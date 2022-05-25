Creating a Snapshot

dbt snapshots allow a record to be made of changes to a mutable model over time. This in turn allows point-in-time queries on models, where analysts can “look back in time” at the previous state of a model. This is achieved using type-2 Slowly Changing Dimensions where from and to date columns record when a row was valid. This functionality is supported by the ClickHouse plugin and is demonstrated below.

This example assumes you have completed Creating an Incremental Table Model. Make sure your actor_summary.sql doesn't set inserts_only=True. Your models/actor_summary.sql should look like this:

{{ config ( order_by = '(updated_at, id, name)' , engine = 'MergeTree()' , materialized = 'incremental' , unique_key = 'id' ) }}



with actor_summary as (

SELECT id ,

any ( actor_name ) as name ,

uniqExact ( movie_id ) as num_movies ,

avg ( rank ) as avg_rank ,

uniqExact ( genre ) as genres ,

uniqExact ( director_name ) as directors ,

max ( created_at ) as updated_at

FROM (

SELECT {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'actors' ) }} . id as id ,

concat ( {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'actors' ) }} . first_name , ' ' , {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'actors' ) }} . last_name ) as actor_name ,

{{ source ( 'imdb' , 'movies' ) }} . id as movie_id ,

{{ source ( 'imdb' , 'movies' ) }} . rank as rank ,

genre ,

concat ( {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'directors' ) }} . first_name , ' ' , {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'directors' ) }} . last_name ) as director_name ,

created_at

FROM {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'actors' ) }}

JOIN {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'roles' ) }} ON {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'roles' ) }} . actor_id = {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'actors' ) }} . id

LEFT OUTER JOIN {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'movies' ) }} ON {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'movies' ) }} . id = {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'roles' ) }} . movie_id

LEFT OUTER JOIN {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'genres' ) }} ON {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'genres' ) }} . movie_id = {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'movies' ) }} . id

LEFT OUTER JOIN {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'movie_directors' ) }} ON {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'movie_directors' ) }} . movie_id = {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'movies' ) }} . id

LEFT OUTER JOIN {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'directors' ) }} ON {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'directors' ) }} . id = {{ source ( 'imdb' , 'movie_directors' ) }} . director_id

)

GROUP BY id

)

select *

from actor_summary



{ % if is_incremental ( ) % }





where id > ( select max ( id ) from {{ this }} ) or updated_at > ( select max ( updated_at ) from {{this}} )



{ % endif % }



Create a file actor_summary in the snapshots directory. touch snapshots/actor_summary.sql

Update the contents of the actor_summary.sql file with the following content: { % snapshot actor_summary_snapshot % }



{{

config (

target_schema = 'snapshots' ,

unique_key = 'id' ,

strategy = 'timestamp' ,

updated_at = 'updated_at' ,

)

}}



select * from {{ref ( 'actor_summary' ) }}



{ % endsnapshot % }



A few observations regarding this content:

The select query defines the results you wish to snapshot over time. The function ref is used to reference our previously created actor_summary model.

We require a timestamp column to indicate record changes. Our updated_at column (see Creating an Incremental Table Model) can be used here. The parameter strategy indicates our use of a timestamp to denote updates, with the parameter updated_at specifying the column to use. If this is not present in your model you can alternatively use the check strategy. This is significantly more inefficient and requires the user to specify a list of columns to compare. dbt compares the current and historical values of these columns, recording any changes (or doing nothing if identical).

Run the command dbt snapshot . [email protected] :~/imdb$ dbt snapshot

13:26:23 Running with dbt=1.0.4

13:26:23 Found 1 model, 0 tests, 1 snapshot, 0 analyses, 181 macros, 0 operations, 0 seed files, 3 sources, 0 exposures, 0 metrics

13:26:23

13:26:25 Concurrency: 1 threads (target='dev')

13:26:25

13:26:25 1 of 1 START snapshot snapshots.actor_summary_snapshot...................... [RUN]

13:26:25 1 of 1 OK snapshotted snapshots.actor_summary_snapshot...................... [OK in 0.79s]

13:26:25

13:26:25 Finished running 1 snapshot in 2.11s.

13:26:25

13:26:25 Completed successfully

13:26:25

13:26:25 Done. PASS=1 WARN=0 ERROR=0 SKIP=0 TOTAL=1



Note how a table actor_summary_snapshot has been created in the snapshots db (determined by the target_schema parameter).

Sampling this data you will see how dbt has included the columns dbt_valid_from and dbt_valid_to. The latter has values set to null. Subsequent runs will update this. SELECT id , name , num_movies , dbt_valid_from , dbt_valid_to FROM snapshots . actor_summary_snapshot ORDER BY num_movies DESC LIMIT 5 ;

+------+----------+------------+----------+-------------------+------------+

|id |first_name|last_name |num_movies|dbt_valid_from |dbt_valid_to|

+------+----------+------------+----------+-------------------+------------+

|845467|Danny |DeBito |920 |2022-05-25 19:33:32|NULL |

|845466|Clicky |McClickHouse|910 |2022-05-25 19:32:34|NULL |

|45332 |Mel |Blanc |909 |2022-05-25 19:31:47|NULL |

|621468|Bess |Flowers |672 |2022-05-25 19:31:47|NULL |

|283127|Tom |London |549 |2022-05-25 19:31:47|NULL |

+------+----------+------------+----------+-------------------+------------+

Make our favorite actor Clicky McClickHouse appear in another 10 films. INSERT INTO imdb . roles

SELECT now ( ) as created_at , 845466 as actor_id , rand ( number ) % 412320 as movie_id , 'Himself' as role

FROM system . numbers

LIMIT 10 ;

Re-run the dbt run command from the imdb directory. This will update the incremental model. Once this is complete, run the dbt snapshot to capture the changes. [email protected] :~/imdb$ dbt run

13:46:14 Running with dbt=1.0.4

13:46:14 Found 1 model, 0 tests, 1 snapshot, 0 analyses, 181 macros, 0 operations, 0 seed files, 3 sources, 0 exposures, 0 metrics

13:46:14

13:46:15 Concurrency: 1 threads (target='dev')

13:46:15

13:46:15 1 of 1 START incremental model imdb_dbt.actor_summary....................... [RUN]

13:46:18 1 of 1 OK created incremental model imdb_dbt.actor_summary.................. [OK in 2.76s]

13:46:18

13:46:18 Finished running 1 incremental model in 3.73s.

13:46:18

13:46:18 Completed successfully

13:46:18

13:46:18 Done. PASS=1 WARN=0 ERROR=0 SKIP=0 TOTAL=1



[email protected] :~/imdb$ dbt snapshot

13:46:26 Running with dbt=1.0.4

13:46:26 Found 1 model, 0 tests, 1 snapshot, 0 analyses, 181 macros, 0 operations, 0 seed files, 3 sources, 0 exposures, 0 metrics

13:46:26

13:46:27 Concurrency: 1 threads (target='dev')

13:46:27

13:46:27 1 of 1 START snapshot snapshots.actor_summary_snapshot...................... [RUN]

13:46:31 1 of 1 OK snapshotted snapshots.actor_summary_snapshot...................... [OK in 4.05s]

13:46:31

13:46:31 Finished running 1 snapshot in 5.02s.

13:46:31

13:46:31 Completed successfully

13:46:31

13:46:31 Done. PASS=1 WARN=0 ERROR=0 SKIP=0 TOTAL=1

If we now query our snapshot, notice we have 2 rows for Clicky McClickHouse. Our previous entry now has a dbt_valid_to value. Our new value is recorded with the same value in the dbt_valid_from column, and a dbt_valid_to value of null. If we did have new rows, these would also be appended to the snapshot. SELECT id , name , num_movies , dbt_valid_from , dbt_valid_to FROM snapshots . actor_summary_snapshot ORDER BY num_movies DESC LIMIT 5 ;

+------+----------+------------+----------+-------------------+-------------------+

|id |first_name|last_name |num_movies|dbt_valid_from |dbt_valid_to |

+------+----------+------------+----------+-------------------+-------------------+

|845467|Danny |DeBito |920 |2022-05-25 19:33:32|NULL |

|845466|Clicky |McClickHouse|920 |2022-05-25 19:34:37|NULL |

|845466|Clicky |McClickHouse|910 |2022-05-25 19:32:34|2022-05-25 19:34:37|

|45332 |Mel |Blanc |909 |2022-05-25 19:31:47|NULL |

|621468|Bess |Flowers |672 |2022-05-25 19:31:47|NULL |

+------+----------+------------+----------+-------------------+-------------------+



For further details on dbt snapshots see here.