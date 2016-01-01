Java Client (V2)

Java client library to communicate with a DB server thru its protocols. Current implementation supports only HTTP interface. The library provides own API to send requests to a server. The library also provides tools to work with different binary data format (RowBinary & Native).

Maven Central (project web page): https://mvnrepository.com/artifact/com.clickhouse/client-v2

Nightly builds (repository link): https://s01.oss.sonatype.org/content/repositories/snapshots/com/clickhouse/

Maven

Gradle (Kotlin)

Gradle < dependency >

< groupId > com.clickhouse </ groupId >

< artifactId > client-v2 </ artifactId >

< version > 0.6.5 </ version >

</ dependency >

// https://mvnrepository.com/artifact/com.clickhouse/client-v2

implementation("com.clickhouse:client-v2:0.6.5")

// https://mvnrepository.com/artifact/com.clickhouse/client-v2

implementation 'com.clickhouse:client-v2:0.6.5'



Client object is initialized by com.clickhouse.client.api.Client.Builder#build() . Each client has own context and no objects are shared between them. Builder has configuration method for convinient setup.

Example:

Client client = new Client . Builder ( )

. addEndpoint ( "https://clickhouse-cloud-instance:8443/" )

. setUsername ( user )

. setPassword ( password )

. build ( ) ;



Client is AutoCloseable and should be closed when not needed anymore.

All settings are defined by instance methods (a.k.a configuration methods) that make scope and context of each value clear. Major configuration parameters are defined in one scope (client or operation) and do not override each other.

Configuration is defined while client creation. See com.clickhouse.client.api.Client.Builder .

Enum of supported formats. It includes all formats that ClickHouse supports.

raw - user should transcode raw data

- user should transcode raw data full - the client can transcode data by itself and accepts as raw data stream

- the client can transcode data by itself and accepts as raw data stream - - operation not supported by ClickHouse for this format

This client version supports:

Format Input Output TabSeparated raw raw TabSeparatedRaw raw raw TabSeparatedWithNames raw raw TabSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes raw raw TabSeparatedRawWithNames raw raw TabSeparatedRawWithNamesAndTypes raw raw Template raw raw TemplateIgnoreSpaces raw - CSV raw raw CSVWithNames raw raw CSVWithNamesAndTypes raw raw CustomSeparated raw raw CustomSeparatedWithNames raw raw CustomSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes raw raw SQLInsert - raw Values raw raw Vertical - raw JSON raw raw JSONAsString raw - JSONAsObject raw - JSONStrings raw raw JSONColumns raw raw JSONColumnsWithMetadata raw raw JSONCompact raw raw JSONCompactStrings - raw JSONCompactColumns raw raw JSONEachRow raw raw PrettyJSONEachRow - raw JSONEachRowWithProgress - raw JSONStringsEachRow raw raw JSONStringsEachRowWithProgress - raw JSONCompactEachRow raw raw JSONCompactEachRowWithNames raw raw JSONCompactEachRowWithNamesAndTypes raw raw JSONCompactStringsEachRow raw raw JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNames raw raw JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNamesAndTypes raw raw JSONObjectEachRow raw raw BSONEachRow raw raw TSKV raw raw Pretty - raw PrettyNoEscapes - raw PrettyMonoBlock - raw PrettyNoEscapesMonoBlock - raw PrettyCompact - raw PrettyCompactNoEscapes - raw PrettyCompactMonoBlock - raw PrettyCompactNoEscapesMonoBlock - raw PrettySpace - raw PrettySpaceNoEscapes - raw PrettySpaceMonoBlock - raw PrettySpaceNoEscapesMonoBlock - raw Prometheus - raw Protobuf raw raw ProtobufSingle raw raw ProtobufList raw raw Avro raw raw AvroConfluent raw - Parquet raw raw ParquetMetadata raw - Arrow raw raw ArrowStream raw raw ORC raw raw One raw - Npy raw raw RowBinary full full RowBinaryWithNames full full RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes full full RowBinaryWithDefaults full - Native full raw Null - raw XML - raw CapnProto raw raw LineAsString raw raw Regexp raw - RawBLOB raw raw MsgPack raw raw MySQLDump raw - DWARF raw - Markdown - raw Form raw -

Accepts data as InputStream of bytes in the specidied format. It is expected that data is encoded in the format .

Signatures

CompletableFuture < InsertResponse > insert ( String tableName , InputStream data , ClickHouseFormat format , InsertSettings settings )

CompletableFuture < InsertResponse > insert ( String tableName , InputStream data , ClickHouseFormat format )



Parameters

tableName - a target table name.

data - an input stream of an encoded data.

format - a format in which the data is encoded.

settings - request settings

Return value

Future of InsertResponse type - result of operation and additional information like server side metrics.

Examples

try ( InputStream dataStream = getDataStream ( ) ) {

try ( InsertResponse response = client . insert ( TABLE_NAME , dataStream , ClickHouseFormat . JSONEachRow ,

insertSettings ) . get ( 3 , TimeUnit . SECONDS ) ) {



log . info ( "Insert finished: {} rows written" , response . getMetrics ( ) . getMetric ( ServerMetrics . NUM_ROWS_WRITTEN ) . getLong ( ) ) ;

} catch ( Exception e ) {

log . error ( "Failed to write JSONEachRow data" , e ) ;

throw new RuntimeException ( e ) ;

}

}





Sends write request to database. List of objects is converted into a most effective format and then is sent to a server. Class of the list items should be registed up-front using register(Class, TableSchema) method.

Signatures

client . insert ( String tableName , List < ? > data , InsertSettings settings )

client . insert ( String tableName , List < ? > data )



Parameters

tableName - name of the target table.

data - collection DTO (Data Transfer Object) objects.

settings - request settings

Return value

Future of InsertResponse type - result of operation and additional information like server side metrics.

Examples



client . register ( ArticleViewEvent . class , client . getTableSchema ( TABLE_NAME ) ) ;





List < ArtivleViewEvent > events = loadBatch ( ) ;



try ( InsertResponse response = client . insert ( TABLE_NAME , events ) . get ( ) ) {



}



Configuration options for insert operations.

Configuration methods

setQueryId(String queryId) Sets query ID that will be assigned to the operation setDeduplicationToken(String token) Sets the deduplication token. This token will be sent to the server and can be used to identify the query. waitEndOfQuery(Boolean waitEndOfQuery) Requests the server to wait for the and of the query before sending response. setInputStreamCopyBufferSize(int size) Copy buffer size. The buffer is used while write operation to copy data from user provided input stream to an output stream.

Response object that holds result of insert operation. It is only available if client got response from a server.

Note This object should be closes as soon as possible to release a connection because the connection cannot be re-used until all data of previous response is fully read.

OperationMetrics getMetrics() Returns object with operation metrics String getQueryId() Returns query ID assigned for the operation by application (thru operation settings or by server).

Sends sqlQuery as is. Response format is set by query settings. QueryResponse will hold a reference to the response stream what should be consumer by a reader for supportig format

Signatures

CompletableFuture < QueryResponse > query ( String sqlQuery , QuerySettings settings )

CompletableFuture < QueryResponse > query ( String sqlQuery )



Parameters

sqlQuery - a single SQL statement. Query is send as is to a server.

settings - request settings

Return value

Future of QueryResponse type - a result dataset and additional information like server side metrics. Response object should be closed after consuming the dataset.

Examples

final String sql = "select * from " + TABLE_NAME + " where title <> '' limit 10" ;





try ( QueryResponse response = client . query ( sql ) . get ( 3 , TimeUnit . SECONDS ) ; ) {





ClickHouseBinaryFormatReader reader = client . newBinaryFormatReader ( response ) ;



while ( reader . hasNext ( ) ) {

reader . next ( ) ;





double id = reader . getDouble ( "id" ) ;

String title = reader . getString ( "title" ) ;

String url = reader . getString ( "url" ) ;





}

} catch ( Exception e ) {

log . error ( "Failed to read data" , e ) ;

}







Sends sqlQuery as is. Additionally will send query parameter so server can comple SQL expression.

Signatures

CompletableFuture < QueryResponse > query ( String sqlQuery , Map < String , Object > queryParams , QuerySettings settings )



Parameters

sqlQuery - sql expression with placeholders {}

queryParams - map of variables to complete sql expression on server

settings - request settings

Return value

Future of QueryResponse type - a result dataset and additional information like server side metrics. Response object should be closed after consuming the dataset.

Examples





Map < String , Object > queryParams = new HashMap < > ( ) ;

queryParams . put ( "param1" , 2 ) ;



try ( QueryResponse queryResponse =

client . query ( "SELECT * FROM " + table + " WHERE col1 >= {param1:UInt32}" , queryParams , new QuerySettings ( ) ) . get ( ) ) {





ClickHouseBinaryFormatReader reader = client . newBinaryFormatReader ( response ) ;



while ( reader . hasNext ( ) ) {

reader . next ( ) ;





}



} catch ( Exception e ) {

log . error ( "Failed to read data" , e ) ;

}





Queries a data in RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes format. Returns result as a collection. Read performance is the same as with reader but more memory required at a time to keep whole dataset.

Signatures

List < GenericRecord > queryAll ( String sqlQuery )



Parameters

sqlQuery - sql expression to query data from a serve r

Return value

Complete dataset represented by list of GenericRecord object that provide access in row style for the result data.

Examples

try {

log . info ( "Reading whole table and process record by record" ) ;

final String sql = "select * from " + TABLE_NAME + " where title <> ''" ;





client . queryAll ( sql ) . forEach ( row -> {

double id = row . getDouble ( "id" ) ;

String title = row . getString ( "title" ) ;

String url = row . getString ( "url" ) ;



log . info ( "id: {}, title: {}, url: {}" , id , title , url ) ;

} ) ;

} catch ( Exception e ) {

log . error ( "Failed to read data" , e ) ;

}



Configuration options for query operations.

Configuration methods

setQueryId(String queryId) Sets query ID that will be assigned to the operation setFormat(ClickHouseFormat format) Sets response format. See `RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes` for the full list. setMaxExecutionTime(Integer maxExecutionTime) Sets operation execution time on server. Will not affect read timeout. waitEndOfQuery(Boolean waitEndOfQuery) Requests the server to wait for the and of the query before sending response. setUseServerTimeZone(Boolean useServerTimeZone) Server timezone (see client config) will be used to parse date/time types in the result of an operation. Default `false` setUseTimeZone(String timeZone) Requests server to use `timeZone` for time conversion. See session_timezone.

Response object that holds result of query execution. It is only available if client got response from a server.

Note This object should be closes as soon as possible to release a connection because the connection cannot be re-used until all data of previous response is fully read.

ClickHouseFormat getFormat() Returns a format in which data in the response is encoded. InputStream getInputStream() Returns uncompressed byte stream of data in the specified format. OperationMetrics getMetrics() Returns object with operation metrics String getQueryId() Returns query ID assigned for the operation by application (thru operation settings or by server). TimeZone getTimeZone() Returns timezone that should be used for handling Date/DateTime types in the response.

Example code is available in repo

Reference Spring Service implementation

Fetches table schema for the table .

Signatures

TableSchema getTableSchema ( String table )

TableSchema getTableSchema ( String table , String database )



Parameters

table - table name which schema should be fetched.

database - database where target table is defined.

Return value

Returns TableSchema object with list of table columns.

Fetches schema from a SQL statement.

Signatures

TableSchema getTableSchemaFromQuery ( String sql )



Parameters

sql - "SELECT" SQL statement which schema should be returned.

Return value

Returns TableSchema object with columns matching sql expression.

Compiles SerDe layer for Java Class to use for writing/reading data with schema . Method will create serializer and deserializer for the pair getter/setter and corresponding column. Column match is found by extracting its name from a method name. For example, getFirstName will be for column first_name or firstname .

Signatures

void register ( Class < ? > clazz , TableSchema schema )



Parameters

clazz - Class representing POJO used to read/write data.

schema - Data schema to use for matching with POJO properties.

Examples

client . register ( ArticleViewEvent . class , client . getTableSchema ( TABLE_NAME ) ) ;



Complete examples code is stored in the repo in a 'example` folder: