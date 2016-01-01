Database/SQL API
The
database/sql or “standard” API allows users to use the client in scenarios where application code should be agnostic of the underlying databases by conforming to a standard interface. This comes at some expense - additional layers of abstraction and indirection and primitives which are not necessarily aligned with ClickHouse. These costs are, however, typically acceptable in scenarios where tooling needs to connect to multiple databases.
Additionally, this client supports using HTTP as the transport layer - data will still be encoded in the native format for optimal performance.
The following aims to mirror the structure of the documentation for the ClickHouse API.
Full code examples for the standard API can be found here.
Connecting
Connection can be achieved either via a DSN string with the format
clickhouse://<host>:<port>?<query_option>=<value> and
Open method or via the
clickhouse.OpenDB method. The latter is not part of the
database/sql specification but returns a
sql.DB instance. This method provides functionality such as profiling, for which there are no obvious means of exposing through the
database/sql specification.
func Connect() error {
env, err := GetStdTestEnvironment()
if err != nil {
return err
}
conn := clickhouse.OpenDB(&clickhouse.Options{
Addr: []string{fmt.Sprintf("%s:%d", env.Host, env.Port)},
Auth: clickhouse.Auth{
Database: env.Database,
Username: env.Username,
Password: env.Password,
},
})
return conn.Ping()
}
func ConnectDSN() error {
env, err := GetStdTestEnvironment()
if err != nil {
return err
}
conn, err := sql.Open("clickhouse", fmt.Sprintf("clickhouse://%s:%d?username=%s&password=%s", env.Host, env.Port, env.Username, env.Password))
if err != nil {
return err
}
return conn.Ping()
}
For all subsequent examples, unless explicitly shown, we assume the use of the ClickHouse
conn variable has been created and is available.
Connection Settings
The following parameters can be passed in the DSN string:
hosts- comma-separated list of single address hosts for load-balancing and failover - see Connecting to Multiple Nodes.
username/password- auth credentials - see Authentication
database- select the current default database
dial_timeout- a duration string is a possibly signed sequence of decimal numbers, each with optional fraction and a unit suffix such as
300ms,
1s. Valid time units are
ms,
s,
m.
connection_open_strategy-
random/in_order(default
random) - see Connecting to Multiple Nodes
round_robin- choose a round-robin server from the set
in_order- first live server is chosen in specified order
debug- enable debug output (boolean value)
compress- specify the compression algorithm -
none(default),
zstd,
lz4,
gzip,
deflate,
br. If set to
true,
lz4will be used. Only
lz4and
zstdare supported for native communication.
compress_level- Level of compression (default is
0). See Compression. This is algorithm specific:
gzip-
-2(Best Speed) to
9(Best Compression)
deflate-
-2(Best Speed) to
9(Best Compression)
br-
0(Best Speed) to
11(Best Compression)
zstd,
lz4- ignored
secure- establish secure SSL connection (default is
false)
skip_verify- skip certificate verification (default is
false)
func ConnectSettings() error {
env, err := GetStdTestEnvironment()
if err != nil {
return err
}
conn, err := sql.Open("clickhouse", fmt.Sprintf("clickhouse://127.0.0.1:9001,127.0.0.1:9002,%s:%d/%s?username=%s&password=%s&dial_timeout=10s&connection_open_strategy=round_robin&debug=true&compress=lz4", env.Host, env.Port, env.Database, env.Username, env.Password))
if err != nil {
return err
}
return conn.Ping()
}
Connection Pooling
Users can influence the use of the provided list of node addresses as described in Connecting to Multiple Nodes. Connection management and pooling is, however, delegated to
sql.DB by design.
Connecting over HTTP
By default, connections are established over the native protocol. For users needing HTTP, this can be enabled by either modifying the DSN to include the HTTP protocol or by specifying the Protocol in the connection options.
func ConnectHTTP() error {
env, err := GetStdTestEnvironment()
if err != nil {
return err
}
conn := clickhouse.OpenDB(&clickhouse.Options{
Addr: []string{fmt.Sprintf("%s:%d", env.Host, env.HttpPort)},
Auth: clickhouse.Auth{
Database: env.Database,
Username: env.Username,
Password: env.Password,
},
Protocol: clickhouse.HTTP,
})
return conn.Ping()
}
func ConnectDSNHTTP() error {
env, err := GetStdTestEnvironment()
if err != nil {
return err
}
conn, err := sql.Open("clickhouse", fmt.Sprintf("http://%s:%d?username=%s&password=%s", env.Host, env.HttpPort, env.Username, env.Password))
if err != nil {
return err
}
return conn.Ping()
}
Connecting to Multiple Nodes
If using
OpenDB, connect to multiple hosts using the same options approach as that used for the ClickHouse API - optionally specifying the ConnOpenStrategy.
For DSN-based connections, the string accepts multiple hosts and a
connection_open_strategy parameter for which the value
round_robin or
in_order can be set.
func MultiStdHost() error {
env, err := GetStdTestEnvironment()
if err != nil {
return err
}
conn, err := clickhouse.Open(&clickhouse.Options{
Addr: []string{"127.0.0.1:9001", "127.0.0.1:9002", fmt.Sprintf("%s:%d", env.Host, env.Port)},
Auth: clickhouse.Auth{
Database: env.Database,
Username: env.Username,
Password: env.Password,
},
ConnOpenStrategy: clickhouse.ConnOpenRoundRobin,
})
if err != nil {
return err
}
v, err := conn.ServerVersion()
if err != nil {
return err
}
fmt.Println(v.String())
return nil
}
func MultiStdHostDSN() error {
env, err := GetStdTestEnvironment()
if err != nil {
return err
}
conn, err := sql.Open("clickhouse", fmt.Sprintf("clickhouse://127.0.0.1:9001,127.0.0.1:9002,%s:%d?username=%s&password=%s&connection_open_strategy=round_robin", env.Host, env.Port, env.Username, env.Password))
if err != nil {
return err
}
return conn.Ping()
}
Using TLS
If using a DSN connection string, SSL can be enabled via the parameter “secure=true”. The OpenDB method utilizes the same approach as the native API for TLS, relying on the specification of a non-nil TLS struct. While the DSN connection string supports the parameter skip_verify to skip SSL verification, the OpenDB method is required for more advanced TLS configurations - since it permits the passing of a configuration.
func ConnectSSL() error {
env, err := GetStdTestEnvironment()
if err != nil {
return err
}
cwd, err := os.Getwd()
if err != nil {
return err
}
t := &tls.Config{}
caCert, err := ioutil.ReadFile(path.Join(cwd, "../../tests/resources/CAroot.crt"))
if err != nil {
return err
}
caCertPool := x509.NewCertPool()
successful := caCertPool.AppendCertsFromPEM(caCert)
if !successful {
return err
}
t.RootCAs = caCertPool
conn := clickhouse.OpenDB(&clickhouse.Options{
Addr: []string{fmt.Sprintf("%s:%d", env.Host, env.SslPort)},
Auth: clickhouse.Auth{
Database: env.Database,
Username: env.Username,
Password: env.Password,
},
TLS: t,
})
return conn.Ping()
}
func ConnectDSNSSL() error {
env, err := GetStdTestEnvironment()
if err != nil {
return err
}
conn, err := sql.Open("clickhouse", fmt.Sprintf("https://%s:%d?secure=true&skip_verify=true&username=%s&password=%s", env.Host, env.HttpsPort, env.Username, env.Password))
if err != nil {
return err
}
return conn.Ping()
}
Authentication
If using OpenDB, authentication information can be passed via the usual options. For DSN-based connections, a username and password can be passed in the connection string - either as parameters or as credentials encoded in the address.
func ConnectAuth() error {
env, err := GetStdTestEnvironment()
if err != nil {
return err
}
conn := clickhouse.OpenDB(&clickhouse.Options{
Addr: []string{fmt.Sprintf("%s:%d", env.Host, env.Port)},
Auth: clickhouse.Auth{
Database: env.Database,
Username: env.Username,
Password: env.Password,
},
})
return conn.Ping()
}
func ConnectDSNAuth() error {
env, err := GetStdTestEnvironment()
conn, err := sql.Open("clickhouse", fmt.Sprintf("http://%s:%d?username=%s&password=%s", env.Host, env.HttpPort, env.Username, env.Password))
if err != nil {
return err
}
if err = conn.Ping(); err != nil {
return err
}
conn, err = sql.Open("clickhouse", fmt.Sprintf("http://%s:%[email protected]%s:%d", env.Username, env.Password, env.Host, env.HttpPort))
if err != nil {
return err
}
return conn.Ping()
}
Execution
Once a connection has been obtained, users can issue
sql statements for execution via the Exec method.
conn.Exec(`DROP TABLE IF EXISTS example`)
_, err = conn.Exec(`
CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS example (
Col1 UInt8,
Col2 String
) engine=Memory
`)
if err != nil {
return err
}
_, err = conn.Exec("INSERT INTO example VALUES (1, 'test-1')")
This method does not support receiving a context - by default, it executes with the background context. Users can use ExecContext if this is needed - see Using Context.
Batch Insert
Batch semantics can be achieved by creating a
sql.Tx via the
Being method. From this, a batch can be obtained using the
Prepare method with the
INSERT statement. This returns a
sql.Stmt to which rows can be appended using the
Exec method. The batch will be accumulated in memory until
Commit is executed on the original
sql.Tx.
batch, err := scope.Prepare("INSERT INTO example")
if err != nil {
return err
}
for i := 0; i < 1000; i++ {
_, err := batch.Exec(
uint8(42),
"ClickHouse", "Inc",
uuid.New(),
map[string]uint8{"key": 1}, // Map(String, UInt8)
[]string{"Q", "W", "E", "R", "T", "Y"}, // Array(String)
[]interface{}{ // Tuple(String, UInt8, Array(Map(String, String)))
"String Value", uint8(5), []map[string]string{
map[string]string{"key": "value"},
map[string]string{"key": "value"},
map[string]string{"key": "value"},
},
},
time.Now(),
)
if err != nil {
return err
}
}
return scope.Commit()
Querying Row/s
Querying a single row can be achieved using the QueryRow method. This returns a *sql.Row, on which Scan can be invoked with pointers to variables into which the columns should be marshaled. A QueryRowContext variant allows a context to be passed other than background - see Using Context.
row := conn.QueryRow("SELECT * FROM example")
var (
col1 uint8
col2, col3, col4 string
col5 map[string]uint8
col6 []string
col7 interface{}
col8 time.Time
)
if err := row.Scan(&col1, &col2, &col3, &col4, &col5, &col6, &col7, &col8); err != nil {
return err
}
Iterating multiple rows requires the
Query method. This returns a
*sql.Rows struct on which Next can be invoked to iterate through the rows. QueryContext equivalent allows passing of a context.
rows, err := conn.Query("SELECT * FROM example")
if err != nil {
return err
}
var (
col1 uint8
col2, col3, col4 string
col5 map[string]uint8
col6 []string
col7 interface{}
col8 time.Time
)
for rows.Next() {
if err := rows.Scan(&col1, &col2, &col3, &col4, &col5, &col6, &col7, &col8); err != nil {
return err
}
fmt.Printf("row: col1=%d, col2=%s, col3=%s, col4=%s, col5=%v, col6=%v, col7=%v, col8=%v\n", col1, col2, col3, col4, col5, col6, col7, col8)
}
Async Insert
Asynchronous inserts can be achieved by executing an insert via the ExecContext method. This should be passed a context with asynchronous mode enabled, as shown below. This allows the user to specify whether the client should wait for the server to complete the insert or respond once the data has been received. This effectively controls the parameter wait_for_async_insert.
const ddl = `
CREATE TABLE example (
Col1 UInt64
, Col2 String
, Col3 Array(UInt8)
, Col4 DateTime
) ENGINE = Memory
`
if _, err := conn.Exec(ddl); err != nil {
return err
}
ctx := clickhouse.Context(context.Background(), clickhouse.WithStdAsync(false))
{
for i := 0; i < 100; i++ {
_, err := conn.ExecContext(ctx, fmt.Sprintf(`INSERT INTO example VALUES (
%d, '%s', [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9], now()
)`, i, "Golang SQL database driver"))
if err != nil {
return err
}
}
}
Columnar Insert
Not supported using the standard interface.
Using Structs
Not supported using the standard interface.
Type Conversions
The standard
database/sql interface should support the same types as the ClickHouse API. There are a few exceptions, primarily for complex types, that we document below. Similar to the ClickHouse API, the client aims to be as flexible as possible concerning accepting variable types for both insertion and marshaling of responses. See Type Conversions for further details.
Complex Types
Unless stated, complex type handling should be the same as the ClickHouse API. Differences are a result of
database/sql internals.
Maps
Unlike the ClickHouse API, the standard API requires maps to be strongly typed at scan type. For example, users cannot pass a
map[string]interface{} for a
Map(String,String) field and must use a
map[string]string instead. An
interface{} variable will always be compatible and can be used for more complex structures. Structs are not supported at read time.
var (
col1Data = map[string]uint64{
"key_col_1_1": 1,
"key_col_1_2": 2,
}
col2Data = map[string]uint64{
"key_col_2_1": 10,
"key_col_2_2": 20,
}
col3Data = map[string]uint64{}
col4Data = []map[string]string{
{"A": "B"},
{"C": "D"},
}
col5Data = map[string]uint64{
"key_col_5_1": 100,
"key_col_5_2": 200,
}
)
if _, err := batch.Exec(col1Data, col2Data, col3Data, col4Data, col5Data); err != nil {
return err
}
if err = scope.Commit(); err != nil {
return err
}
var (
col1 interface{}
col2 map[string]uint64
col3 map[string]uint64
col4 []map[string]string
col5 map[string]uint64
)
if err := conn.QueryRow("SELECT * FROM example").Scan(&col1, &col2, &col3, &col4, &col5); err != nil {
return err
}
fmt.Printf("col1=%v, col2=%v, col3=%v, col4=%v, col5=%v", col1, col2, col3, col4, col5)
Insert behavior is the same as the ClickHouse API.
JSON
The standard API does not support structs or maps at read time. Users must pass an
interface{} variable to the
Scan method.
rows = conn.QueryRow("SELECT event.assignee.Achievement FROM example")
var achievement interface{}
if err = rows.Scan(&achievement); err != nil {
return err
}
fmt.Println(clickhouse_tests.ToJson(event))
rows = conn.QueryRow("SELECT event.assignee.Repositories FROM example")
var repositories interface{}
if err = rows.Scan(&repositories); err != nil {
return err
}
Insert behavior is the same as the ClickHouse API.
Compression
The standard API supports the same compression algorithms as native ClickHouse API i.e.
lz4 and
zstd compression at a block level. In addition, gzip, deflate and br compression are supported for HTTP connections. If any of these are enabled, compression is performed on blocks during insertion and for query responses. Other requests e.g. pings or query requests, will remain uncompressed. This is consistent with
lz4 and
zstd options.
If using the
OpenDB method to establish a connection, a Compression configuration can be passed. This includes the ability to specify the compression level (see below). If connecting via
sql.Open with DSN, utilize the parameter
compress. This can either be a specific compression algorithm i.e.
gzip,
deflate,
br,
zstd or
lz4 or a boolean flag. If set to true,
lz4 will be used. The default is
none i.e. compression disabled.
conn := clickhouse.OpenDB(&clickhouse.Options{
Addr: []string{fmt.Sprintf("%s:%d", env.Host, env.HttpPort)},
Auth: clickhouse.Auth{
Database: env.Database,
Username: env.Username,
Password: env.Password,
},
Compression: &clickhouse.Compression{
Method: clickhouse.CompressionBrotli,
Level: 5,
},
Protocol: clickhouse.HTTP,
})
conn, err := sql.Open("clickhouse", fmt.Sprintf("http://%s:%d?username=%s&password=%s&compress=gzip&compress_level=5", env.Host, env.HttpPort, env.Username, env.Password))
The level of applied compression can be controlled by the DSN parameter compress_level or the Level field of the Compression option. This defaults to 0 but is algorithm specific:
gzip-
-2(Best Speed) to
9(Best Compression)
deflate-
-2(Best Speed) to
9(Best Compression)
br-
0(Best Speed) to
11(Best Compression)
zstd,
lz4- ignored
Parameter Binding
The standard API supports the same parameter binding capabilities as the ClickHouse API, allowing parameters to be passed to the Exec, Query and QueryRow methods (and their equivalent Context variants). Positional, named and numbered parameters are supported.
var count uint64
// positional bind
if err = conn.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT count() FROM example WHERE Col1 >= ? AND Col3 < ?", 500, now.Add(time.Duration(750)*time.Second)).Scan(&count); err != nil {
return err
}
// 250
fmt.Printf("Positional bind count: %d\n", count)
// numeric bind
if err = conn.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT count() FROM example WHERE Col1 <= $2 AND Col3 > $1", now.Add(time.Duration(150)*time.Second), 250).Scan(&count); err != nil {
return err
}
// 100
fmt.Printf("Numeric bind count: %d\n", count)
// named bind
if err = conn.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT count() FROM example WHERE Col1 <= @col1 AND Col3 > @col3", clickhouse.Named("col1", 100), clickhouse.Named("col3", now.Add(time.Duration(50)*time.Second))).Scan(&count); err != nil {
return err
}
// 50
fmt.Printf("Named bind count: %d\n", count)
Note special cases still apply.
Using Context
The standard API supports the same ability to pass deadlines, cancellation signals, and other request-scoped values via the context as the ClickHouse API. Unlike the ClickHouse API, this is achieved by using
Context variants of the methods i.e. methods such as
Exec, which use the background context by default, have a variant
ExecContext to which a context can be passed as the first parameter. This allows a context to be passed at any stage of an application flow. For example, users can pass a context when establishing a connection via
ConnContext or when requesting a query row via
QueryRowContext. Examples of all available methods are shown below.
For more detail on using the context to pass deadlines, cancellation signals, query ids, quota keys and connection settings see Using Context for the ClickHouse API.
ctx := clickhouse.Context(context.Background(), clickhouse.WithSettings(clickhouse.Settings{
"allow_experimental_object_type": "1",
}))
conn.ExecContext(ctx, "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS example")
// to create a JSON column we need allow_experimental_object_type=1
if _, err = conn.ExecContext(ctx, `
CREATE TABLE example (
Col1 JSON
)
Engine Memory
`); err != nil {
return err
}
// queries can be cancelled using the context
ctx, cancel := context.WithCancel(context.Background())
go func() {
cancel()
}()
if err = conn.QueryRowContext(ctx, "SELECT sleep(3)").Scan(); err == nil {
return fmt.Errorf("expected cancel")
}
// set a deadline for a query - this will cancel the query after the absolute time is reached. Again terminates the connection only,
// queries will continue to completion in ClickHouse
ctx, cancel = context.WithDeadline(context.Background(), time.Now().Add(-time.Second))
defer cancel()
if err := conn.PingContext(ctx); err == nil {
return fmt.Errorf("expected deadline exceeeded")
}
// set a query id to assist tracing queries in logs e.g. see system.query_log
var one uint8
ctx = clickhouse.Context(context.Background(), clickhouse.WithQueryID(uuid.NewString()))
if err = conn.QueryRowContext(ctx, "SELECT 1").Scan(&one); err != nil {
return err
}
conn.ExecContext(context.Background(), "DROP QUOTA IF EXISTS foobar")
defer func() {
conn.ExecContext(context.Background(), "DROP QUOTA IF EXISTS foobar")
}()
ctx = clickhouse.Context(context.Background(), clickhouse.WithQuotaKey("abcde"))
// set a quota key - first create the quota
if _, err = conn.ExecContext(ctx, "CREATE QUOTA IF NOT EXISTS foobar KEYED BY client_key FOR INTERVAL 1 minute MAX queries = 5 TO default"); err != nil {
return err
}
// queries can be cancelled using the context
ctx, cancel = context.WithCancel(context.Background())
// we will get some results before cancel
ctx = clickhouse.Context(ctx, clickhouse.WithSettings(clickhouse.Settings{
"max_block_size": "1",
}))
rows, err := conn.QueryContext(ctx, "SELECT sleepEachRow(1), number FROM numbers(100);")
if err != nil {
return err
}
var (
col1 uint8
col2 uint8
)
for rows.Next() {
if err := rows.Scan(&col1, &col2); err != nil {
if col2 > 3 {
fmt.Println("expected cancel")
return nil
}
return err
}
fmt.Printf("row: col2=%d\n", col2)
if col2 == 3 {
cancel()
}
}
Sessions
While native connections inherently have a session, connections over HTTP require the user to create a session id for passing in a context as a setting. This allows the use of features, e.g., Temporary tables, which are bound to a session.
