ClickHouse integrations are organized by their support level:

  • Core integrations: built or maintained by ClickHouse, they are supported by ClickHouse and live in the ClickHouse GitHub organization
  • Partner integrations: built or maintained, and supported by, third-party software vendors
  • Community integrations: built or maintained and supported by community members. No direct support is available besides the public GitHub repositories and community Slack channels

Each integration is further categorized into Language client, Data ingestion, Data visualization and SQL client categories.

We are actively compiling this list of ClickHouse integrations below, so it's not exhaustive. Feel free to contribute any relevant ClickHouse integration to the list.

Core integrations
NameLogoCategoryDescriptionResources
Amazon S3Data ingestionImport from, export to, and transform S3 data in flight with ClickHouse built-in S3 functions.Documentation
Amazon MSKData ingestionIntegration with Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka (MSK).Documentation
ClickHouse ClientSQL clientClickHouse Client is the native command-line client for ClickHouse.Documentation
dbtdbtData ingestionUse dbt (data build tool) to transform data in ClickHouse by simply writing select statements. dbt puts the T in ELT.Documentation
DeltaLakeDelta Lake logoData integrationprovides a read-only integration with existing Delta Lake tables in Amazon S3.Documentation
EmbeddedRocksDBData integrationAllows integrating ClickHouse with rocksdb.Documentation
GoLanguage clientThe Go client uses the native interface for a performant, low-overhead means of connecting to ClickHouse.Documentation
HiveData integrationThe Hive engine allows you to perform SELECT quries on HDFS Hive table.Documentation
HDFSData integrationProvides integration with the Apache Hadoop ecosystem by allowing to manage data on HDFS via ClickHouse.Documentation
HudiApache Hudi logoData integrationprovides a read-only integration with existing Apache Hudi tables in Amazon S3.Documentation
IcebergApache Iceberg logoData integrationProvides a read-only integration with existing Apache Iceberg tables in Amazon S3.Documentation
Java, JDBCLanguage clientThe Java client and JDBC driver.Documentation
JDBCData integrationAllows ClickHouse to connect to external databases via JDBC table engine.Documentation
KafkaData ingestionIntegration with Apache Kafka, the open-source distributed event streaming platform.Documentation
MetabaseMetabase logoData visualizationMetabase is an easy-to-use, open source UI tool for asking questions about your data.Documentation
MongoDBData integrationMongoDB engine is read-only table engine which allows to read data (SELECT queries) from remote MongoDB collection.Documentation
MySQLData integrationThe MySQL engine allows you to perform SELECT and INSERT queries on data that is stored on a remote MySQL server.Documentation
NATSData integrationAllows integrating ClickHouse with NATS.Documentation
Node.JSLanguage clientThe official Node.js client for connecting to ClickHouse.Documentation
ODBCODBC logoData integrationAllows ClickHouse to connect to external databases via ODBC table engine.Documentation
PostgreSQLData integrationAllows to perform SELECT and INSERT queries on data that is stored on a remote PostgreSQL server.Documentation
PythonLanguage clientA suite of Python packages for connecting Python to ClickHouse.Documentation
RabbitMQData integrationAllows ClickHouse to connect RabbitMQ.Documentation
SQLiteData integrationAllows to import and export data to SQLite and supports queries to SQLite tables directly from ClickHouse.Documentation
SupersetData visualizationExplore and visualize your ClickHouse data with Apache Superset.Documentation

Partner integrations
NameLogoCategoryDescriptionResources
AirbyteAirbyte logoData ingestionUse Airbyte, to create ELT data pipelines with more than 140 connectors to load and sync your data into ClickHouse.Documentation
Calyptia (Fluent Bit)Calyptia logoData ingestionCNCF graduated open-source project for the collection, processing, and delivery of logs, metrics, and tracesBlog
CloudQueryCloudquery logoData ingestionOpen source high-performance ELT framework.Documentation
ConfluentData ingestionIntegration with Apache Kafka on Confluent platform.Documentation
Cube.jsData visualizationCube is the Semantic Layer for building data apps.Website
DataddoDataddo logoData integrationData integration platformWebsite
DataGripSQL clientDataGrip is a powerful database IDE with dedicated support for ClickHouse.Documentation
DBeaverSQL clientFree multi-platform database administration tool. Connects to Clickhouse through JDBC driver.Documentation
DecodableDecodable logoData ingestionPowerful Stream Processing Built On Apache FlinkWebsite
DeepnoteData visualizationDeepnote is a collaborative Jupyter-compatible data notebook built for teams to discover and share insights.Documentation
EMQX320备份Data ingestionEMQX is an open source MQTT broker with a high-performance real-time message processing engine, powering event streaming for IoT devices at massive scale.Documentation
GrafanaData visualizationWith Grafana you can create, explore and share all of your data through dashboards.Documentation
HEXHEX logoData visualizationHex is a modern, collaborative platform with notebooks, data apps, SQL, Python, no-code, R, and so much more.Documentation
HighTouchHighTouch logoData integrationSync your data directly from your warehouse to 140+ destinationsWebsite
HolisticsHolistics logoData visualizationBusiness Intelligence for ClickHouse databaseWebsite
MetaplaneMetaplane logoData managementData observability for every data teamWebsite
MindsDBMindsDB logoAI/MLMindsDB introduces ML to the data’s source – inside the databaseWebsite
Mode AnalyticsMode logoData visualizationBusiness Intelligence built around data teamsWebsite
RedashRedash logoData visualizationConnect and query your data sources, build dashboards to visualize data and shareWebsite
RedpandaRedpanda logoData ingestionRedpanda is the streaming data platform for developers. It’s API-compatible with Apache Kafka, but 10x faster, much easier to use, and more cost effectiveBlog
SigNozSigNoz logoData visualizationOpen Source Observability PlatformDocumentation
SiSenseSiSense logoData visualizationEmbed analytics into any application or workflowWebsite
SupabaseSupabase logoData ingestionOpen source Firebase alternativeGitHub,Blog
TABLUM.IOSQL clientTABLUM.IO ingests data from a variety of sources, normalizes and cleans inconsistencies, and gives you access to it via SQL.Documentation
TooljetTooljet logoData VisualizationToolJet is an open-source low-code framework to build and deploy custom internal tools.Documentation
VectorVector logoData ingestionA lightweight, ultra-fast tool for building observability pipelines with built-in compatibility with ClickHouse.Documentation

Community integrations
NameLogoCategoryDescriptionResources
Apache AirflowAirflow logoData ingestionOpen-source workflow management platform for data engineering pipelinesGithub
Apache BeamBeam logoData ingestionOpen source, unified model and set of language-specific SDKs for defining and executing data processing workflows. Compatible with Google Dataflow.Documentation
Apache InLongInLong logoData ingestionOne-stop integration framework for massive dataDocumentation
Apache NifiNifi logoData ingestionAutomates the flow of data between software systemsDocumentation
Apache SeaTunnelSeaTunnel logoData ingestionSeaTunnel is a very easy-to-use ultra-high-performance distributed data integration platformWebsite
Apache SparkApache Spark logoData ingestionSpark ClickHouse Connector is a high performance connector built on top of Spark DataSource V2.GitHub,
Documentation
BytebaseByteBase logoData managementOpen-source database DevOps tool, it's the GitLab for managing databases throughout the application development lifecycleDocumentation
C#Language clientClickHouse.Client is a feature-rich ADO.NET client implementation for ClickHouseDocumentation
C++Cpp logoLanguage clientC++ client for ClickHouseGitHub
CHProxyData managementChproxy is an HTTP proxy and load balancer for the ClickHouse databaseGitHub
Common Lispclickhouse-cl LogoLanguage clientCommon Lisp ClickHouse Client LibraryGitHub
DatahubDatahub logoData managementOpen Source Data Catalog that enables data discovery, data observability and federated governanceDocumentation
DeepflowDeepflow logoData ingestionApplication Observability using eBPFWebsite
DbmateData managementDatabase migration tool that will keep your database schema in sync across multiple developers and serversGitHub
ExploData visualizationExplo helps companies build real-time analytics dashboard by providing flexible components.Website
FlinkFlink logoData ingestionFlink sink for ClickHouse database, powered by Async Http ClientGitHub
JaegerJaeger logoData ingestionJaeger gRPC storage plugin implementation for storing traces in ClickHouseGitHub
IbisIbis logoLanguage clientThe flexibility of Python analytics with the scale and performance of modern SQLWebsite
JupySQLJupySQL logoSQL clientThe native SQL client for Jupyter notebooks.Documentation
KestraData orchestrationOpen source data orchestration and scheduling platformWebsite
mprovemprove logoData visualizationSelf-service Business Intelligence with Version ControlWebsite
ObservableData visualizationObservable is a platform where you can collaboratively explore, analyze, visualize, and communicate with data on the web.Website
OpenTelemetryOtel logoData ingestionExporter that supports sending logs, metrics, trace OpenTelemetry data to ClickHouseGitHub
PHPPHP logoLanguage clientThis extension provides the ClickHouse integration for the Yii framework 2.0GitHub
qrynqryn logoData Ingestion, Management, Visualizationqryn is a polyglot observability stack built on top of ClickHouse, transparently compatible with Loki, Prometheus, Tempo, Opentelemetry and many other formats and standard APIs without requiring custom clients, code or pluginsDocumentation, Github, Website
RR logoLanguage clientR package is a DBI interface for the ClickHouse databaseGitHub
RubyRuby logoLanguage clientA modern Ruby database driver for ClickHouseGitHub
RustRust logoLanguage clientA typed client for ClickHouseGitHub
Rocket.BIData visualizationRocketBI is a self-service business intelligence platform that helps you quickly analyze data, build drag-n-drop visualizations and collaborate with colleagues right on your web browser.GitHub
ScalaScala logoLanguage clientClickHouse Scala Client that uses Akka HttpGitHub
TableauTableau logoData visualizationInteractive data visualization software focused on business intelligenceDocumentation
Visual Studio ClientVS logoLanguage clientVisual studio lightweight clientMarketplace