Choosing a Client

Selecting a client library will depend on your usage patterns and need for optimal performance. For insert heavy use cases, where millions of inserts are required per second, we recommend using the low level client ch-go. This client avoids the associated overhead of pivoting the data from a row-orientated format to columns, as the ClickHouse native format requires. Furthermore, it avoids any reflection or use of the interface{} type to simplify usage.