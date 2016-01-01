JDBC Driver

clickhouse-jdbc implements the standard JDBC interface using the latest java client. We recommend using the latest java client directly if performance/direct access is critical.

Note If you're looking for a prior version of the JDBC driver docs, please see here.

In 0.8 we tried to make the driver more strictly follow the JDBC specification, so there are some removed features that may affect you:

Old Feature Notes Transaction Support Early versions of the driver only simulated transaction support, which could have unexpected results. Response Column Renaming ResultSet was mutable - for efficiency sake they're now read-only Multi-Statement SQL Multi-statement support was only simulated, now it strictly follows 1:1 Named Parameters Not part of the JDBC spec Stream-based PreparedStatement Early version of the driver allowed for non-jdbc usage of PreparedStatement - if you desire such options, we recommend looking at the Java Client and its examples.

Note Date is stored without timezone, while DateTime is stored with timezone. This can lead to unexpected results if you're not careful.

OpenJDK version >= 8

Maven

Gradle (Kotlin)

Gradle

< dependency >

< groupId > com.clickhouse </ groupId >

< artifactId > clickhouse-jdbc </ artifactId >

< version > 0.8.0 </ version >

< classifier > shaded-all </ classifier >

</ dependency >



implementation ( "com.clickhouse:clickhouse-jdbc:0.8.0:shaded-all" )

// https://mvnrepository.com/artifact/com.clickhouse/clickhouse-jdbc

implementation 'com.clickhouse:clickhouse-jdbc:0.8.0:shaded-all'



Driver Class: com.clickhouse.jdbc.ClickHouseDriver

URL Syntax: jdbc:(ch|clickhouse)[:<protocol>]://endpoint1[,endpoint2,...][/<database>][?param1=value1¶m2=value2][#tag1,tag2,...] , for example:

jdbc:clickhouse:http://localhost:8123

jdbc:clickhouse:https://localhost:8443?ssl=true

Connection Properties:

Beyond standard JDBC properties, the driver supports the ClickHouse-specific properties offered by the underlying java client. Where possible methods will return an SQLFeatureNotSupportedException if the feature is not supported. Other custom properties include:

Property Default Description disable_frameworks_detection true Disable frameworks detection for User-Agent jdbc_ignore_unsupported_values false Suppresses SQLFeatureNotSupportedException clickhouse.jdbc.v1 false Use older JDBC implementation instead of new JDBC default_query_settings null Allows passing of default query settings with query operations

JDBC Driver supports the same data formats as the underlying java client.

java.sql.Date , java.sql.Time , and java.sql.Timestamp can complicate how Timezones are calculated - though they're of course supported, you may want to consider using the java.time package. ZonedDateTime and OffsetDateTime are both great replacements for java.sql.Timestamp, java.sql.Date, and java.sql.Time.

String url = "jdbc:ch://my-server:8123/system" ;



Properties properties = new Properties ( ) ;

DataSource dataSource = new DataSource ( url , properties ) ;

try ( Connection conn = dataSource . getConnection ( ) ) {

. . .



String url = "jdbc:ch://localhost:8123?jdbc_ignore_unsupported_values=true&socket_timeout=10" ;



Properties info = new Properties ( ) ;

info . put ( "user" , "default" ) ;

info . put ( "password" , "password" ) ;

info . put ( "database" , "some_db" ) ;





DataSource dataSource = new DataSource ( url , info ) ;

try ( Connection conn = dataSource . getConnection ( ) ) {

. . .

}





try ( Connection conn = DriverManager . getConnection ( url , info ) ) {

. . .

}





try ( Connection conn = dataSource . getConnection ( . . . ) ;

Statement stmt = conn . createStatement ( ) ) {

ResultSet rs = stmt . executeQuery ( "select * from numbers(50000)" ) ;

while ( rs . next ( ) ) {



}

}



try ( PreparedStatement ps = conn . prepareStatement ( "INSERT INTO mytable VALUES (?, ?)" ) ) {

ps . setString ( 1 , "test" ) ;

ps . setObject ( 2 , LocalDateTime . now ( ) ) ;

ps . addBatch ( ) ;

. . .

ps . executeBatch ( ) ;

}









HikariConfig poolConfig = new HikariConfig ( ) ;

poolConfig . setConnectionTimeout ( 5000L ) ;

poolConfig . setMaximumPoolSize ( 20 ) ;

poolConfig . setMaxLifetime ( 300_000L ) ;

poolConfig . setDataSource ( new ClickHouseDataSource ( url , properties ) ) ;



try ( HikariDataSource ds = new HikariDataSource ( poolConfig ) ;

Connection conn = ds . getConnection ( ) ;

Statement s = conn . createStatement ( ) ;

ResultSet rs = s . executeQuery ( "SELECT * FROM system.numbers LIMIT 3" ) ) {

while ( rs . next ( ) ) {



log . info ( "Integer: {}, String: {}" , rs . getInt ( 1 ) , rs . getString ( 1 ) ) ;

}

}



For more information, see our GitHub repository and Java Client documentation.

The driver uses slf4j for logging, and will use the first available implementation on the classpath .

When performing large inserts in ClickHouse with long execution times, you may encounter JDBC timeout errors like:

Caused by: java.sql.SQLException: Read timed out, server myHostname [uri=https://hostname.aws.clickhouse.cloud:8443]



These errors can disrupt the data insertion process and affect system stability. To address this issue you may need to adjust a few timeout settings in the client's OS.

On Mac OS, the following settings can be adjusted to resolve the issue:

net.inet.tcp.keepidle : 60000

: 60000 net.inet.tcp.keepintvl : 45000

: 45000 net.inet.tcp.keepinit : 45000

: 45000 net.inet.tcp.keepcnt : 8

: 8 net.inet.tcp.always_keepalive : 1

On Linux, the equivalent settings alone may not resolve the issue. Additional steps are required due to the differences in how Linux handles socket keep-alive settings. Follow these steps:

Adjust the following Linux kernel parameters in /etc/sysctl.conf or a related configuration file: net.inet.tcp.keepidle : 60000

: 60000 net.inet.tcp.keepintvl : 45000

: 45000 net.inet.tcp.keepinit : 45000

: 45000 net.inet.tcp.keepcnt : 8

: 8 net.inet.tcp.always_keepalive : 1

: 1 net.ipv4.tcp_keepalive_intvl : 75

: 75 net.ipv4.tcp_keepalive_probes : 9

: 9 net.ipv4.tcp_keepalive_time : 60 (You may consider lowering this value from the default 300 seconds) After modifying the kernel parameters, apply the changes by running the following command:

sudo sysctl -p



After Setting those settings, you need to ensure that your client enables the Keep Alive option on the socket: