Java Client (V2)
Java client library to communicate with a DB server thru its protocols. Current implementation supports only HTTP interface. The library provides own API to send requests to a server. The library also provides tools to work with different binary data format (RowBinary & Native).
Setup
- Maven Central (project web page): https://mvnrepository.com/artifact/com.clickhouse/client-v2
- Nightly builds (repository link): https://s01.oss.sonatype.org/content/repositories/snapshots/com/clickhouse/
- Maven
- Gradle (Kotlin)
- Gradle
<dependency>
<groupId>com.clickhouse</groupId>
<artifactId>client-v2</artifactId>
<version>0.6.5</version>
</dependency>
// https://mvnrepository.com/artifact/com.clickhouse/client-v2
implementation("com.clickhouse:client-v2:0.6.5")
// https://mvnrepository.com/artifact/com.clickhouse/client-v2
implementation 'com.clickhouse:client-v2:0.6.5'
Initialization
Client object is initialized by
com.clickhouse.client.api.Client.Builder#build(). Each client has own context and no objects are shared between them.
Builder has configuration method for convinient setup.
Example:
Client client = new Client.Builder()
.addEndpoint("https://clickhouse-cloud-instance:8443/")
.setUsername(user)
.setPassword(password)
.build();
Client is
AutoCloseable and should be closed when not needed anymore.
Configuration
All settings are defined by instance methods (a.k.a configuration methods) that make scope and context of each value clear. Major configuration parameters are defined in one scope (client or operation) and do not override each other.
Configuration is defined while client creation. See
com.clickhouse.client.api.Client.Builder.
Common Definitions
ClickHouseFormat
Enum of supported formats. It includes all formats that ClickHouse supports.
raw- user should transcode raw data
full- the client can transcode data by itself and accepts as raw data stream
-- operation not supported by ClickHouse for this format
This client version supports:
Insert API
insert(String tableName, InputStream data, ClickHouseFormat format)
Accepts data as
InputStream of bytes in the specidied format. It is expected that
data is encoded in the
format.
Signatures
CompletableFuture<InsertResponse> insert(String tableName, InputStream data, ClickHouseFormat format, InsertSettings settings)
CompletableFuture<InsertResponse> insert(String tableName, InputStream data, ClickHouseFormat format)
Parameters
tableName - a target table name.
data - an input stream of an encoded data.
format - a format in which the data is encoded.
settings - request settings
Return value
Future of
InsertResponse type - result of operation and additional information like server side metrics.
Examples
try (InputStream dataStream = getDataStream()) {
try (InsertResponse response = client.insert(TABLE_NAME, dataStream, ClickHouseFormat.JSONEachRow,
insertSettings).get(3, TimeUnit.SECONDS)) {
log.info("Insert finished: {} rows written", response.getMetrics().getMetric(ServerMetrics.NUM_ROWS_WRITTEN).getLong());
} catch (Exception e) {
log.error("Failed to write JSONEachRow data", e);
throw new RuntimeException(e);
}
}
insert(String tableName, List<?> data, InsertSettings settings)
Sends write request to database. List of objects is converted into a most effective format and then is sent to a server. Class of the list items should be registed up-front using
register(Class, TableSchema) method.
Signatures
client.insert(String tableName, List<?> data, InsertSettings settings)
client.insert(String tableName, List<?> data)
Parameters
tableName - name of the target table.
data - collection DTO (Data Transfer Object) objects.
settings - request settings
Return value
Future of
InsertResponse type - result of operation and additional information like server side metrics.
Examples
// Important step (done once) - register class to pre-compile object serializer according to the table schema.
client.register(ArticleViewEvent.class, client.getTableSchema(TABLE_NAME));
List<ArtivleViewEvent> events = loadBatch();
try (InsertResponse response = client.insert(TABLE_NAME, events).get()) {
// handle response, then it will be closed and connection that served request will be released.
}
InsertSettings
Configuration options for insert operations.
Configuration methods
- setQueryId(String queryId)
- Sets query ID that will be assigned to the operation
- setDeduplicationToken(String token)
- Sets the deduplication token. This token will be sent to the server and can be used to identify the query.
- waitEndOfQuery(Boolean waitEndOfQuery)
- Requests the server to wait for the and of the query before sending response.
- setInputStreamCopyBufferSize(int size)
- Copy buffer size. The buffer is used while write operation to copy data from user provided input stream to an output stream.
InsertResponse
Response object that holds result of insert operation. It is only available if client got response from a server.
This object should be closes as soon as possible to release a connection because the connection cannot be re-used until all data of previous response is fully read.
- OperationMetrics getMetrics()
- Returns object with operation metrics
- String getQueryId()
- Returns query ID assigned for the operation by application (thru operation settings or by server).
Query API
query(String sqlQuery)
Sends
sqlQuery as is. Response format is set by query settings.
QueryResponse will hold a reference to the response stream what should be consumer by a reader for supportig format
Signatures
CompletableFuture<QueryResponse> query(String sqlQuery, QuerySettings settings)
CompletableFuture<QueryResponse> query(String sqlQuery)
Parameters
sqlQuery - a single SQL statement. Query is send as is to a server.
settings - request settings
Return value
Future of
QueryResponse type - a result dataset and additional information like server side metrics. Response object should be closed after consuming the dataset.
Examples
final String sql = "select * from " + TABLE_NAME + " where title <> '' limit 10";
// Default format is RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypesFormatReader so reader have all information about columns
try (QueryResponse response = client.query(sql).get(3, TimeUnit.SECONDS);) {
// Create a reader to access the data in a convenient way
ClickHouseBinaryFormatReader reader = client.newBinaryFormatReader(response);
while (reader.hasNext()) {
reader.next(); // Read the next record from stream and parse it
// get values
double id = reader.getDouble("id");
String title = reader.getString("title");
String url = reader.getString("url");
// collecting data
}
} catch (Exception e) {
log.error("Failed to read data", e);
}
// put business logic outside of the reading block to release http connection asap.
query(String sqlQuery, Map<String, Object> queryParams, QuerySettings settings)
Sends
sqlQuery as is. Additionally will send query parameter so server can comple SQL expression.
Signatures
CompletableFuture<QueryResponse> query(String sqlQuery, Map<String, Object> queryParams, QuerySettings settings)
Parameters
sqlQuery - sql expression with placeholders
{}
queryParams - map of variables to complete sql expression on server
settings - request settings
Return value
Future of
QueryResponse type - a result dataset and additional information like server side metrics. Response object should be closed after consuming the dataset.
Examples
// define parameters. They will be sent to a server along with the request.
Map<String, Object> queryParams = new HashMap<>();
queryParams.put("param1", 2);
try (QueryResponse queryResponse =
client.query("SELECT * FROM " + table + " WHERE col1 >= {param1:UInt32}", queryParams, new QuerySettings()).get()) {
// Create a reader to access the data in a convenient way
ClickHouseBinaryFormatReader reader = client.newBinaryFormatReader(response);
while (reader.hasNext()) {
reader.next(); // Read the next record from stream and parse it
// reading data
}
} catch (Exception e) {
log.error("Failed to read data", e);
}
queryAll(String sqlQuery)
Queries a data in
RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes format. Returns result as a collection. Read performance is the same as with reader but more memory required at a time to keep whole dataset.
Signatures
List<GenericRecord> queryAll(String sqlQuery)
Parameters
sqlQuery - sql expression to query data from a serve r
Return value
Complete dataset represented by list of
GenericRecord object that provide access in row style for the result data.
Examples
try {
log.info("Reading whole table and process record by record");
final String sql = "select * from " + TABLE_NAME + " where title <> ''";
// Read whole result set and process it record by record
client.queryAll(sql).forEach(row -> {
double id = row.getDouble("id");
String title = row.getString("title");
String url = row.getString("url");
log.info("id: {}, title: {}, url: {}", id, title, url);
});
} catch (Exception e) {
log.error("Failed to read data", e);
}
QuerySettings
Configuration options for query operations.
Configuration methods
- setQueryId(String queryId)
- Sets query ID that will be assigned to the operation
- setFormat(ClickHouseFormat format)
- Sets response format. See `RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes` for the full list.
- setMaxExecutionTime(Integer maxExecutionTime)
- Sets operation execution time on server. Will not affect read timeout.
- waitEndOfQuery(Boolean waitEndOfQuery)
- Requests the server to wait for the and of the query before sending response.
- setUseServerTimeZone(Boolean useServerTimeZone)
- Server timezone (see client config) will be used to parse date/time types in the result of an operation. Default `false`
- setUseTimeZone(String timeZone)
- Requests server to use `timeZone` for time conversion. See session_timezone.
QueryResponse
Response object that holds result of query execution. It is only available if client got response from a server.
This object should be closes as soon as possible to release a connection because the connection cannot be re-used until all data of previous response is fully read.
- ClickHouseFormat getFormat()
- Returns a format in which data in the response is encoded.
- InputStream getInputStream()
- Returns uncompressed byte stream of data in the specified format.
- OperationMetrics getMetrics()
- Returns object with operation metrics
- String getQueryId()
- Returns query ID assigned for the operation by application (thru operation settings or by server).
- TimeZone getTimeZone()
- Returns timezone that should be used for handling Date/DateTime types in the response.
Examples
Common API
getTableSchema(String table)
Fetches table schema for the
table.
Signatures
TableSchema getTableSchema(String table)
TableSchema getTableSchema(String table, String database)
Parameters
table - table name which schema should be fetched.
database - database where target table is defined.
Return value
Returns
TableSchema object with list of table columns.
getTableSchemaFromQuery(String sql)
Fetches schema from a SQL statement.
Signatures
TableSchema getTableSchemaFromQuery(String sql)
Parameters
sql - "SELECT" SQL statement which schema should be returned.
Return value
Returns
TableSchema object with columns matching
sql expression.
TableSchema
register(Class<?> clazz, TableSchema schema)
Compiles SerDe layer for Java Class to use for writing/reading data with
schema. Method will create serializer and deserializer for the pair getter/setter and corresponding column.
Column match is found by extracting its name from a method name. For example,
getFirstName will be for column
first_name or
firstname.
Signatures
void register(Class<?> clazz, TableSchema schema)
Parameters
clazz - Class representing POJO used to read/write data.
schema - Data schema to use for matching with POJO properties.
Examples
client.register(ArticleViewEvent.class, client.getTableSchema(TABLE_NAME));
Usage Examples
Complete examples code is stored in the repo in a 'example` folder:
- client-v2 - main set of examples.
- demo-service - example of how to use the client in a Spring Boot application.
- demo-kotlin-service - example of how to use the client in Ktor (Kotlin) application.