Integrations

Amazon S3 Data ingestion Import from, export to, and transform S3 data in flight with ClickHouse built-in S3 functions. Documentation

Amazon MSK Data ingestion Integration with Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka (MSK). Documentation

ClickHouse Client SQL client ClickHouse Client is the native command-line client for ClickHouse. Documentation

dbt dbt Data ingestion Use dbt (data build tool) to transform data in ClickHouse by simply writing select statements. dbt puts the T in ELT. Documentation

DeltaLake Data integration provides a read-only integration with existing Delta Lake tables in Amazon S3. Documentation

EmbeddedRocksDB Data integration Allows integrating ClickHouse with rocksdb. Documentation

Go Language client The Go client uses the native interface for a performant, low-overhead means of connecting to ClickHouse. Documentation

Hive Data integration The Hive engine allows you to perform SELECT quries on HDFS Hive table. Documentation

HDFS Data integration Provides integration with the Apache Hadoop ecosystem by allowing to manage data on HDFS via ClickHouse. Documentation

Hudi Data integration provides a read-only integration with existing Apache Hudi tables in Amazon S3. Documentation

Iceberg Data integration Provides a read-only integration with existing Apache Iceberg tables in Amazon S3. Documentation

Java, JDBC Language client The Java client and JDBC driver. Documentation

JDBC Data integration Allows ClickHouse to connect to external databases via JDBC table engine. Documentation

Kafka Data ingestion Integration with Apache Kafka, the open-source distributed event streaming platform. Documentation

Metabase Data visualization Metabase is an easy-to-use, open source UI tool for asking questions about your data. Documentation

MongoDB Data integration MongoDB engine is read-only table engine which allows to read data ( SELECT queries) from remote MongoDB collection. Documentation

MySQL Data integration The MySQL engine allows you to perform SELECT and INSERT queries on data that is stored on a remote MySQL server. Documentation

NATS Data integration Allows integrating ClickHouse with NATS. Documentation

Node.JS Language client The official Node.js client for connecting to ClickHouse. Documentation

ODBC Data integration Allows ClickHouse to connect to external databases via ODBC table engine. Documentation

PostgreSQL Data integration Allows to perform SELECT and INSERT queries on data that is stored on a remote PostgreSQL server. Documentation

Python Language client A suite of Python packages for connecting Python to ClickHouse. Documentation

RabbitMQ Data integration Allows ClickHouse to connect RabbitMQ. Documentation

SQLite Data integration Allows to import and export data to SQLite and supports queries to SQLite tables directly from ClickHouse. Documentation