-patch7/clickhouse-jdbc-0.3.2-patch7-shaded.jar

Next we create a file for the Java main class of our minimal Java application in a subdirectory structure:

cd ~/hello-clickhouse-java-app
mkdir -p src/main/java/helloclickhouse
touch src/main/java/helloclickhouse/HelloClickHouse.java

You can now copy and paste the following Java code into the file ~/hello-clickhouse-java-app/src/main/java/helloclickhouse/HelloClickHouse.java:

import com.clickhouse.jdbc.*;
import java.sql.*;
import java.util.*;

public class HelloClickHouse {
    public static void main(String[] args) throws Exception {

        String url = "jdbc:ch://<host>:<port>";
        Properties properties = new Properties();
        // properties.setProperty("ssl", "true");
        // properties.setProperty("sslmode", "NONE"); // NONE to trust all servers; STRICT for trusted only
         
        ClickHouseDataSource dataSource = new ClickHouseDataSource(url, properties);
        try (Connection connection = dataSource.getConnection(<username>, <password>);
            Statement statement = connection.createStatement();
            ResultSet resultSet = statement.executeQuery("select * from system.tables limit 10")) {
            ResultSetMetaData resultSetMetaData = resultSet.getMetaData();
            int columns = resultSetMetaData.getColumnCount();
            while (resultSet.next()) {
                for (int c = 1; c <= columns; c++) {
                    System.out.print(resultSetMetaData.getColumnName(c) + ":" + resultSet.getString(c) + (c < columns ? ", " : "\n"));
                }
            }
        }
    }
}
note

in the Java class file above

  • in the first code line inside the main method you need to replace <host>, and <port> with values matching your running ClickHouse instance, e.g. "jdbc:ch://localhost:8123"
  • you also need to replace <username> and <password> with your ClickHouse instance credentials, if you don't use a password, you can replace <password> with null

That was all! Now we are ready to start our minimal Java application from the Unix shell:

cd ~/hello-clickhouse-java-app
java -classpath lib/clickhouse-jdbc-0.3.2-patch7-shaded.jar  src/main/java/helloclickhouse/HelloClickHouse.java