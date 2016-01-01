Integrations
ClickHouse integrations are organized by their support level:
- Core integrations: built or maintained by ClickHouse, they are supported by ClickHouse and live in the ClickHouse GitHub organization
- Partner integrations: built or maintained, and supported by, third-party software vendors
- Community integrations: built or maintained and supported by community members. No direct support is available besides the public GitHub repositories and community Slack channels
Each integration is further categorized into Language client, Data ingestion, Data visualization and SQL client categories.
Core integrations
We are actively compiling this list of ClickHouse integrations below, so it's not exhaustive. Feel free to contribute any relevant ClickHouse integration to the list.
|Name
|Logo
|Category
|Description
|Resources
|Amazon S3
|Data ingestion
|Import from, export to, and transform S3 data in flight with ClickHouse built-in S3 functions.
|Documentation
|Amazon MSK
|Data ingestion
|Integration with Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka (MSK).
|Documentation
|ClickHouse Client
|SQL client
|ClickHouse Client is the native command-line client for ClickHouse.
|Documentation
|dbt
|Data ingestion
|Use dbt (data build tool) to transform data in ClickHouse by simply writing select statements. dbt puts the T in ELT.
|Documentation
|DeltaLake
|Data integration
|provides a read-only integration with existing Delta Lake tables in Amazon S3.
|Documentation
|EmbeddedRocksDB
|Data integration
|Allows integrating ClickHouse with rocksdb.
|Documentation
|Go
|Language client
|The Go client uses the native interface for a performant, low-overhead means of connecting to ClickHouse.
|Documentation
|Hive
|Data integration
|The Hive engine allows you to perform
SELECT quries on HDFS Hive table.
|Documentation
|HDFS
|Data integration
|Provides integration with the Apache Hadoop ecosystem by allowing to manage data on HDFS via ClickHouse.
|Documentation
|Hudi
|Data integration
|provides a read-only integration with existing Apache Hudi tables in Amazon S3.
|Documentation
|Iceberg
|Data integration
|Provides a read-only integration with existing Apache Iceberg tables in Amazon S3.
|Documentation
|Java, JDBC
|Language client
|The Java client and JDBC driver.
|Documentation
|JDBC
|Data integration
|Allows ClickHouse to connect to external databases via JDBC table engine.
|Documentation
|Kafka
|Data ingestion
|Integration with Apache Kafka, the open-source distributed event streaming platform.
|Documentation
|Metabase
|Data visualization
|Metabase is an easy-to-use, open source UI tool for asking questions about your data.
|Documentation
|MongoDB
|Data integration
|MongoDB engine is read-only table engine which allows to read data (
SELECT queries) from remote MongoDB collection.
|Documentation
|MySQL
|Data integration
|The MySQL engine allows you to perform
SELECT and
INSERT queries on data that is stored on a remote MySQL server.
|Documentation
|NATS
|Data integration
|Allows integrating ClickHouse with NATS.
|Documentation
|Node.JS
|Language client
|The official Node.js client for connecting to ClickHouse.
|Documentation
|ODBC
|Data integration
|Allows ClickHouse to connect to external databases via ODBC table engine.
|Documentation
|PostgreSQL
|Data integration
|Allows to perform
SELECT and
INSERT queries on data that is stored on a remote PostgreSQL server.
|Documentation
|Python
|Language client
|A suite of Python packages for connecting Python to ClickHouse.
|Documentation
|RabbitMQ
|Data integration
|Allows ClickHouse to connect RabbitMQ.
|Documentation
|SQLite
|Data integration
|Allows to import and export data to SQLite and supports queries to SQLite tables directly from ClickHouse.
|Documentation
|Superset
|Data visualization
|Explore and visualize your ClickHouse data with Apache Superset.
|Documentation
Partner integrations
|Name
|Logo
|Category
|Description
|Resources
|Airbyte
|Data ingestion
|Use Airbyte, to create ELT data pipelines with more than 140 connectors to load and sync your data into ClickHouse.
|Documentation
|Calyptia (Fluent Bit)
|Data ingestion
|CNCF graduated open-source project for the collection, processing, and delivery of logs, metrics, and traces
|Blog
|CloudQuery
|Data ingestion
|Open source high-performance ELT framework.
|Documentation
|Confluent
|Data ingestion
|Integration with Apache Kafka on Confluent platform.
|Documentation
|Cube.js
|Data visualization
|Cube is the Semantic Layer for building data apps.
|Website
|Dataddo
|Data integration
|Data integration platform
|Website
|DataGrip
|SQL client
|DataGrip is a powerful database IDE with dedicated support for ClickHouse.
|Documentation
|DBeaver
|SQL client
|Free multi-platform database administration tool. Connects to Clickhouse through JDBC driver.
|Documentation
|Decodable
|Data ingestion
|Powerful Stream Processing Built On Apache Flink
|Website
|Deepnote
|Data visualization
|Deepnote is a collaborative Jupyter-compatible data notebook built for teams to discover and share insights.
|Documentation
|EMQX
|Data ingestion
|EMQX is an open source MQTT broker with a high-performance real-time message processing engine, powering event streaming for IoT devices at massive scale.
|Documentation
|Grafana
|Data visualization
|With Grafana you can create, explore and share all of your data through dashboards.
|Documentation
|HEX
|Data visualization
|Hex is a modern, collaborative platform with notebooks, data apps, SQL, Python, no-code, R, and so much more.
|Documentation
|HighTouch
|Data integration
|Sync your data directly from your warehouse to 140+ destinations
|Website
|Holistics
|Data visualization
|Business Intelligence for ClickHouse database
|Website
|Metaplane
|Data management
|Data observability for every data team
|Website
|MindsDB
|AI/ML
|MindsDB introduces ML to the data’s source – inside the database
|Website
|Mode Analytics
|Data visualization
|Business Intelligence built around data teams
|Website
|Redash
|Data visualization
|Connect and query your data sources, build dashboards to visualize data and share
|Website
|Redpanda
|Data ingestion
|Redpanda is the streaming data platform for developers. It’s API-compatible with Apache Kafka, but 10x faster, much easier to use, and more cost effective
|Blog
|SigNoz
|Data visualization
|Open Source Observability Platform
|Documentation
|SiSense
|Data visualization
|Embed analytics into any application or workflow
|Website
|Supabase
|Data ingestion
|Open source Firebase alternative
|GitHub,Blog
|TABLUM.IO
|SQL client
|TABLUM.IO ingests data from a variety of sources, normalizes and cleans inconsistencies, and gives you access to it via SQL.
|Documentation
|Tooljet
|Data Visualization
|ToolJet is an open-source low-code framework to build and deploy custom internal tools.
|Documentation
|Vector
|Data ingestion
|A lightweight, ultra-fast tool for building observability pipelines with built-in compatibility with ClickHouse.
|Documentation
Community integrations
|Name
|Logo
|Category
|Description
|Resources
|Apache Airflow
|Data ingestion
|Open-source workflow management platform for data engineering pipelines
|Github
|Apache Beam
|Data ingestion
|Open source, unified model and set of language-specific SDKs for defining and executing data processing workflows. Compatible with Google Dataflow.
|Documentation
|Apache InLong
|Data ingestion
|One-stop integration framework for massive data
|Documentation
|Apache Nifi
|Data ingestion
|Automates the flow of data between software systems
|Documentation
|Apache SeaTunnel
|Data ingestion
|SeaTunnel is a very easy-to-use ultra-high-performance distributed data integration platform
|Website
|Apache Spark
|Data ingestion
|Spark ClickHouse Connector is a high performance connector built on top of Spark DataSource V2.
|GitHub,
Documentation
|Bytebase
|Data management
|Open-source database DevOps tool, it's the GitLab for managing databases throughout the application development lifecycle
|Documentation
|C#
|Language client
|ClickHouse.Client is a feature-rich ADO.NET client implementation for ClickHouse
|Documentation
|C++
|Language client
|C++ client for ClickHouse
|GitHub
|CHProxy
|Data management
|Chproxy is an HTTP proxy and load balancer for the ClickHouse database
|GitHub
|Common Lisp
|Language client
|Common Lisp ClickHouse Client Library
|GitHub
|Datahub
|Data management
|Open Source Data Catalog that enables data discovery, data observability and federated governance
|Documentation
|Deepflow
|Data ingestion
|Application Observability using eBPF
|Website
|Dbmate
|Data management
|Database migration tool that will keep your database schema in sync across multiple developers and servers
|GitHub
|Explo
|Data visualization
|Explo helps companies build real-time analytics dashboard by providing flexible components.
|Website
|Flink
|Data ingestion
|Flink sink for ClickHouse database, powered by Async Http Client
|GitHub
|Jaeger
|Data ingestion
|Jaeger gRPC storage plugin implementation for storing traces in ClickHouse
|GitHub
|Ibis
|Language client
|The flexibility of Python analytics with the scale and performance of modern SQL
|Website
|JupySQL
|SQL client
|The native SQL client for Jupyter notebooks.
|Documentation
|Kestra
|Data orchestration
|Open source data orchestration and scheduling platform
|Website
|mprove
|Data visualization
|Self-service Business Intelligence with Version Control
|Website
|Observable
|Data visualization
|Observable is a platform where you can collaboratively explore, analyze, visualize, and communicate with data on the web.
|Website
|OpenTelemetry
|Data ingestion
|Exporter that supports sending logs, metrics, trace OpenTelemetry data to ClickHouse
|GitHub
|PHP
|Language client
|This extension provides the ClickHouse integration for the Yii framework 2.0
|GitHub
|qryn
|Data Ingestion, Management, Visualization
|qryn is a polyglot observability stack built on top of ClickHouse, transparently compatible with Loki, Prometheus, Tempo, Opentelemetry and many other formats and standard APIs without requiring custom clients, code or plugins
|Documentation, Github, Website
|R
|Language client
|R package is a DBI interface for the ClickHouse database
|GitHub
|Ruby
|Language client
|A modern Ruby database driver for ClickHouse
|GitHub
|Rust
|Language client
|A typed client for ClickHouse
|GitHub
|Rocket.BI
|Data visualization
|RocketBI is a self-service business intelligence platform that helps you quickly analyze data, build drag-n-drop visualizations and collaborate with colleagues right on your web browser.
|GitHub
|Scala
|Language client
|ClickHouse Scala Client that uses Akka Http
|GitHub
|Tableau
|Data visualization
|Interactive data visualization software focused on business intelligence
|Documentation
|Visual Studio Client
|Language client
|Visual studio lightweight client
|Marketplace