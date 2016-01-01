On this page

Database/SQL API

The database/sql or “standard” API allows users to use the client in scenarios where application code should be agnostic of the underlying databases by conforming to a standard interface. This comes at some expense - additional layers of abstraction and indirection and primitives which are not necessarily aligned with ClickHouse. These costs are, however, typically acceptable in scenarios where tooling needs to connect to multiple databases.

Additionally, this client supports using HTTP as the transport layer - data will still be encoded in the native format for optimal performance.

The following aims to mirror the structure of the documentation for the ClickHouse API.

Full code examples for the standard API can be found here.

Connection can be achieved either via a DSN string with the format clickhouse://<host>:<port>?<query_option>=<value> and Open method or via the clickhouse.OpenDB method. The latter is not part of the database/sql specification but returns a sql.DB instance. This method provides functionality such as profiling, for which there are no obvious means of exposing through the database/sql specification.

func Connect ( ) error {

env , err := GetStdTestEnvironment ( )

if err != nil {

return err

}

conn := clickhouse . OpenDB ( & clickhouse . Options {

Addr : [ ] string { fmt . Sprintf ( "%s:%d" , env . Host , env . Port ) } ,

Auth : clickhouse . Auth {

Database : env . Database ,

Username : env . Username ,

Password : env . Password ,

} ,

} )

return conn . Ping ( )

}





func ConnectDSN ( ) error {

env , err := GetStdTestEnvironment ( )

if err != nil {

return err

}

conn , err := sql . Open ( "clickhouse" , fmt . Sprintf ( "clickhouse://%s:%d?username=%s&password=%s" , env . Host , env . Port , env . Username , env . Password ) )

if err != nil {

return err

}

return conn . Ping ( )

}



Full Example

For all subsequent examples, unless explicitly shown, we assume the use of the ClickHouse conn variable has been created and is available.

The following parameters can be passed in the DSN string:

hosts - comma-separated list of single address hosts for load-balancing and failover - see Connecting to Multiple Nodes.

- comma-separated list of single address hosts for load-balancing and failover - see Connecting to Multiple Nodes. username/password - auth credentials - see Authentication

- auth credentials - see Authentication database - select the current default database

- select the current default database dial_timeout - a duration string is a possibly signed sequence of decimal numbers, each with optional fraction and a unit suffix such as 300ms , 1s . Valid time units are ms , s , m .

- a duration string is a possibly signed sequence of decimal numbers, each with optional fraction and a unit suffix such as , . Valid time units are , , . connection_open_strategy - random/in_order (default random ) - see Connecting to Multiple Nodes round_robin - choose a round-robin server from the set in_order - first live server is chosen in specified order

- (default ) - see Connecting to Multiple Nodes debug - enable debug output (boolean value)

- enable debug output (boolean value) compress - specify the compression algorithm - none (default), zstd , lz4 , gzip , deflate , br . If set to true , lz4 will be used. Only lz4 and zstd are supported for native communication.

- specify the compression algorithm - (default), , , , , . If set to , will be used. Only and are supported for native communication. compress_level - Level of compression (default is 0 ). See Compression. This is algorithm specific: gzip - -2 (Best Speed) to 9 (Best Compression) deflate - -2 (Best Speed) to 9 (Best Compression) br - 0 (Best Speed) to 11 (Best Compression) zstd , lz4 - ignored

- Level of compression (default is ). See Compression. This is algorithm specific: secure - establish secure SSL connection (default is false )

- establish secure SSL connection (default is ) skip_verify - skip certificate verification (default is false )

func ConnectSettings ( ) error {

env , err := GetStdTestEnvironment ( )

if err != nil {

return err

}

conn , err := sql . Open ( "clickhouse" , fmt . Sprintf ( "clickhouse://127.0.0.1:9001,127.0.0.1:9002,%s:%d/%s?username=%s&password=%s&dial_timeout=10s&connection_open_strategy=round_robin&debug=true&compress=lz4" , env . Host , env . Port , env . Database , env . Username , env . Password ) )

if err != nil {

return err

}

return conn . Ping ( )

}



Full Example

Users can influence the use of the provided list of node addresses as described in Connecting to Multiple Nodes. Connection management and pooling is, however, delegated to sql.DB by design.

By default, connections are established over the native protocol. For users needing HTTP, this can be enabled by either modifying the DSN to include the HTTP protocol or by specifying the Protocol in the connection options.

func ConnectHTTP ( ) error {

env , err := GetStdTestEnvironment ( )

if err != nil {

return err

}

conn := clickhouse . OpenDB ( & clickhouse . Options {

Addr : [ ] string { fmt . Sprintf ( "%s:%d" , env . Host , env . HttpPort ) } ,

Auth : clickhouse . Auth {

Database : env . Database ,

Username : env . Username ,

Password : env . Password ,

} ,

Protocol : clickhouse . HTTP ,

} )

return conn . Ping ( )

}



func ConnectDSNHTTP ( ) error {

env , err := GetStdTestEnvironment ( )

if err != nil {

return err

}

conn , err := sql . Open ( "clickhouse" , fmt . Sprintf ( "http://%s:%d?username=%s&password=%s" , env . Host , env . HttpPort , env . Username , env . Password ) )

if err != nil {

return err

}

return conn . Ping ( )

}



Full Example

If using OpenDB , connect to multiple hosts using the same options approach as that used for the ClickHouse API - optionally specifying the ConnOpenStrategy.

For DSN-based connections, the string accepts multiple hosts and a connection_open_strategy parameter for which the value round_robin or in_order can be set.

func MultiStdHost ( ) error {

env , err := GetStdTestEnvironment ( )

if err != nil {

return err

}

conn , err := clickhouse . Open ( & clickhouse . Options {

Addr : [ ] string { "127.0.0.1:9001" , "127.0.0.1:9002" , fmt . Sprintf ( "%s:%d" , env . Host , env . Port ) } ,

Auth : clickhouse . Auth {

Database : env . Database ,

Username : env . Username ,

Password : env . Password ,

} ,

ConnOpenStrategy : clickhouse . ConnOpenRoundRobin ,

} )

if err != nil {

return err

}

v , err := conn . ServerVersion ( )

if err != nil {

return err

}

fmt . Println ( v . String ( ) )

return nil

}



func MultiStdHostDSN ( ) error {

env , err := GetStdTestEnvironment ( )

if err != nil {

return err

}

conn , err := sql . Open ( "clickhouse" , fmt . Sprintf ( "clickhouse://127.0.0.1:9001,127.0.0.1:9002,%s:%d?username=%s&password=%s&connection_open_strategy=round_robin" , env . Host , env . Port , env . Username , env . Password ) )

if err != nil {

return err

}

return conn . Ping ( )

}



Full Example

If using a DSN connection string, SSL can be enabled via the parameter “secure=true”. The OpenDB method utilizes the same approach as the native API for TLS, relying on the specification of a non-nil TLS struct. While the DSN connection string supports the parameter skip_verify to skip SSL verification, the OpenDB method is required for more advanced TLS configurations - since it permits the passing of a configuration.

func ConnectSSL ( ) error {

env , err := GetStdTestEnvironment ( )

if err != nil {

return err

}

cwd , err := os . Getwd ( )

if err != nil {

return err

}

t := & tls . Config { }

caCert , err := ioutil . ReadFile ( path . Join ( cwd , "../../tests/resources/CAroot.crt" ) )

if err != nil {

return err

}

caCertPool := x509 . NewCertPool ( )

successful := caCertPool . AppendCertsFromPEM ( caCert )

if ! successful {

return err

}

t . RootCAs = caCertPool





conn := clickhouse . OpenDB ( & clickhouse . Options {

Addr : [ ] string { fmt . Sprintf ( "%s:%d" , env . Host , env . SslPort ) } ,

Auth : clickhouse . Auth {

Database : env . Database ,

Username : env . Username ,

Password : env . Password ,

} ,

TLS : t ,

} )

return conn . Ping ( )

