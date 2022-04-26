Creating a Simple View Materialization

From the imdb folder, delete the directory models/example :

Create a new file in the actors within the models folder. Here we create files that each represent an actor model:

Create the files schema.yml and actor_summary.sql in the models/actors folder. Add the following contents:

The schema.yml defines our tables. These will subsequently be available for use in macros.

version : 2



sources :

- name : imdb

tables :

- name : directors

- name : actors

- name : roles

- name : movies

- name : genres

- name : movie_directors



The actors_summary.sql defines our actual model. Note in the config function we also request the model be materialized as a view in ClickHouse. Our tables are referenced from the schema.yml file via the function source e.g. source('imdb', 'movies') refers to the movies table in the imdb database.

{{ config ( materialized = 'view' ) }}



with actor_summary as (

SELECT id ,

any ( actor_name ) as name ,

uniqExact ( movie_id ) as num_movies ,

avg ( rank ) as avg_rank ,

uniqExact ( genre ) as genres ,

uniqExact ( director_name ) as directors ,

max ( created_at ) as updated_at

FROM (

SELECT {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'actors' ) }} . id as id ,

concat ( {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'actors' ) }} . first_name , ' ' , {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'actors' ) }} . last_name ) as actor_name ,

{{ source ( 'imdb' , 'movies' ) }} . id as movie_id ,

{{ source ( 'imdb' , 'movies' ) }} . rank as rank ,

genre ,

concat ( {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'directors' ) }} . first_name , ' ' , {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'directors' ) }} . last_name ) as director_name ,

created_at

FROM {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'actors' ) }}

JOIN {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'roles' ) }} ON {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'roles' ) }} . actor_id = {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'actors' ) }} . id

LEFT OUTER JOIN {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'movies' ) }} ON {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'movies' ) }} . id = {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'roles' ) }} . movie_id

LEFT OUTER JOIN {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'genres' ) }} ON {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'genres' ) }} . movie_id = {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'movies' ) }} . id

LEFT OUTER JOIN {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'movie_directors' ) }} ON {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'movie_directors' ) }} . movie_id = {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'movies' ) }} . id

LEFT OUTER JOIN {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'directors' ) }} ON {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'directors' ) }} . id = {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'movie_directors' ) }} . director_id

)

GROUP BY id

)



select *

from actor_summary

