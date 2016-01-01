Skip to main content

Java Client (V2)

Java client library to communicate with a DB server thru its protocols. Current implementation supports only HTTP interface. The library provides own API to send requests to a server. The library also provides tools to work with different binary data format (RowBinary & Native).

Setup

<dependency>
    <groupId>com.clickhouse</groupId>
    <artifactId>client-v2</artifactId>
    <version>0.6.5</version>
</dependency>

Initialization

Client object is initialized by com.clickhouse.client.api.Client.Builder#build(). Each client has own context and no objects are shared between them. Builder has configuration method for convinient setup.

Example: 

 Client client = new Client.Builder()
                .addEndpoint("https://clickhouse-cloud-instance:8443/")
                .setUsername(user)
                .setPassword(password)
                .build();

Client is AutoCloseable and should be closed when not needed anymore.

Configuration

All settings are defined by instance methods (a.k.a configuration methods) that make scope and context of each value clear. Major configuration parameters are defined in one scope (client or operation) and do not override each other.

Configuration is defined while client creation. See com.clickhouse.client.api.Client.Builder.

Common Definitions

ClickHouseFormat

Enum of supported formats. It includes all formats that ClickHouse supports.

  • raw - user should transcode raw data
  • full - the client can transcode data by itself and accepts as raw data stream
  • - - operation not supported by ClickHouse for this format

This client version supports:

FormatInputOutput
TabSeparatedrawraw
TabSeparatedRawrawraw
TabSeparatedWithNamesrawraw
TabSeparatedWithNamesAndTypesrawraw
TabSeparatedRawWithNamesrawraw
TabSeparatedRawWithNamesAndTypesrawraw
Templaterawraw
TemplateIgnoreSpacesraw-
CSVrawraw
CSVWithNamesrawraw
CSVWithNamesAndTypesrawraw
CustomSeparatedrawraw
CustomSeparatedWithNamesrawraw
CustomSeparatedWithNamesAndTypesrawraw
SQLInsert-raw
Valuesrawraw
Vertical-raw
JSONrawraw
JSONAsStringraw-
JSONAsObjectraw-
JSONStringsrawraw
JSONColumnsrawraw
JSONColumnsWithMetadatarawraw
JSONCompactrawraw
JSONCompactStrings-raw
JSONCompactColumnsrawraw
JSONEachRowrawraw
PrettyJSONEachRow-raw
JSONEachRowWithProgress-raw
JSONStringsEachRowrawraw
JSONStringsEachRowWithProgress-raw
JSONCompactEachRowrawraw
JSONCompactEachRowWithNamesrawraw
JSONCompactEachRowWithNamesAndTypesrawraw
JSONCompactStringsEachRowrawraw
JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNamesrawraw
JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNamesAndTypesrawraw
JSONObjectEachRowrawraw
BSONEachRowrawraw
TSKVrawraw
Pretty-raw
PrettyNoEscapes-raw
PrettyMonoBlock-raw
PrettyNoEscapesMonoBlock-raw
PrettyCompact-raw
PrettyCompactNoEscapes-raw
PrettyCompactMonoBlock-raw
PrettyCompactNoEscapesMonoBlock-raw
PrettySpace-raw
PrettySpaceNoEscapes-raw
PrettySpaceMonoBlock-raw
PrettySpaceNoEscapesMonoBlock-raw
Prometheus-raw
Protobufrawraw
ProtobufSinglerawraw
ProtobufListrawraw
Avrorawraw
AvroConfluentraw-
Parquetrawraw
ParquetMetadataraw-
Arrowrawraw
ArrowStreamrawraw
ORCrawraw
Oneraw-
Npyrawraw
RowBinaryfullfull
RowBinaryWithNamesfullfull
RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypesfullfull
RowBinaryWithDefaultsfull-
Nativefullraw
Null-raw
XML-raw
CapnProtorawraw
LineAsStringrawraw
Regexpraw-
RawBLOBrawraw
MsgPackrawraw
MySQLDumpraw-
DWARFraw-
Markdown-raw
Formraw-

Insert API

insert(String tableName, InputStream data, ClickHouseFormat format)

Accepts data as InputStream of bytes in the specidied format. It is expected that data is encoded in the format.