}



func ConnectDSNSSL ( ) error {

env , err := GetStdTestEnvironment ( )

if err != nil {

return err

}

conn , err := sql . Open ( "clickhouse" , fmt . Sprintf ( "https://%s:%d?secure=true&skip_verify=true&username=%s&password=%s" , env . Host , env . HttpsPort , env . Username , env . Password ) )

if err != nil {

return err

}

return conn . Ping ( )

}



Full Example

If using OpenDB, authentication information can be passed via the usual options. For DSN-based connections, a username and password can be passed in the connection string - either as parameters or as credentials encoded in the address.

func ConnectAuth ( ) error {

env , err := GetStdTestEnvironment ( )

if err != nil {

return err

}

conn := clickhouse . OpenDB ( & clickhouse . Options {

Addr : [ ] string { fmt . Sprintf ( "%s:%d" , env . Host , env . Port ) } ,

Auth : clickhouse . Auth {

Database : env . Database ,

Username : env . Username ,

Password : env . Password ,

} ,

} )

return conn . Ping ( )

}



func ConnectDSNAuth ( ) error {

env , err := GetStdTestEnvironment ( )

conn , err := sql . Open ( "clickhouse" , fmt . Sprintf ( "http://%s:%d?username=%s&password=%s" , env . Host , env . HttpPort , env . Username , env . Password ) )

if err != nil {

return err

}

if err = conn . Ping ( ) ; err != nil {

return err

}

conn , err = sql . Open ( "clickhouse" , fmt . Sprintf ( "http://%s:% [email protected] %s:%d" , env . Username , env . Password , env . Host , env . HttpPort ) )

if err != nil {

return err

}

return conn . Ping ( )

}



Full Example

Once a connection has been obtained, users can issue sql statements for execution via the Exec method.

conn . Exec ( `DROP TABLE IF EXISTS example` )

_ , err = conn . Exec ( `

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS example (

Col1 UInt8,

Col2 String

) engine=Memory

` )

if err != nil {

return err

}

_ , err = conn . Exec ( "INSERT INTO example VALUES (1, 'test-1')" )



Full Example

This method does not support receiving a context - by default, it executes with the background context. Users can use ExecContext if this is needed - see Using Context.

Batch semantics can be achieved by creating a sql.Tx via the Being method. From this, a batch can be obtained using the Prepare method with the INSERT statement. This returns a sql.Stmt to which rows can be appended using the Exec method. The batch will be accumulated in memory until Commit is executed on the original sql.Tx .

batch , err := scope . Prepare ( "INSERT INTO example" )

if err != nil {

return err

}

for i := 0 ; i < 1000 ; i ++ {

_ , err := batch . Exec (

uint8 ( 42 ) ,

"ClickHouse" , "Inc" ,

uuid . New ( ) ,

map [ string ] uint8 { "key" : 1 } ,

[ ] string { "Q" , "W" , "E" , "R" , "T" , "Y" } ,

[ ] interface { } {

"String Value" , uint8 ( 5 ) , [ ] map [ string ] string {

map [ string ] string { "key" : "value" } ,

map [ string ] string { "key" : "value" } ,

map [ string ] string { "key" : "value" } ,

} ,

} ,

time . Now ( ) ,

)

if err != nil {

return err

}

}

return scope . Commit ( )



Full Example

Querying a single row can be achieved using the QueryRow method. This returns a *sql.Row, on which Scan can be invoked with pointers to variables into which the columns should be marshaled. A QueryRowContext variant allows a context to be passed other than background - see Using Context.

row := conn . QueryRow ( "SELECT * FROM example" )

var (

col1 uint8

col2 , col3 , col4 string

col5 map [ string ] uint8

col6 [ ] string

col7 interface { }

col8 time . Time

)

if err := row . Scan ( & col1 , & col2 , & col3 , & col4 , & col5 , & col6 , & col7 , & col8 ) ; err != nil {

return err

}



Full Example

Iterating multiple rows requires the Query method. This returns a *sql.Rows struct on which Next can be invoked to iterate through the rows. QueryContext equivalent allows passing of a context.

rows , err := conn . Query ( "SELECT * FROM example" )

if err != nil {

return err

}

var (

col1 uint8

col2 , col3 , col4 string

col5 map [ string ] uint8

col6 [ ] string

col7 interface { }

col8 time . Time

)

for rows . Next ( ) {

if err := rows . Scan ( & col1 , & col2 , & col3 , & col4 , & col5 , & col6 , & col7 , & col8 ) ; err != nil {

return err

}

fmt . Printf ( "row: col1=%d, col2=%s, col3=%s, col4=%s, col5=%v, col6=%v, col7=%v, col8=%v

" , col1 , col2 , col3 , col4 , col5 , col6 , col7 , col8 )

}



Full Example

Asynchronous inserts can be achieved by executing an insert via the ExecContext method. This should be passed a context with asynchronous mode enabled, as shown below. This allows the user to specify whether the client should wait for the server to complete the insert or respond once the data has been received. This effectively controls the parameter wait_for_async_insert.

const ddl = `

CREATE TABLE example (

Col1 UInt64

, Col2 String

, Col3 Array(UInt8)

, Col4 DateTime

) ENGINE = Memory

`

if _ , err := conn . Exec ( ddl ) ; err != nil {

return err

}

ctx := clickhouse . Context ( context . Background ( ) , clickhouse . WithStdAsync ( false ) )

{

for i := 0 ; i < 100 ; i ++ {

_ , err := conn . ExecContext ( ctx , fmt . Sprintf ( `INSERT INTO example VALUES (

%d, '%s', [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9], now()

)` , i , "Golang SQL database driver" ) )

if err != nil {

return err

}

}

}



Full Example

Not supported using the standard interface.

Not supported using the standard interface.

The standard database/sql interface should support the same types as the ClickHouse API. There are a few exceptions, primarily for complex types, that we document below. Similar to the ClickHouse API, the client aims to be as flexible as possible concerning accepting variable types for both insertion and marshaling of responses. See Type Conversions for further details.

Unless stated, complex type handling should be the same as the ClickHouse API. Differences are a result of database/sql internals.

Unlike the ClickHouse API, the standard API requires maps to be strongly typed at scan type. For example, users cannot pass a map[string]interface{} for a Map(String,String) field and must use a map[string]string instead. An interface{} variable will always be compatible and can be used for more complex structures. Structs are not supported at read time.

var (

col1Data = map [ string ] uint64 {

"key_col_1_1" : 1 ,

"key_col_1_2" : 2 ,

}

col2Data = map [ string ] uint64 {

"key_col_2_1" : 10 ,

"key_col_2_2" : 20 ,

}

col3Data = map [ string ] uint64 { }

col4Data = [ ] map [ string ] string {

{ "A" : "B" } ,

{ "C" : "D" } ,

}

col5Data = map [ string ] uint64 {

"key_col_5_1" : 100 ,

"key_col_5_2" : 200 ,

}

)

if _ , err := batch . Exec ( col1Data , col2Data , col3Data , col4Data , col5Data ) ; err != nil {

return err

}

if err = scope . Commit ( ) ; err != nil {

return err

}

var (

col1 interface { }

col2 map [ string ] uint64

col3 map [ string ] uint64

col4 [ ] map [ string ] string

col5 map [ string ] uint64

)

if err := conn . QueryRow ( "SELECT * FROM example" ) . Scan ( & col1 , & col2 , & col3 , & col4 , & col5 ) ; err != nil {

return err

}

fmt . Printf ( "col1=%v, col2=%v, col3=%v, col4=%v, col5=%v" , col1 , col2 , col3 , col4 , col5 )



Full Example

Insert behavior is the same as the ClickHouse API.

The standard API does not support structs or maps at read time. Users must pass an interface{} variable to the Scan method.

rows = conn . QueryRow ( "SELECT event.assignee.Achievement FROM example" )

var achievement interface { }

if err = rows . Scan ( & achievement ) ; err != nil {

return err

}

fmt . Println ( clickhouse_tests . ToJson ( event ) )

rows = conn . QueryRow ( "SELECT event.assignee.Repositories FROM example" )

var repositories interface { }

if err = rows . Scan ( & repositories ) ; err != nil {

return err

}



Full Example

Insert behavior is the same as the ClickHouse API.

The standard API supports the same compression algorithms as native ClickHouse API i.e. lz4 and zstd compression at a block level. In addition, gzip, deflate and br compression are supported for HTTP connections. If any of these are enabled, compression is performed on blocks during insertion and for query responses. Other requests e.g. pings or query requests, will remain uncompressed. This is consistent with lz4 and zstd options.

If using the OpenDB method to establish a connection, a Compression configuration can be passed. This includes the ability to specify the compression level (see below). If connecting via sql.Open with DSN, utilize the parameter compress . This can either be a specific compression algorithm i.e. gzip , deflate , br , zstd or lz4 or a boolean flag. If set to true, lz4 will be used. The default is none i.e. compression disabled.

conn := clickhouse . OpenDB ( & clickhouse . Options {

Addr : [ ] string { fmt . Sprintf ( "%s:%d" , env . Host , env . HttpPort ) } ,

Auth : clickhouse . Auth {

Database : env . Database ,

Username : env . Username ,

Password : env . Password ,

} ,

Compression : & clickhouse . Compression {

Method : clickhouse . CompressionBrotli ,

Level : 5 ,

} ,

Protocol : clickhouse . HTTP ,

} )



Full Example

conn , err := sql . Open ( "clickhouse" , fmt . Sprintf ( "http://%s:%d?username=%s&password=%s&compress=gzip&compress_level=5" , env . Host , env . HttpPort , env . Username , env . Password ) )



Full Example

The level of applied compression can be controlled by the DSN parameter compress_level or the Level field of the Compression option. This defaults to 0 but is algorithm specific:

gzip - -2 (Best Speed) to 9 (Best Compression)

- (Best Speed) to (Best Compression) deflate - -2 (Best Speed) to 9 (Best Compression)

- (Best Speed) to (Best Compression) br - 0 (Best Speed) to 11 (Best Compression)

- (Best Speed) to (Best Compression) zstd , lz4 - ignored

The standard API supports the same parameter binding capabilities as the ClickHouse API, allowing parameters to be passed to the Exec, Query and QueryRow methods (and their equivalent Context variants). Positional, named and numbered parameters are supported.

var count uint64



if err = conn . QueryRow ( ctx , "SELECT count() FROM example WHERE Col1 >= ? AND Col3 < ?" , 500 , now . Add ( time . Duration ( 750 ) * time . Second ) ) . Scan ( & count ) ; err != nil {

return err

}



fmt . Printf ( "Positional bind count: %d

" , count )



if err = conn . QueryRow ( ctx , "SELECT count() FROM example WHERE Col1 <= $2 AND Col3 > $1" , now . Add ( time . Duration ( 150 ) * time . Second ) , 250 ) . Scan ( & count ) ; err != nil {

return err

}



fmt . Printf ( "Numeric bind count: %d

" , count )



if err = conn . QueryRow ( ctx , "SELECT count() FROM example WHERE Col1 <= @col1 AND Col3 > @col3" , clickhouse . Named ( "col1" , 100 ) , clickhouse . Named ( "col3" , now . Add ( time . Duration ( 50 ) * time . Second ) ) ) . Scan ( & count ) ; err != nil {

return err

}



fmt . Printf ( "Named bind count: %d

" , count )



Full Example

Note special cases still apply.

The standard API supports the same ability to pass deadlines, cancellation signals, and other request-scoped values via the context as the ClickHouse API. Unlike the ClickHouse API, this is achieved by using Context variants of the methods i.e. methods such as Exec , which use the background context by default, have a variant ExecContext to which a context can be passed as the first parameter. This allows a context to be passed at any stage of an application flow. For example, users can pass a context when establishing a connection via ConnContext or when requesting a query row via QueryRowContext . Examples of all available methods are shown below.