conn := clickhouse.OpenDB(&clickhouse.Options{
Addr: []string{fmt.Sprintf("%s:%d", env.Host, env.HttpPort)},
Auth: clickhouse.Auth{
Database: env.Database,
Username: env.Username,
Password: env.Password,
},
Protocol: clickhouse.HTTP,
Settings: clickhouse.Settings{
"session_id": uuid.NewString(),
},
})
if _, err := conn.Exec(`DROP TABLE IF EXISTS example`); err != nil {
return err
}
_, err = conn.Exec(`
CREATE TEMPORARY TABLE IF NOT EXISTS example (
Col1 UInt8
)
`)
if err != nil {
return err
}
scope, err := conn.Begin()
if err != nil {
return err
}
batch, err := scope.Prepare("INSERT INTO example")
if err != nil {
return err
}
for i := 0; i < 10; i++ {
_, err := batch.Exec(
uint8(i),
)
if err != nil {
return err
}
}
rows, err := conn.Query("SELECT * FROM example")
if err != nil {
return err
}
var (
col1 uint8
)
for rows.Next() {
if err := rows.Scan(&col1); err != nil {
return err
}
fmt.Printf("row: col1=%d\n", col1)
}
Dynamic Scanning
Similar to the ClickHouse API, column type information is available to allow users to create runtime instances of correctly typed variables which can be passed to Scan. This allows columns to be read where the type is not known.
const query = `
SELECT
1 AS Col1
, 'Text' AS Col2
`
rows, err := conn.QueryContext(context.Background(), query)
if err != nil {
return err
}
columnTypes, err := rows.ColumnTypes()
if err != nil {
return err
}
vars := make([]interface{}, len(columnTypes))
for i := range columnTypes {
vars[i] = reflect.New(columnTypes[i].ScanType()).Interface()
}
for rows.Next() {
if err := rows.Scan(vars...); err != nil {
return err
}
for _, v := range vars {
switch v := v.(type) {
case *string:
fmt.Println(*v)
case *uint8:
fmt.Println(*v)
}
}
}
External Tables
External tables allow the client to send data to ClickHouse, with a
SELECT query. This data is put in a temporary table and can be used in the query itself for evaluation.
To send external data to the client with a query, the user must build an external table via
ext.NewTable before passing this via the context.
table1, err := ext.NewTable("external_table_1",
ext.Column("col1", "UInt8"),
ext.Column("col2", "String"),
ext.Column("col3", "DateTime"),
)
if err != nil {
return err
}
for i := 0; i < 10; i++ {
if err = table1.Append(uint8(i), fmt.Sprintf("value_%d", i), time.Now()); err != nil {
return err
}
}
table2, err := ext.NewTable("external_table_2",
ext.Column("col1", "UInt8"),
ext.Column("col2", "String"),
ext.Column("col3", "DateTime"),
)
for i := 0; i < 10; i++ {
table2.Append(uint8(i), fmt.Sprintf("value_%d", i), time.Now())
}
ctx := clickhouse.Context(context.Background(),
clickhouse.WithExternalTable(table1, table2),
)
rows, err := conn.QueryContext(ctx, "SELECT * FROM external_table_1")
if err != nil {
return err
}
for rows.Next() {
var (
col1 uint8
col2 string
col3 time.Time
)
rows.Scan(&col1, &col2, &col3)
fmt.Printf("col1=%d, col2=%s, col3=%v\n", col1, col2, col3)
}
rows.Close()
var count uint64
if err := conn.QueryRowContext(ctx, "SELECT COUNT(*) FROM external_table_1").Scan(&count); err != nil {
return err
}
fmt.Printf("external_table_1: %d\n", count)
if err := conn.QueryRowContext(ctx, "SELECT COUNT(*) FROM external_table_2").Scan(&count); err != nil {
return err
}
fmt.Printf("external_table_2: %d\n", count)
if err := conn.QueryRowContext(ctx, "SELECT COUNT(*) FROM (SELECT * FROM external_table_1 UNION ALL SELECT * FROM external_table_2)").Scan(&count); err != nil {
return err
}
fmt.Printf("external_table_1 UNION external_table_2: %d\n", count)
Open Telemetry
ClickHouse allows a trace context to be passed as part of the native protocol. The client allows a Span to be created via the function
clickhouse.withSpan and passed via the Context to achieve this. This is not supported when HTTP is used as transport.
var count uint64
rows := conn.QueryRowContext(clickhouse.Context(context.Background(), clickhouse.WithSpan(
trace.NewSpanContext(trace.SpanContextConfig{
SpanID: trace.SpanID{1, 2, 3, 4, 5},
TraceID: trace.TraceID{5, 4, 3, 2, 1},
}),
)), "SELECT COUNT() FROM (SELECT number FROM system.numbers LIMIT 5)")
if err := rows.Scan(&count); err != nil {
return err
}
fmt.Printf("count: %d\n", count)