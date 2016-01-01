On this page

Installation

v1 of the driver is deprecated and will not reach feature updates or support for new ClickHouse types. Users should migrate to v2, which offers superior performance.

To install the 2.x version of the client, add the package to your go.mod file:

require github.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-go/v2 main

Or, clone the repository:

git clone --branch v2 https://github.com/clickhouse/clickhouse-go.git $GOPATH /src/github



To install another version, modify the path or the branch name accordingly.

mkdir my-clickhouse-app && cd my-clickhouse-app



cat > go.mod <<- END

module my-clickhouse-app



go 1.18



require github.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-go/v2 main

END



cat > main.go <<- END

package main



import (

"fmt"

"github.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-go/v2"

)



func main() {

conn, _ := clickhouse.Open(&clickhouse.Options{Addr: []string{"127.0.0.1:9000"}})

v, _ := conn.ServerVersion()

fmt.Println(v.String())

}

END



go mod tidy

go run main.go





The client is released independently of ClickHouse. 2.x represents the current major under development. All versions of 2.x should be compatibile with each other.

The client supports:

All currently supported versions of ClickHouse as recorded here. As ClickHouse versions are no longer supported they are also no longer actively tested against client releases.

All versions of ClickHouse 2 years from the release date of the client. Note only LTS versions are actively tested.