For more detail on using the context to pass deadlines, cancellation signals, query ids, quota keys and connection settings see Using Context for the ClickHouse API.

ctx := clickhouse . Context ( context . Background ( ) , clickhouse . WithSettings ( clickhouse . Settings {

"allow_experimental_object_type" : "1" ,

} ) )

conn . ExecContext ( ctx , "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS example" )



if _ , err = conn . ExecContext ( ctx , `

CREATE TABLE example (

Col1 JSON

)

Engine Memory

` ) ; err != nil {

return err

}





ctx , cancel := context . WithCancel ( context . Background ( ) )

go func ( ) {

cancel ( )

} ( )

if err = conn . QueryRowContext ( ctx , "SELECT sleep(3)" ) . Scan ( ) ; err == nil {

return fmt . Errorf ( "expected cancel" )

}







ctx , cancel = context . WithDeadline ( context . Background ( ) , time . Now ( ) . Add ( - time . Second ) )

defer cancel ( )

if err := conn . PingContext ( ctx ) ; err == nil {

return fmt . Errorf ( "expected deadline exceeeded" )

}





var one uint8

ctx = clickhouse . Context ( context . Background ( ) , clickhouse . WithQueryID ( uuid . NewString ( ) ) )

if err = conn . QueryRowContext ( ctx , "SELECT 1" ) . Scan ( & one ) ; err != nil {

return err

}



conn . ExecContext ( context . Background ( ) , "DROP QUOTA IF EXISTS foobar" )

defer func ( ) {

conn . ExecContext ( context . Background ( ) , "DROP QUOTA IF EXISTS foobar" )

} ( )

ctx = clickhouse . Context ( context . Background ( ) , clickhouse . WithQuotaKey ( "abcde" ) )



if _ , err = conn . ExecContext ( ctx , "CREATE QUOTA IF NOT EXISTS foobar KEYED BY client_key FOR INTERVAL 1 minute MAX queries = 5 TO default" ) ; err != nil {

return err

}





ctx , cancel = context . WithCancel ( context . Background ( ) )



ctx = clickhouse . Context ( ctx , clickhouse . WithSettings ( clickhouse . Settings {

"max_block_size" : "1" ,

} ) )

rows , err := conn . QueryContext ( ctx , "SELECT sleepEachRow(1), number FROM numbers(100);" )

if err != nil {

return err

}

var (

col1 uint8

col2 uint8

)



for rows . Next ( ) {

if err := rows . Scan ( & col1 , & col2 ) ; err != nil {

if col2 > 3 {

fmt . Println ( "expected cancel" )

return nil

}

return err

}

fmt . Printf ( "row: col2=%d

" , col2 )

if col2 == 3 {

cancel ( )

}

}



Full Example

While native connections inherently have a session, connections over HTTP require the user to create a session id for passing in a context as a setting. This allows the use of features, e.g., Temporary tables, which are bound to a session.

conn := clickhouse . OpenDB ( & clickhouse . Options {

Addr : [ ] string { fmt . Sprintf ( "%s:%d" , env . Host , env . HttpPort ) } ,

Auth : clickhouse . Auth {

Database : env . Database ,

Username : env . Username ,

Password : env . Password ,

} ,

Protocol : clickhouse . HTTP ,

Settings : clickhouse . Settings {

"session_id" : uuid . NewString ( ) ,

} ,

} )

if _ , err := conn . Exec ( `DROP TABLE IF EXISTS example` ) ; err != nil {

return err

}

_ , err = conn . Exec ( `

CREATE TEMPORARY TABLE IF NOT EXISTS example (

Col1 UInt8

)

` )

if err != nil {

return err

}

scope , err := conn . Begin ( )

if err != nil {

return err

}

batch , err := scope . Prepare ( "INSERT INTO example" )

if err != nil {

return err

}

for i := 0 ; i < 10 ; i ++ {

_ , err := batch . Exec (

uint8 ( i ) ,

)

if err != nil {

return err

}

}

rows , err := conn . Query ( "SELECT * FROM example" )

if err != nil {

return err

}

var (

col1 uint8

)

for rows . Next ( ) {

if err := rows . Scan ( & col1 ) ; err != nil {

return err

}

fmt . Printf ( "row: col1=%d

" , col1 )

}



Full Example

Similar to the ClickHouse API, column type information is available to allow users to create runtime instances of correctly typed variables which can be passed to Scan. This allows columns to be read where the type is not known.