Signatures

CompletableFuture<InsertResponse> insert(String tableName, InputStream data, ClickHouseFormat format, InsertSettings settings)
CompletableFuture<InsertResponse> insert(String tableName, InputStream data, ClickHouseFormat format)

Parameters

tableName - a target table name.

data - an input stream of an encoded data.

format - a format in which the data is encoded.

settings - request settings

Return value

Future of InsertResponse type - result of operation and additional information like server side metrics.

Examples

try (InputStream dataStream = getDataStream()) {
    try (InsertResponse response = client.insert(TABLE_NAME, dataStream, ClickHouseFormat.JSONEachRow,
            insertSettings).get(3, TimeUnit.SECONDS)) {

        log.info("Insert finished: {} rows written", response.getMetrics().getMetric(ServerMetrics.NUM_ROWS_WRITTEN).getLong());
    } catch (Exception e) {
        log.error("Failed to write JSONEachRow data", e);
        throw new RuntimeException(e);
    }
}

insert(String tableName, List<?> data, InsertSettings settings)

Sends write request to database. List of objects is converted into a most effective format and then is sent to a server. Class of the list items should be registed up-front using register(Class, TableSchema) method.

Signatures

client.insert(String tableName, List<?> data, InsertSettings settings)
client.insert(String tableName, List<?> data)

Parameters

tableName - name of the target table.

data - collection DTO (Data Transfer Object) objects.

settings - request settings

Return value

Future of InsertResponse type - result of operation and additional information like server side metrics.

Examples

// Important step (done once) - register class to pre-compile object serializer according to the table schema. 
client.register(ArticleViewEvent.class, client.getTableSchema(TABLE_NAME));


List<ArtivleViewEvent> events = loadBatch();

try (InsertResponse response = client.insert(TABLE_NAME, events).get()) {
    // handle response, then it will be closed and connection that served request will be released. 
}

InsertSettings

Configuration options for insert operations.

Configuration methods

setQueryId(String queryId)
Sets query ID that will be assigned to the operation
setDeduplicationToken(String token)
Sets the deduplication token. This token will be sent to the server and can be used to identify the query.
waitEndOfQuery(Boolean waitEndOfQuery)
Requests the server to wait for the and of the query before sending response.
setInputStreamCopyBufferSize(int size)
Copy buffer size. The buffer is used while write operation to copy data from user provided input stream to an output stream.

InsertResponse

Response object that holds result of insert operation. It is only available if client got response from a server.

Note

This object should be closes as soon as possible to release a connection because the connection cannot be re-used until all data of previous response is fully read.

OperationMetrics getMetrics()
Returns object with operation metrics
String getQueryId()
Returns query ID assigned for the operation by application (thru operation settings or by server).

Query API

query(String sqlQuery)

Sends sqlQuery as is. Response format is set by query settings. QueryResponse will hold a reference to the response stream what should be consumer by a reader for supportig format

Signatures

CompletableFuture<QueryResponse> query(String sqlQuery, QuerySettings settings)
CompletableFuture<QueryResponse> query(String sqlQuery)

Parameters

sqlQuery - a single SQL statement. Query is send as is to a server.

settings - request settings

Return value

Future of QueryResponse type - a result dataset and additional information like server side metrics. Response object should be closed after consuming the dataset.

Examples

final String sql = "select * from " + TABLE_NAME + " where title <> '' limit 10";

// Default format is RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypesFormatReader so reader have all information about columns
try (QueryResponse response = client.query(sql).get(3, TimeUnit.SECONDS);) {

    // Create a reader to access the data in a convenient way
    ClickHouseBinaryFormatReader reader = client.newBinaryFormatReader(response);

    while (reader.hasNext()) {
        reader.next(); // Read the next record from stream and parse it

        // get values
        double id = reader.getDouble("id");
        String title = reader.getString("title");
        String url = reader.getString("url");

        // collecting data 
    }
} catch (Exception e) {
    log.error("Failed to read data", e);
}

// put business logic outside of the reading block to release http connection asap.

query(String sqlQuery, Map<String, Object> queryParams, QuerySettings settings)

Sends sqlQuery as is. Additionally will send query parameter so server can comple SQL expression.

