Delta Lake integration

Users can integrate with the Delta lake table format via the table function.

deltaLake Table Function

Provides a read-only table-like interface to Delta Lake tables in Amazon S3.

deltaLake ( url [ , aws_access_key_id , aws_secret_access_key ] [ , format ] [ , structure ] [ , compression ] )



url — Bucket url with path to existing Delta Lake table in S3.

— Bucket url with path to existing Delta Lake table in S3. aws_access_key_id , aws_secret_access_key - Long-term credentials for the AWS account user. You can use these to authenticate your requests. These parameters are optional. If credentials are not specified, they are used from the ClickHouse configuration. For more information see Using S3 for Data Storage.

, - Long-term credentials for the AWS account user. You can use these to authenticate your requests. These parameters are optional. If credentials are not specified, they are used from the ClickHouse configuration. For more information see Using S3 for Data Storage. format — The format of the file.

— The format of the file. structure — Structure of the table. Format 'column1_name column1_type, column2_name column2_type, ...' .

— Structure of the table. Format . compression — Parameter is optional. Supported values: none , gzip/gz , brotli/br , xz/LZMA , zstd/zst . By default, compression will be autodetected by the file extension.

Returned value

A table with the specified structure for reading data in the specified Delta Lake table in S3.

Examples

Selecting rows from the table in S3 https://clickhouse-public-datasets.s3.amazonaws.com/delta_lake/hits/ :

SELECT

URL ,

UserAgent

FROM deltaLake ( 'https://clickhouse-public-datasets.s3.amazonaws.com/delta_lake/hits/' )

WHERE URL IS NOT NULL

LIMIT 2



┌─URL───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─UserAgent─┐

│ http://auto.ria.ua/search/index.kz/jobinmoscow/detail/55089/hasimages │ 1 │

│ http://auto.ria.ua/search/index.kz/jobinmoscow.ru/gosushi │ 1 │

└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┘



See Also