const query = `

SELECT

1 AS Col1

, 'Text' AS Col2

`

rows , err := conn . QueryContext ( context . Background ( ) , query )

if err != nil {

return err

}

columnTypes , err := rows . ColumnTypes ( )

if err != nil {

return err

}

vars := make ( [ ] interface { } , len ( columnTypes ) )

for i := range columnTypes {

vars [ i ] = reflect . New ( columnTypes [ i ] . ScanType ( ) ) . Interface ( )

}

for rows . Next ( ) {

if err := rows . Scan ( vars ... ) ; err != nil {

return err

}

for _ , v := range vars {

switch v := v . ( type ) {

case * string :

fmt . Println ( * v )

case * uint8 :

fmt . Println ( * v )

}

}

}



Full Example

External tables allow the client to send data to ClickHouse, with a SELECT query. This data is put in a temporary table and can be used in the query itself for evaluation.

To send external data to the client with a query, the user must build an external table via ext.NewTable before passing this via the context.

table1 , err := ext . NewTable ( "external_table_1" ,

ext . Column ( "col1" , "UInt8" ) ,

ext . Column ( "col2" , "String" ) ,

ext . Column ( "col3" , "DateTime" ) ,

)

if err != nil {

return err

}



for i := 0 ; i < 10 ; i ++ {

if err = table1 . Append ( uint8 ( i ) , fmt . Sprintf ( "value_%d" , i ) , time . Now ( ) ) ; err != nil {

return err

}

}



table2 , err := ext . NewTable ( "external_table_2" ,

ext . Column ( "col1" , "UInt8" ) ,

ext . Column ( "col2" , "String" ) ,

ext . Column ( "col3" , "DateTime" ) ,

)



for i := 0 ; i < 10 ; i ++ {

table2 . Append ( uint8 ( i ) , fmt . Sprintf ( "value_%d" , i ) , time . Now ( ) )

}

ctx := clickhouse . Context ( context . Background ( ) ,

clickhouse . WithExternalTable ( table1 , table2 ) ,

)

rows , err := conn . QueryContext ( ctx , "SELECT * FROM external_table_1" )

if err != nil {

return err

}

for rows . Next ( ) {

var (

col1 uint8

col2 string

col3 time . Time

)

rows . Scan ( & col1 , & col2 , & col3 )

fmt . Printf ( "col1=%d, col2=%s, col3=%v

" , col1 , col2 , col3 )

}

rows . Close ( )





var count uint64

if err := conn . QueryRowContext ( ctx , "SELECT COUNT(*) FROM external_table_1" ) . Scan ( & count ) ; err != nil {

return err

}

fmt . Printf ( "external_table_1: %d

" , count )

if err := conn . QueryRowContext ( ctx , "SELECT COUNT(*) FROM external_table_2" ) . Scan ( & count ) ; err != nil {

return err

}

fmt . Printf ( "external_table_2: %d

" , count )

if err := conn . QueryRowContext ( ctx , "SELECT COUNT(*) FROM (SELECT * FROM external_table_1 UNION ALL SELECT * FROM external_table_2)" ) . Scan ( & count ) ; err != nil {

return err

}

fmt . Printf ( "external_table_1 UNION external_table_2: %d

" , count )



Full Example

ClickHouse allows a trace context to be passed as part of the native protocol. The client allows a Span to be created via the function clickhouse.withSpan and passed via the Context to achieve this. This is not supported when HTTP is used as transport.

var count uint64

rows := conn . QueryRowContext ( clickhouse . Context ( context . Background ( ) , clickhouse . WithSpan (

trace . NewSpanContext ( trace . SpanContextConfig {

SpanID : trace . SpanID { 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 } ,

TraceID : trace . TraceID { 5 , 4 , 3 , 2 , 1 } ,

} ) ,

) ) , "SELECT COUNT() FROM (SELECT number FROM system.numbers LIMIT 5)" )

if err := rows . Scan ( & count ) ; err != nil {

return err

}

fmt . Printf ( "count: %d

" , count )



Full Example