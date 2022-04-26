dbt-table-model

Modify the file actors_summary.sql such that the materialized parameter is set to table . Notice how ORDER BY is defined, and notice we use the MergeTree table engine:

15 :13:37 1 of 1 OK created table model imdb_dbt.actor_summary .. .. .. .. .. .. .. .. .. .. .. .. .. .. [ OK in 9 .22s ]

From the imdb directory execute the command dbt run . This execution may take a little longer to execute - around 10s on most machines.

You should the table with the appropriate data types:

Confirm the creation of the table imdb_dbt.actor_summary :

Confirm the results from this table are consistent with previous responses. Notice an appreciable improvement in the response time now that the model is a table:

SELECT * FROM imdb_dbt . actor_summary ORDER BY num_movies DESC LIMIT 5 ;



+------+------------+----------+------------------+------+---------+-------------------+

|id |name |num_movies|avg_rank |genres|directors|updated_at |

+------+------------+----------+------------------+------+---------+-------------------+

|45332 |Mel Blanc |832 |6.175853582979779 |18 |84 |2022-04-26 15:26:55|

|621468|Bess Flowers|659 |5.57727638854796 |19 |293 |2022-04-26 15:26:57|

|372839|Lee Phelps |527 |5.032976449684617 |18 |261 |2022-04-26 15:26:56|

|283127|Tom London |525 |2.8721716524875673|17 |203 |2022-04-26 15:26:56|

|356804|Bud Osborne |515 |2.0389507108727773|15 |149 |2022-04-26 15:26:56|

+------+------------+----------+------------------+------+---------+-------------------+



Feel free to issue other queries against this model. For example, which actors have the highest ranking movies with more than 5 appearances?