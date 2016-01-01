Installation
v1 of the driver is deprecated and will not reach feature updates or support for new ClickHouse types. Users should migrate to v2, which offers superior performance.
To install the 2.x version of the client, add the package to your go.mod file:
require github.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-go/v2 main
Or, clone the repository:
git clone --branch v2 https://github.com/clickhouse/clickhouse-go.git $GOPATH/src/github
To install another version, modify the path or the branch name accordingly.
mkdir my-clickhouse-app && cd my-clickhouse-app
cat > go.mod <<-END
module my-clickhouse-app
go 1.18
require github.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-go/v2 main
END
cat > main.go <<-END
package main
import (
"fmt"
"github.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-go/v2"
)
func main() {
conn, _ := clickhouse.Open(&clickhouse.Options{Addr: []string{"127.0.0.1:9000"}})
v, _ := conn.ServerVersion()
fmt.Println(v.String())
}
END
go mod tidy
go run main.go
Versioning & compatibility
The client is released independently of ClickHouse. 2.x represents the current major under development. All versions of 2.x should be compatibile with each other.
ClickHouse compatibility
The client supports:
- All currently supported versions of ClickHouse as recorded here. As ClickHouse versions are no longer supported they are also no longer actively tested against client releases.
- All versions of ClickHouse 2 years from the release date of the client. Note only LTS versions are actively tested.
Golang compatibility
|Client Version
|Golang Versions
|=> 2.0 <= 2.2
|1.17, 1.18
|>= 2.3
|1.18