Signatures

CompletableFuture<QueryResponse> query(String sqlQuery, Map<String, Object> queryParams, QuerySettings settings)

Parameters

sqlQuery - sql expression with placeholders {}

queryParams - map of variables to complete sql expression on server

settings - request settings

Return value

Future of QueryResponse type - a result dataset and additional information like server side metrics. Response object should be closed after consuming the dataset.

Examples


// define parameters. They will be sent to a server along with the request.   
Map<String, Object> queryParams = new HashMap<>();
queryParams.put("param1", 2);

try (QueryResponse queryResponse =
        client.query("SELECT * FROM " + table + " WHERE col1 >= {param1:UInt32}", queryParams, new QuerySettings()).get()) {

    // Create a reader to access the data in a convenient way
    ClickHouseBinaryFormatReader reader = client.newBinaryFormatReader(response);

    while (reader.hasNext()) {
        reader.next(); // Read the next record from stream and parse it

        // reading data 
    }

} catch (Exception e) {
    log.error("Failed to read data", e);
}

queryAll(String sqlQuery)

Queries a data in RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes format. Returns result as a collection. Read performance is the same as with reader but more memory required at a time to keep whole dataset.

Signatures

List<GenericRecord> queryAll(String sqlQuery)

Parameters

sqlQuery - sql expression to query data from a serve r

Return value

Complete dataset represented by list of GenericRecord object that provide access in row style for the result data.

Examples

try {
    log.info("Reading whole table and process record by record");
    final String sql = "select * from " + TABLE_NAME + " where title <> ''";

    // Read whole result set and process it record by record
    client.queryAll(sql).forEach(row -> {
        double id = row.getDouble("id");
        String title = row.getString("title");
        String url = row.getString("url");

        log.info("id: {}, title: {}, url: {}", id, title, url);
    });
} catch (Exception e) {
    log.error("Failed to read data", e);
}

QuerySettings

Configuration options for query operations.

Configuration methods

setQueryId(String queryId)
Sets query ID that will be assigned to the operation
setFormat(ClickHouseFormat format)
Sets response format. See `RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes` for the full list.
setMaxExecutionTime(Integer maxExecutionTime)
Sets operation execution time on server. Will not affect read timeout.
waitEndOfQuery(Boolean waitEndOfQuery)
Requests the server to wait for the and of the query before sending response.
setUseServerTimeZone(Boolean useServerTimeZone)
Server timezone (see client config) will be used to parse date/time types in the result of an operation. Default `false`
setUseTimeZone(String timeZone)
Requests server to use `timeZone` for time conversion. See session_timezone.

QueryResponse

Response object that holds result of query execution. It is only available if client got response from a server.

Note

This object should be closes as soon as possible to release a connection because the connection cannot be re-used until all data of previous response is fully read.

ClickHouseFormat getFormat()
Returns a format in which data in the response is encoded.
InputStream getInputStream()
Returns uncompressed byte stream of data in the specified format.
OperationMetrics getMetrics()
Returns object with operation metrics
String getQueryId()
Returns query ID assigned for the operation by application (thru operation settings or by server).
TimeZone getTimeZone()
Returns timezone that should be used for handling Date/DateTime types in the response.

Examples

Common API

getTableSchema(String table)

Fetches table schema for the table.

Signatures

TableSchema getTableSchema(String table)
TableSchema getTableSchema(String table, String database)

Parameters

table - table name which schema should be fetched.

database - database where target table is defined.

Return value

Returns TableSchema object with list of table columns.

getTableSchemaFromQuery(String sql)

Fetches schema from a SQL statement.

Signatures

TableSchema getTableSchemaFromQuery(String sql)

Parameters

sql - "SELECT" SQL statement which schema should be returned.

Return value

Returns TableSchema object with columns matching sql expression.

TableSchema

register(Class<?> clazz, TableSchema schema)

Compiles SerDe layer for Java Class to use for writing/reading data with schema. Method will create serializer and deserializer for the pair getter/setter and corresponding column. Column match is found by extracting its name from a method name. For example, getFirstName will be for column first_name or firstname.

Signatures

void register(Class<?> clazz, TableSchema schema)

Parameters

clazz - Class representing POJO used to read/write data.

schema - Data schema to use for matching with POJO properties.

Examples

client.register(ArticleViewEvent.class, client.getTableSchema(TABLE_NAME));

Usage Examples

Complete examples code is stored in the repo in a 'example` folder: