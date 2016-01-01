Configuring ClickHouse data source in Grafana

The easiest way to modify a configuration is in the Grafana UI on the plugin configuration page, but data sources can also be provisioned with a YAML file.

This page shows a list of options available for configuration in the ClickHouse plugin, as well as config snippets for those provisioning a data source with YAML.

For a quick overview of all the options, a full example config can be found here.

Example configuration screen:

Example configuration YAML for common settings:

jsonData :

host : 127.0.0.1

port : 9000



protocol : native

secure : false



username : default



tlsSkipVerify : <boolean >

tlsAuth : <boolean >

tlsAuthWithCACert : <boolean >



secureJsonData :

password : secureExamplePassword



tlsCACert : <string >

tlsClientCert : <string >

tlsClientKey : <string >



Note that a version property is added when the configuration is saved from the UI. This shows the version of the plugin that the config was saved with.

More settings will be displayed if you choose to connect via the HTTP protocol.

If your HTTP server is exposed under a different URL path, you can add that here.

jsonData :



path : additional/path/example



You can add custom headers to the requests sent to your server.

Headers can be either plain text or secure. All header keys are stored in plain text, while secure header values are saved in the secure config (similar to the password field).

Secure Values over HTTP While secure header values are stored securely in the config, the value will still be sent over HTTP if secure connection is disabled.

Example YAML for plain/secure headers:

jsonData :

httpHeaders :

- name : X - Example - Plain - Header

value : plain text value

secure : false

- name : X - Example - Secure - Header



secure : true

secureJsonData :

secureHttpHeaders.X-Example-Secure-Header : secure header value



These additional settings are optional.

Example YAML:

jsonData :

defaultDatabase : default

defaultTable : <string >



dialTimeout : 10

queryTimeout : 60

validateSql : false



OpenTelemetry (OTel) is deeply integrated within the plugin. For the best usage, it is recommended to configure OTel for both logs and traces.

It is also required to configure these defaults for enabling data links, a feature that enables powerful observability workflows.

To speed up query building for logs, you can set a default database/table as well as columns for the logs query. This will pre-load the query builder with a runnable logs query, which makes browsing on the explore page faster for observability.

If you are using OpenTelemetry, you should enable the "Use OTel" switch, and set the default log table to otel_logs . This will automatically override the default columns to use the selected OTel schema version.

While OpenTelemetry isn't required for logs, using a single logs/trace dataset helps to enable a smoother observability workflow with data linking.

Example logs configuration screen:

Example logs config YAML:

jsonData :

logs :

defaultDatabase : default

defaultTable : otel_logs



otelEnabled : false

otelVersion : latest





timeColumn : <string >

logLevelColumn : <string >

logMessageColumn : <string >



To speed up query building for traces, you can set a default database/table as well as columns for the trace query. This will pre-load the query builder with a runnable trace search query, which makes browsing on the explore page faster for observability.

If you are using OpenTelemetry, you should enable the "Use OTel" switch, and set the default trace table to otel_traces . This will automatically override the default columns to use the selected OTel schema version. While OpenTelemetry isn't required, this feature works best when using its schema for traces.

Example trace configuration screen:

Example trace config YAML:

jsonData :

traces :

defaultDatabase : default

defaultTable : otel_traces



otelEnabled : false

otelVersion : latest





traceIdColumn : <string >

spanIdColumn : <string >

operationNameColumn : <string >

parentSpanIdColumn : <string >

serviceNameColumn : <string >

durationTimeColumn : <string >

durationUnitColumn : <time unit >

startTimeColumn : <string >

tagsColumn : <string >

serviceTagsColumn : <string >



These are all of the YAML configuration options made available by the plugin. Some fields have example values while others simply show the field's type.

See Grafana's documentation for more information on provisioning data sources with YAML.