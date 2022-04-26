Creating a Simple View Materialization
When using the view materialization, a model is rebuilt as a view on each run, via a
CREATE VIEW AS statement in ClickHouse. This doesn't require any additional storage of data but will be slower to query than table materializations.
From the
imdbfolder, delete the directory
models/example:
[email protected]:~/imdb$ rm -rf models/example
Create a new file in the
actorswithin the
modelsfolder. Here we create files that each represent an actor model:
[email protected]:~/imdb$ mkdir models/actors
Create the files
schema.ymland
actor_summary.sqlin the
models/actorsfolder. Add the following contents:
[email protected]:~/imdb$ touch models/actors/actor_summary.sql
[email protected]:~/imdb$ touch models/actors/schema.yml
The
schema.ymldefines our tables. These will subsequently be available for use in macros.
version: 2
sources:
- name: imdb
tables:
- name: directors
- name: actors
- name: roles
- name: movies
- name: genres
- name: movie_directors
The
actors_summary.sqldefines our actual model. Note in the config function we also request the model be materialized as a view in ClickHouse. Our tables are referenced from the
schema.ymlfile via the function
sourcee.g.
source('imdb', 'movies')refers to the
moviestable in the
imdbdatabase.
{{ config(materialized='view') }}
with actor_summary as (
SELECT id,
any(actor_name) as name,
uniqExact(movie_id) as num_movies,
avg(rank) as avg_rank,
uniqExact(genre) as genres,
uniqExact(director_name) as directors,
max(created_at) as updated_at
FROM (
SELECT {{ source('imdb', 'actors') }}.id as id,
concat({{ source('imdb', 'actors') }}.first_name, ' ', {{ source('imdb', 'actors') }}.last_name) as actor_name,
{{ source('imdb', 'movies') }}.id as movie_id,
{{ source('imdb', 'movies') }}.rank as rank,
genre,
concat({{ source('imdb', 'directors') }}.first_name, ' ', {{ source('imdb', 'directors') }}.last_name) as director_name,
created_at
FROM {{ source('imdb', 'actors') }}
JOIN {{ source('imdb', 'roles') }} ON {{ source('imdb', 'roles') }}.actor_id = {{ source('imdb', 'actors') }}.id
LEFT OUTER JOIN {{ source('imdb', 'movies') }} ON {{ source('imdb', 'movies') }}.id = {{ source('imdb', 'roles') }}.movie_id
LEFT OUTER JOIN {{ source('imdb', 'genres') }} ON {{ source('imdb', 'genres') }}.movie_id = {{ source('imdb', 'movies') }}.id
LEFT OUTER JOIN {{ source('imdb', 'movie_directors') }} ON {{ source('imdb', 'movie_directors') }}.movie_id = {{ source('imdb', 'movies') }}.id
LEFT OUTER JOIN {{ source('imdb', 'directors') }} ON {{ source('imdb', 'directors') }}.id = {{ source('imdb', 'movie_directors') }}.director_id
)
GROUP BY id
)
select *
from actor_summary
Note how we include the column
updated_atin our final actor_summary. We use this later for incremental materializations.
From the
imdbdirectory execute the command
dbt run.
[email protected]:~/imdb$ dbt run
15:05:35 Running with dbt=1.0.4
15:05:35 Found 1 model, 0 tests, 1 snapshot, 0 analyses, 181 macros, 0 operations, 0 seed files, 6 sources, 0 exposures, 0 metrics
15:05:35
15:05:36 Concurrency: 1 threads (target='dev')
15:05:36
15:05:36 1 of 1 START view model imdb_dbt.actor_summary.................................. [RUN]
15:05:37 1 of 1 OK created view model imdb_dbt.actor_summary............................. [OK in 1.00s]
15:05:37
15:05:37 Finished running 1 view model in 1.97s.
15:05:37
15:05:37 Completed successfully
15:05:37
15:05:37 Done. PASS=1 WARN=0 ERROR=0 SKIP=0 TOTAL=1
dbt will represent the model as a view in ClickHouse as requested. We can now query this view directly. This view will have been created in the
imdb_dbtdatabase - this is determined by the schema parameter in the file
~/.dbt/profiles.ymlunder the
clickhouse_imdbprofile.
SHOW DATABASES;
+------------------+
|name |
+------------------+
|INFORMATION_SCHEMA|
|default |
|imdb |
|imdb_dbt | <---created by dbt!
|information_schema|
|system |
+------------------+
Querying this view, we can replicate the results of our earlier query with a simpler syntax:
SELECT * FROM imdb_dbt.actor_summary ORDER BY num_movies DESC LIMIT 5;
+------+------------+----------+------------------+------+---------+-------------------+
|id |name |num_movies|avg_rank |genres|directors|updated_at |
+------+------------+----------+------------------+------+---------+-------------------+
|45332 |Mel Blanc |832 |6.175853582979779 |18 |84 |2022-04-26 15:26:55|
|621468|Bess Flowers|659 |5.57727638854796 |19 |293 |2022-04-26 15:26:57|
|372839|Lee Phelps |527 |5.032976449684617 |18 |261 |2022-04-26 15:26:56|
|283127|Tom London |525 |2.8721716524875673|17 |203 |2022-04-26 15:26:56|
|356804|Bud Osborne |515 |2.0389507108727773|15 |149 |2022-04-26 15:26:56|
+------+------------+----------+------------------+------+---------+-------------------+